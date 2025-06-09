See The Kimbell Art Museum’s "Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945" before it leaves in June. (Courtesy)

While many Fort Worthians leave the city for the summer months in pursuit of cooler temps or beach towns, there are still happenings occurring throughout Cowtown both indoors and outside. Take your pick from art exhibitions to beer and margarita festivals to outdoor concerts. These are the 10 best things to do in Fort Worth this summer.

Sounds of the Summer Series

June 13, June 20, & June 27

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra hosts a series of summer concerts at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Lecture Hall. Performances include waltzes, tangos, classic melodies, and more. Parking is free, and attendees need not worry about the heat, as this is an indoor series this year.

Josh Abbott Band

June 14

The Texas country band hailing from Lubbock, Texas, does a summer show at Billy Bob’s Texas. Formed in 2006 while Josh Abbott was attending Texas Tech University, the band is known for their two-steppin’ tunes like “She’s Like Texas” and “Oh, Tonight.” Their show is sure to bring a crowd to Billy Bob’s, as the music transcends Millennials and Gen Z listeners.

Juneteenth

June 19

There are numerous Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Fort Worth. There’s the Juneteenth Comedy Celebration at Dickie’s Arena, where comedy greats such as D.L. Hughley and Earthquake give nonstop laughs, and then there’s Opal’s Walk for Freedom — a 2.5-mile walk commemorating Juneteenth. Bass Hall hosts the Freedom Vibes Concert with performances by Orchestra Noir and The O’Jays with special guests The Whispers, and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden does a free admission day in honor of Juneteenth.

A Midsummer Night’s Solstice

June 21

Rumors and Ostara Coffee are hosting a dance and costume party celebrating the summer solstice. Inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, attendees are transported to the dreamy woods just outside of Athens, Greece, where fairies have prepared an evening of flowers, potions, cocktails, snacks, and dancing. The dress code is “ancient Greek formal/fairy clothes,” and this is for ages 21 and up. Cocktails and mocktails are available from Tricks of the Trade.

Fort Worth Margarita Festival

June 21

Margarita lovers unite at the Fort Worth Margarita Festival, which sees about 2,500 attendees for a margarita tasting contest, food vendors, a beer garden, a DJ, and a trip giveaway. Taste away to see who has the best margarita in Fort Worth.

Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945

Through June 22

The Kimbell Art Museum’s Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945 includes more than 70 paintings and sculptures from the collections of the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Germany. The exhibit showcases the German experience across four decades, including the last years of the German Empire, WWI, the liberal Weimar Republic, the rise of National Socialism and Adolf Hitler, the Holocaust, and WWII. See how artists expressed themselves in a country being silenced by Nazis, and how they responded to Hitler’s repression of modern art.

Trinity Pride Fest

June 28

In South Main Village, Trinity Pride Fest celebrates the local LGBTQ community with live performances across multiple entertainment zones, food trucks, a family-friendly area with activities and performers, the Wandering Roots Vendor Pride Market with local makers, and a nonprofit row showcasing community organizations. The block party is free to attend, and runs from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Peach Fest

June 28

Martin House Brewing hosts its annual Peach Fest from 12 pm to 5 pm on June 28. A crowd of 1,000 or more is expected, as five peach beers are available, plus a roadside peach stand, special appearance by Princess Peach, a foam machine, live music, and vendors. Drinking wristbands are available for those ages 21 and up, but the event is family-friendly with plenty of fun for beer lovers and kids alike.

Fort Worth Fourth

July 4

Panther Island Pavilion welcomes all to Fort Worth Fourth, the biggest fireworks show and July Fourth celebration in the city. Enjoy festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River. This year’s headliner is the U.S. Air Force Band of the West. Gates open at 5 pm, and admission is free.

National Day of the American Cowboy

July 26

Celebrate the history and heritage of the American cowboy on National Day of the American Cowboy in the Stockyards. The family-friendly day includes a Cowboy Celebration Parade, a matinee rodeo, an Old West gunfight show, a fiddle showcase, cow milking, live music, cowboy poetry, armadillo races, and the exhibit John Wayne: An American Experience Grand Museum Expansion.