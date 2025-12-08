The Broadmoor Offers a Fairytale Family Escape in Colorado Springs

The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Cloud Camp (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Cloud Camp (Photo by The Broadmoor)
01
12

Situated at the gateway to the Colorado Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor encompasses 5,000 acres. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

02
12

The newly-reimagined The Penrose Room serves as an elegant love letter to its founders and captures its original spirit of elegance for a new generation. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

03
12

The Broadmoor collaborated with renowned Italian porcelain house Ginori 1735 to create a custom collection of China exclusively for guests dining at reimagined The Penrose Room. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

04
12

The Penrose Room is the only restaurant at The Broadmoor that serves sushi. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

05
12

In the speakeasy, called The Polo Club at The Penrose Room, a knowledgable server held court at the martini cart and whipped up (with elegant showmanship) The Perfect Dirty Martini. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

06
12

The "Clover Club" at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)

07
12

The Penrose Room offers a golden hour panoramic view of Cheyenne Mountain. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

08
12

Flambeed Baked Alaska at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)

09
12

The Broadmoor and its sprawling grounds offers something for everyone. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

10
12

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is a beloved retreat for Texans, especially during the summer months. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

11
12

Perched 3,000 feet above The Broadmoor atop Cheyenne Mountain, Cloud Camp sits on the foundation of the Penrose's original 1927 Cheyenne Lodge. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

12
12

At Cloud Camp, the views from the hot tubs beckon, and admiring the singular views really is time well spent. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Cloud Camp (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Cloud Camp (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Culture / Travel

The Broadmoor Offers a Fairytale Family Escape in Colorado Springs

The Newly-Reimagined The Penrose Room Ushers in New Era of Elegant Dining, Plus a Visit to Cloud Camp

BY //
photography The Broadmoor
Situated at the gateway to the Colorado Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor encompasses 5,000 acres. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The newly-reimagined The Penrose Room serves as an elegant love letter to its founders and captures its original spirit of elegance for a new generation. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor collaborated with renowned Italian porcelain house Ginori 1735 to create a custom collection of China exclusively for guests dining at reimagined The Penrose Room. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Penrose Room is the only restaurant at The Broadmoor that serves sushi. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
In the speakeasy, called The Polo Club at The Penrose Room, a knowledgable server held court at the martini cart and whipped up (with elegant showmanship) The Perfect Dirty Martini. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The "Clover Club" at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Penrose Room offers a golden hour panoramic view of Cheyenne Mountain. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Flambeed Baked Alaska at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor and its sprawling grounds offers something for everyone. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is a beloved retreat for Texans, especially during the summer months. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Perched 3,000 feet above The Broadmoor atop Cheyenne Mountain, Cloud Camp sits on the foundation of the Penrose's original 1927 Cheyenne Lodge. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
At Cloud Camp, the views from the hot tubs beckon, and admiring the singular views really is time well spent. (Photo by The Broadmoor)
1
12

Situated at the gateway to the Colorado Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor encompasses 5,000 acres. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

2
12

The newly-reimagined The Penrose Room serves as an elegant love letter to its founders and captures its original spirit of elegance for a new generation. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

3
12

The Broadmoor collaborated with renowned Italian porcelain house Ginori 1735 to create a custom collection of China exclusively for guests dining at reimagined The Penrose Room. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

4
12

The Penrose Room is the only restaurant at The Broadmoor that serves sushi. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

5
12

In the speakeasy, called The Polo Club at The Penrose Room, a knowledgable server held court at the martini cart and whipped up (with elegant showmanship) The Perfect Dirty Martini. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

6
12

The "Clover Club" at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)

7
12

The Penrose Room offers a golden hour panoramic view of Cheyenne Mountain. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

8
12

Flambeed Baked Alaska at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)

9
12

The Broadmoor and its sprawling grounds offers something for everyone. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

10
12

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is a beloved retreat for Texans, especially during the summer months. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

11
12

Perched 3,000 feet above The Broadmoor atop Cheyenne Mountain, Cloud Camp sits on the foundation of the Penrose's original 1927 Cheyenne Lodge. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

12
12

At Cloud Camp, the views from the hot tubs beckon, and admiring the singular views really is time well spent. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

“My favorite thing is taking a walk around the water first thing in the morning. It looks like you’re in a Disney movie. Then, I sit in one of the rocking chairs with my coffee. It’s heaven.”

