The Prettiest New Bookshop Debuts at Dallas’ Preston Royal

Husband and wife Drew and Emily Dawson had known for a decade that they wanted to open a bookstore. But it was just two years ago that the couple decided to make it happen. Now Bird’s Bookstore is officially open at Dallas’ Preston Royal, and it is stunning.

“We initially planned on opening a bookstore near retirement age in about 35 years, but expedited that plan after we looked around our part of Dallas and decided that we were in desperate need of an additional bookstore,” Drew tells PaperCity.

Drew and Emily’s goal was to create a place where both the creative community and local neighbors could feel at home. A shop that “prioritizes the tactile over the digital, where guests feel seen, inspired, and cared for through exceptional service and thoughtful design.”

The Design of Bird’s Bookstore

Probably the prettiest bookstore you’ll currently find in Dallas, the design (crafted by MMaison Interiors) was a huge part of the concept. The space at Preston Royal (tucked between Eatzi’s and Pure Barre) is a blend of mid-century modern and Scandinavian simplicity. With a background in digital art direction and wardrobe styling, Emily curated every detail from vintage furnishings to architectural elements.

“The design and tone of the space drove the entire project,” Emily says. “We had a vision of how we wanted the store to look, we knew how we wanted customers to feel when they entered the store, and the Marys (Mary Bryan and Marylu Quick of MMaison Interiors) brought it to life in an unimaginable way. Our style is a bit different than maybe what’s come to be expected in Dallas, and we wanted to create an environment that felt homey and warm and totally encapsulated that. Something we didn’t feel existed here.”

Emily tells us that her favorite part of the design is the rotunda — the focal point of the shop. “It’s an incredible architectural feat,” she says. “The entire cafe area is also really special to me. All of the textures, colors, and vintage elements came together beautifully to create the perfect homey feel.”

I mentioned that on a recent visit to the shop, I really loved the front door. “I’m so glad the Dutch door is getting the love it deserves,” Emily says. “That is absolutely one of my favorite design elements. Our designers had it made by a local vendor.”

When exploring the store, you can tell that the co-founders of MMaison Interiors, Mary Bryan and Mary Lucille Quick, and the owners’ visions were aligned when crafting such a unique space.

“When we first started designing, our inspiration came from the desire to create a refuge, a space that would honor the timelessness of bookstores while reimagining their place in today’s world,” says Bryan and Quick. “We were drawn to the quiet rhythm of browsing, the curiosity of discovery and the idea that a bookstore could be both a sanctuary and a spark!”

Another stand-out element that Bryan and Quick mention is the natural cork as the ceiling material for most of the space. “With lower ceiling heights, cork helped us achieve a residential sense of comfort, as though this bookstore had been here for decades. It also nods to mid-century modern design and offers incredible acoustical warmth. It’s subtle, tactile, and grounding,” they say.

“If the bookstore were a person, it would be a curious old soul with a modern point of view,” Bryan and Quick say. “Someone who can recommend a novel, a wine, or a small town that was discovered during travels. Someone who is poetic, a little romantic and rooted in the quiet magic of human connection.”

The Curated Selection of Products

When it came to deciding what kind of books to offer, Drew tells us that he struggled a bit.

“I had a dream that I was only going to sell the types of books that I read, and that dream faded FAST,” he says. “Luckily, I had enough people in my life to tell me that I should expand my horizons beyond just fantasy and history books, as that two-genre hybrid would most likely not attract quite as many customers as I thought it would. Ultimately, I went with a ‘just about everything’ approach to our genre selection, and I am so glad we did. Not only has it pushed me into some areas of literature that I have grown to love, but it also allows us to welcome in and have a book recommendation for any and every reader who visits.”

On top of new bestsellers, Bird’s offers an assortment of independent fashion and lifestyle magazines, including Neptune, The Gentlewoman, and L’Etiquette. There are also coffee table books and a curated selection of artisanal products.

“I’m really proud to be carrying Marcello Andres ceramics,” says Emily. “I think he’s one of Dallas’ most talented artisans. His bread and butter is supplying restaurants and bars with their dishware, and his retail presence is still small, so it’s exciting to carry a significant collection of his pieces. I’m also incredibly happy to be a stockist of Perfumer H. The brand is out of the UK, and if you ask me, it is the most beautiful fragrance line out there.”

Another perk is a cafe tucked towards the back of the shop that offers coffee, tea, and pastries. Yesterday, I popped by and enjoyed a cappuccino in a mug (not a to-go cup!), which is something I rarely do these days. There’s just something about Bird’s that makes you want to sit down and stay awhile.

Lastly, I asked the couple what they hope Dallasites take away from the Bird’s Bookstore experience.

“About $150 worth of books and merchandise,” says Drew jokingly. “The best part of this whole journey for me (besides being able to work with my wife) has been seeing the look on people’s faces when they stumble into the shop not knowing what to expect, then are blown away by what MMaison helped us create. To me, that happiness people seem to experience is priceless. I hope people take away and notice the energy the staff brings, the exceptional product we produce at the cafe, and the selection we offer on the bookstore side of things. I could not be prouder of what we have at Bird’s Bookstore.”