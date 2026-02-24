Billionaire Ambassador Tilman Fertitta Celebrates With U.S. Olympic Hockey Hero Jack Hughes, Revels In America’s Gold Haul

Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, hockey standout Quinn Hughes, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker and overtime hero Jack Hughes celebrate the US Olympic hockey team's gold medal at the Winter Olympics. (Courtesy photo)

Can life get any better for Lauren and Tilman Fertitta, the United States Ambassador to Italy and San Morino? This power couple swooped through the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. They’re here. They’re there. They’re schmoozing with U.S. gold medal winners (12 total), including U.S. hockey hero Jack Hughes, and those of silver and bronze acclaim and hobnobbing with international notables including Vice President J.D. Vance.

A coterie of international photographers have been there to record all the glorious moments whether it was Fertitta celebrating with the USA men’s ice hockey team after its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years or carrying the Olympic torch in a relay through the streets of Palermo, Sicily.

The Fertittas were on hand in the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena cheering on the USA team on Sunday. Joining the couple in viewing the intense match with its exciting finish were hockey legend Mark Messier, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

Leading in the gold medal hockey celebration were Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes, the standout brothers who have become the faces of the next generation of American hockey. Quinn Hughes played a pivotal role in anchoring the defense throughout the Olympic games while, as most fans witnessed, Jack Hughes scored the historic, game-winning overtime goal against Canada and sealed the US Olympic gold while losing teeth from a high stick to the mouth.

Fertitta was part of the official United States delegation that attended the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy too.

Fertitta’s role throughout the games and throughout his tenure as ambassador to Italy have found him engaging with world leaders and athletic icons, including welcoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President Vance, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani at Olympic events.

The Allen Swipe













Next

Fertitta Fashion

The Fertitta also killed it on the fashion front. After all, this is Italy, fashion capital of the world. Kudos to both Fertittas for their handsome USA sweaters (his white cable knit) worn to the hockey finals and in particular to Lauren Fertitta for her softer look. In these photos, gone is the sharp red lipstick in favor of a softer palette and the occasional flattened coif is now fluffed. The new look is fresher and years younger.

Soon after their arrival in Rome, the Fertittas made the rounds of Milan Fashion Week meeting and greeting with the Ferragamo family and taking in all the internationally renowned designer presentations.