Houston’s Black Horse Health Launches New Residential Recovery Center for Addiction and Mental Health Treatment in The Heights

When you or a loved one needs professional help for addiction, pain recovery or mental health, it can be a daunting process. Finding the right care, facility, and path to recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all process. You need a team that is compassionate, experienced, and capable. For Houstonians, Black Horse Health’s new residential recovery center for addiction and mental health treatment fits the bill.

At Black Horse Health, they’re paving successful paths to recovery with comprehensive, collaborative care. They understand the ins and outs and the confusion, often associated with starting this journey. The innovative new treatment center begins the process of healing by taking the guesswork out of that pivotal, life-affirming decision to make transformative changes.

Led by a staff with more than a century of combined experience in expert-led care (including professionals in their own long-term recovery), Black Horse Health is uniquely qualified to treat substance use disorder, chronic pain, trauma, mental health, and addiction. A skilled team of recovery professionals is ready to tailor treatment with a whole-person approach. CEO and founding partner Tonda Chapman, a seasoned trauma-informed care advocate, has hand-picked a staff of veteran therapists and clinicians skilled at delivering mindful, multi-dimensional care. The team’s mission is to offer compassionate healing from the inside out – effective solutions and treatments for positive, fulfilling recovery.

After a thorough, honest assessment by the team, the Black Horse Health experts strategize and collaborate on therapies and approaches unique to each client. Highly individualized services are offered at its new, state-of-the-art residential treatment center — an all-inclusive campus with 24/7 supervision — located in The Heights at 711 E. 20th Street. The center can treat up to 16 clients at once, and 400 clients each year, ensuring an intimate and personalized experience for all.

Designed with boutique comforts set within a framework of proven recovery for complete and lasting wellness, Black Horse Health combines holistic wellness services with traditional clinical therapies. It provides effective treatments directly aimed at each client’s particular challenges. The organization merges cutting-edge, evidence-based therapies with holistic, integrative care. Resident clients receive treatment and counseling within an environment designed with resort-like amenities including a complete gym (under the supervision of a doctor of chiropractic medicine), a heated pool with aqua therapy, an infrared sauna and cold plunge, around-the-clock nursing staff, and a full-time chef and registered dietitian.

At Black Horse Health, their aim isn’t just wellness, but overall well-being and a balanced, healthy and lasting recovery.