Inside Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton’s New The Road Music Competition TV Series With Texas Contestant Billie Jo Jones

Billie Jo Jones, the 2024 Texas Country Music Association Emerging Artist of the Year, competes as one of 12 rising artists on Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton’s CBS / Paramount+ series "The Road." (Courtesy)

Billie Jo Jones: "I love what Taylor Sheridan is doing. It really does mean so much and helps us artists so much to have someone like him behind us." (Photo by Adrian David Payne)

After being named the 2024 Emerging Artist of the Year by the Texas Country Music Association (TCMA), singer-songwriter Billie Jo Jones was already gaining momentum when she learned she’d been selected as one of 12 contestants on the new CBS/Paramount+ series The Road.

“When I found out I would be on the show, I was like, oh my gosh. This is so cool. Sign me up,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Getting my original music out there means everything.”

The music competition series co-created by Fort Worth’s Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton follows 12 rising country artists as they tour alongside Keith Urban. The show blends reality television with the grind of real touring life while highlighting the artists’ original music, performances, and personal stories as they compete for a major career opportunity in country music. One artist will walk away with a record deal, a slot at Stagecoach Music Festival, and $250,000. The first episode aired on Sunday, October 19, where the artists performed at Fort Worth’s Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall.

We caught up with Jones to talk about her experience on the show and the release of her new album, Turquoise and Silver.

What was your time filming in Fort Worth like?

I’m from Emory and live in Grand Saline now. I play a lot in the Fort Worth area. I’ve played a lot in the Stockyards. I’ve done several private events at Hotel Drover, Rhinestone Saloon, with my full band, and I’ve sung with Shenandoah at Billy Bob’s Texas. I feel like Fort Worth is my hometown. It made me feel so much more at home that this was our first stop. Tannahill’s is amazing. I’ve been wanting to play there for years now. Being able to get in there and play that room was so much fun. I hope I get to go back and do it again.

The first episode was pretty emotional. You woke up not feeling well ahead of your performance.

It was so stressful. I know how I get when I’m on the verge of losing my voice. I woke up feeling like it was the start of something terrible. We were filming in February and March, which is cold and flu season. I’m freaking out and praying that I can make it through. I go to soundcheck, and I can’t make it through. Gretchen [Wilson — a “tour manager” and mentor on the show] tells me to save my voice. I lived on hot tea, honey, and lemon. I even got some IV fluids, trying to kick it. I feel like it did help. Also, adrenaline kicks in. I went and gave 150 percent. I pushed through and wound up making it to the next round.

What made you choose the song, “Some Girls Don’t Cry”?

It’s the title track of my first-ever album last year. I knew I needed a fun song for the crowd. I didn’t know what to expect going in front of Keith Urban’s crowd. I wanted to do a song that was powerful and upbeat. I love singing a song that the ladies love. When you say you don’t need a man, a lot of ladies are like, ‘Ya!’

Tell us about your new album, Turquoise and Silver.

I’m so excited about my new album. I wanted to focus on songwriting this year. I wrote or co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs. I feel like this is my best work yet. There are so many songs that I love. It’s hard to pick my top favorites, which is a good problem to have. “Turquoise and Silver” is my current radio single that is climbing the charts.

Did you get a chance to talk to Taylor Sheridan?

I did. He is full of so many ideas. He is a creative person. His advice was to go out there and be ourselves. That’s what made them fall in love with us because they hand-picked all of us. We are no strangers to the game that we are in. I’ve been playing in my band for 12 years now. Getting to sit and talk with Taylor was a welcome experience. I love what he is doing and that he has a heart for singer-songwriters. He is helping us and putting musicians into his shows. It’s pretty special to get to learn from him and work with him.

How has an experience like this helped your career?

It’s still early, but I expect this will be so incredible. I’ve done other TV shows like The Voice, American Idol, and Real Country, but this show is not like any other. It focuses on the behind-the-scenes and what it takes to be a touring artist. The biggest thing that I love is that it showcases our original music. There’s no other TV show doing that. I think the show will be around for a long while.

Does the show explain what it’s like touring?

It’s one of those things people don’t understand. Even venues will question what we charge to play. They don’t see the practicing, overcoming sickness, and all the miles. There is so much that goes into it, like being away from my kiddos. You have to work for it and want it more than anything in this world, or you are not going to be successful.

You were open about having four kids. Were you trying to communicate something?

I really wanted to tell that part of my story. I’ve been traveling with my band for 12 years. I’ve had so many people tell me no because I am a mom, and they think that if you are a mom that you are not going to put everything into what you are doing. I’m a firm believer that you can have the best of both worlds. You can be an amazing mom. I make every sports and school event. You don’t want to tell your kid that you couldn’t chase your dreams. Your kids are watching you. My kids have seen what I’ve been through and the hardships and tears, and they’ve seen me never give up. I want them to chase their dreams with their entire heart.

Is The Road shaping how Fort Worth is seen on the national country scene?

I think Fort Worth’s influence is growing in country music. Fort Worth reminds me of a cleaner Nashville. (Laughs). Fort Worth has really great potential. It is already a cool spot with live music most nights in the Stockyards. I love what Taylor Sheridan is doing. It really does mean so much and helps us artists so much to have someone like him behind us.

New episodes of The Road premiere on Sundays. The second episode, on October 26, takes place at Dallas’ The Factory.