I felt like the only person in Dallas who had never visited The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, and I recently set out to right this wrong! I asked one of my best friends, who visits the property every summer with her husband and two young children, for her “can’t miss” experiences. She painted this Disney portrait, and I imagined a bluebird perched on my finger as I flung open the balcony doors of my room to welcome a new day. In a particularly chaotic season, I hoped that The Broadmoor would provide a sense of calm and restoration. (Spoiler alert: it did!)

As a foodie, I smartly timed my trip with the much-anticipated reopening of The Penrose Room, The Broadmoor’s fine dining restaurant that first opened on New Year’s Eve in 1961. The 2025 version serves as an elegant love letter to its founders and captures its original spirit of elegance for a new generation.

The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The newly reimagined The Penrose Room serves as an elegant love letter to its founders and captures its original spirit of elegance for a new generation. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

The Penrose Room

In almost every nook and cranny of The Broadmoor’s sprawling grounds, references to its founders, Spencer and Julie Penrose, abound. Their life together, their travels, their interests, their art. The Penrose’s history informs The Broadmoor’s present and its future. As a first-time guest, I began to paint my own mental portrait of these tycoons, relishing in the tidbits I picked up here and there.

For example, Julie loved collecting fine China, so as a nod to her, The Broadmoor collaborated with renowned Italian porcelain house Ginori 1735 (*as if* I need to explain Ginori to you, dear PaperCity reader!) to create a custom collection of China exclusively for guests dining at reimagined The Penrose Room. The pitch-perfect partnership showcases the restaurant’s chic aesthetic while paying homage to its storied history through the world-renowned craftsmanship of Ginori and the house’s iconic Oriente Italiano pattern.

The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
The Broadmoor collaborated with renowned Italian porcelain house Ginori 1735 to create a custom collection of China exclusively for guests dining at reimagined The Penrose Room. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

Let your coveted dinner reservation at The Penrose Room serve as the prompt you needed to dress up *for the occasion.* Whether you’re celebrating something special or not, The Penrose Room *is* the occasion. Show up and show out! A spectacular dining experience awaits you. (I, for one, am thrilled to see a restaurant with a dress code requiring jackets and slacks for the men and cocktail attire for the ladies. The website says that “well-mannered children” are invited to dine at The Penrose Room, too.)

Christmas items

Swipe
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025

We started our night in the speakeasy, The Polo Club at The Penrose Room, where a knowledgeable server held court at the martini cart and whipped up (with elegant showmanship) The Perfect Dirty Martini. The gin cascaded down my throat as I admired the golden hour panoramic view of Cheyenne Mountain. Divine.

Executive Chef Justin Miller, who has worked at The Broadmoor for more than 25 years, orchestrated the menu, which is a celebration of the Penroses’ extensive world travels. On that note, it’s also the only restaurant at The Broadmoor that serves sushi!

The Broadmoor (Photo by The Broadmoor)
Flambeed Baked Alaska at The Penrose Room (Photo by The Broadmoor)

If you can’t tell, I love a little pomp and circumstance when it comes to dinner on the town. In that spirit, allow me to recommend four dishes served tableside with the (refined) razzle dazzle of The Broadmoor:

  • Pio Tosini Prosciutto di Parma (I don’t need to explain myself when it comes to cheese.)
  • The Penrose Caesar Salad (A Caesar done right? Nothing better.)
  • Beef Wellington (There is a deep-rooted, nostalgic sense of comfort and continuity that The Broadmoor provides, which is certainly manifested in this exquisite Beef Wellington.)
  • Flambeed Baked Alaska (Prior to my visit, I wouldn’t have considered myself a Baked Alaska enthusiast. But now I am!)

