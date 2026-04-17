Braden East’s Remarkable Journey To Houston — Playing For His Cancer Taken Dad, Early Winning With Jamal Shead and Embracing the Dream School

Braden East and his mom Tammy Wilson are thrilled he is transferring to play for Kelvin Sampson at the University of Houston.

The odds seemed stacked against Braden East ever getting a chance to play for his dream school so many times. He did not have many offers at all coming out of Stafford High School, not hitting his big growth spurt until he was a 10th grader and dealing with a learning disability. He played only 43 minutes total his freshman season at Lamar University, unable to crack the regular rotation of a Southland Conference team. But Braden East figures he always had something extra, someone extra, on his side.

So he thought of his dad Dennis East when it finally actually happened, when he found himself joining Kelvin Sampson’s powerhouse University of Houston basketball program out of the transfer portal.

“It feels good knowing that I’m playing for him,” Braden East tells PaperCity. “And I know he’s watching.”

Braden’s dad died during his senior year of high school, getting a shocking Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer diagnosis in September of that year. He was gone by March. “It was very aggressive,” Tammy Wilson, Braden East’s mom, says. “From diagnosis to his passing was six months.”

Dennis East largely seemed healthy to everyone in the family before the cancer diagnosis. He ran his own lawn service business, worked hard, still had the gait of the college basketball player he was at Navarro College. Tammy Wilson later suffered a small stroke herself. All those hardships made the moment Braden East became a Houston Cougar mean even more, she’ll tell you.

“I’m just thrilled to see him go to the school of his dreams. . .” Tammy Wilson says. “He’s been through a lot. The passing of his dad was really tough on him and my daughter. . . This is huge for our family. Like I say, this is a dream of his. He always wanted to play for the University of Houston.

“He had mad respect for Kelvin and Kellen (Sampson). This is just like a dream come true. For not just him, but me and his sister as well.”

College basketball’s transfer portal season can become very transactional, often reducing players to ratings and dollar figures. It can become an almost NFL free agency-like puzzle of who fits into a program’s budget and how much each move leaves for additional players. But these players are still human, each with their own stories. Landing Braden East, beating pushes from Wake Forest and San Diego State (more on this later), is not going to win Sampson’s UH program a lot of transfer portal rankings. But it might help win a lot of games over the next two seasons.

You want a good fit? Good luck finding a more natural one than Braden East and Houston.

Braden East went to Sampson’s Team Camp as a sophomore in high school and ended up playing on Jamal Shead’s team. That Shead coached team ended up winning the majors division at the camp. “Kelvin and Kellen talked to him at that camp,” Tammy Wilson tells PaperCity. “. . . They’ve kind of been following him from that point up until now. So I know they have a genuine vested interest in my son. And making him be the best version of himself that he can be.”

You cannot fake that kind of history or mimic the connection.

“This is huge for our family. Like I say, this is a dream of his. He always wanted to play for the University of Houston. He had mad respect for Kelvin and Kellen (Sampson). This is just like a dream come true. For not just him, but me and his sister as well.” — Braden East’s mom Tammy Wilson

Now that Braden East is a 6-foot-9 jumping jack of a player who’s shown he can produce on the college level (averaging 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds at Lamar this last season for former UH coach and Sampson assistant Alvin Brooks), more teams wanted him, Tammy Wilson reveals that Wake Forest and San Diego State were persistent. But they weren’t Houston and they did not have Kelvin and Kellen Sampson.

“They’re sincere,” Tammy Wilson says. “They’re transparent. There’s no sugarcoating things. They’re going to tell you exactly where you are and exactly what you need to do to achieve your goal. . . I appreciate them for the interest that they’ve shown over the years in my son. And I appreciate them for the transparency.

“So many coaches nowadays will tell you what they think you want to hear just to get you to be a part of their program. And then you get there and it’s not that. I don’t get that from the Sampsons. I think they are genuine.”

The video the Sampsons showed during Braden East’s two-day visit to campus this week included pictures of him as a 10th grader at that UH summer camp. There is Braden and Jamal Shead, Braden and the Sampsons from years ago. That almost made his mom tear up.

Kelvin Sampson’s Longterm Game

People like to call the transfer portal college basketball’s version of speed dating. But Braden East is the second player this Houston coaching staff has landed this cycle already who they have a real history with — joining LSU point guard transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., who the Sampsons recruited out of high school. UH has also added coveted Kent State double double machine Delrecco Gillespie and combo guard Corey Hadnot II, a natural scorer out of Purdue Fort Wayne.

It turns out that Kelvin Sampson can even turn college basketball’s wild transfer portal season into a longterm relationship deal. Sampson knows exactly what he’s adding to his roster — and all these Houston transfer additions so far have been very targeted. Sampson does not much care what anyone else’s rankings say. (UH is 11th overall in the country in On3’s transfer portal rankings right now, while CBS Sports only includes one of the Cougars’ new additions — Dedan Thomas at No. 17 — among its Top 100 transfers.)

Braden East has been told to expect to play the four spot rather than center like he did at Lamar. “I have to work on facing the basket more this year,” East says. “Because I’m going to play the four. So I have to work on my ball handling and stuff.”

New Houston power forward Braden East to @PaperCityMag: “I’m super excited to play for Coach (Kelvin) Sampson), play for my teammates I’m really super excited for us to compete for a championship. “The goal is to win a national title.” East notes that goal was talked about… https://t.co/iThejg7H8i — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) April 15, 2026

East is so excited about the challenge that when his mom called him after he made the final decision to go with Houston. he was already out running. “He wants to make sure he’s ready for what he knows is coming,” Tammy Wilson says of UH’s relentless summer conditioning program — 6 am workouts and all. When you finally get a real chance at your dream, there is no time to let up. That’s what his dad would have wanted him to do.

“My dad played a pivotal role,” Braden East tells PaperCity. “He’s actually the one who taught me how to play basketball.” Dad would be proud.

East’s mom and older sister Taylor, who is studying to be a teacher, certainly are. The once gangly kid who sprouted from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-7 in one summer is now part of the Top 10 hometown program. “It was like overnight,” Tammy Wilson says of her son’s dramatic 10th grade growth spurt. “. . . We were online trying to find pants that were long enough for him.

“Because he’s slim so Big and Tall doesn’t work out for him. So that was a big challenge. It took him a minute for him to embrace the growth. Initially, he wasn’t fond of being the biggest kid.”

Braden East is the rare kid who claimed to be shorter than he actual was. “People would ask him how tall he was and he would say, ‘6-3, 6-4,’ ” Tammy Wilson says with a laugh. “He doesn’t like a lot of attention. So when people would be like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so tall. How tall are you?’ He would kind of like shorten it a couple of inches.”

Now Braden East embraces his height, his 7-foot-2 wingspan, his ability to punish the rim. The gifts that allowed him to drop 33 points on Southland regular season champion Stephen F. Austin (on 15 for 19 shooting). The things that helped him finally become a Houston Cougar.

Many transfer portal arrangements are more marriages of convenience. But some. . . well some seem almost meant to happen.