Lastly, in addition to the sensational meal, I would be remiss if I did not applaud the gorgeous interior design of The Penrose Room by Tihany Design, who masterfully captured the Penrose’s history while propelling the restaurant forward into its new era of elegance.

A ‘Broad’ Offering Means Something For Everyone

An expansive property like The Broadmoor can be quite challenging to write about. There’s simply so much to do, see, and eat! The Broadmoor truly offers something for everyone. A few highlights:

  • The Spa at The Broadmoor— I consider myself expert-level when it comes to spas, and The 43,000-square-foot Spa at The Broadmoor stands out as one of my all-time favorites. It happens to be Colorado’s only Forbes Five-star rated spa and features an indoor pool, as well as an outdoor two-lane pool. Admittedly, I am particularly charmed by the retro, nostalgic interior design of the spa. I hope it never changes! You should absolutely schedule a leisurely afternoon in the spa for a treatment or two.
  • Falconry— Experience “the sport of kings” with a falconry lesson in The Broadmoor’s mews, where their fleet of birds of prey is housed. Seeing the birds up close is truly extraordinary.
  • Exploring on property— When I stay at a fabulous resort, I don’t want to leave. At The Broadmoor, you really don’t need to leave for anything. Afford plenty of time in your schedule to simply explore the property. Perhaps you want to have lunch at The Grille while overlooking the championship golf course? In the mood to hit the bowling alley? And yes, spend your mornings with a walk around the lake, as the swans glide across the water. It’s as majestic as promised.

Cloud Camp

In addition to the main campus, The Broadmoor offers three all-inclusive “Wilderness Experience” properties. For my first night in Colorado Springs, I headed to one of them— Cloud Camp— for a little glamping adventure at the mountaintop hideaway.

Perched 3,000 feet above The Broadmoor atop Cheyenne Mountain, Cloud Camp sits on the foundation of the Penroses’ original 1927 Cheyenne Lodge. After the serpentining path “up,” which provided optimal leaf peeping, we arrived to the denim-on-denim-clad staff waving alongside Moose, the Bernese mountain retriever who lives at Cloud Camp during its season.

The 15 guest cabins are tucked amid pines and aspen trees and are a short distance from the 8,000-square-foot Main Lodge that serves as Cloud Camp’s HQ. As promised, it’s quite campy, in all the right ways. A dinner bell. A raising of the United States flag. A Harry Potter-esque dining table set for 32. Two rock fireplaces. Heck, it’s even decorated with Kevin Costner’s costume from Dances With Wolves. It will have you thinking, “Yes, I do need a fringed suede jacket.”

Cloud Camp (Photo by The Broadmoor)
At Cloud Camp, the views from the hot tubs beckon, and admiring the singular views really is time well spent. (Photo by The Broadmoor)

Sure, there are trails to hike, but there are also hot tubs to sit in. At Cloud Camp, the views from said hot tubs really beckon you, and admiring the singular views really is time well spent. (I also recommend sitting on Cloud Camp’s expansive wraparound porch with a cocktail to soak up the majesty of Colorado Springs.)

Cloud Camp’s season runs from May through October. As you begin planning your summer travels, consider starting your adventure at Cloud Camp before spending the rest of your time at The Broadmoor’s main property. The duality encapsulated by both properties makes for a truly fairytale family escape.

Just be prepared to see a lot of fellow Texans. When Texas gets hot, Texans escape to The Broadmoor. Count me among them now!

Editor’s Note: Speaking of Texans, I just noticed that The Broadmoor is offering a “Texas Appreciation Package” with some of their lowest rates of the season if you want to indulge in a winter getaway in January or February!

The Birdsall Residences

Featured Properties

Swipe
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$347,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X