Howard Hughes' Brandon Hinman raised more than $3500 for Camp for All in the Over the Edge fundraiser. (Photo by Si Vu)

More than 30 rappellers went "'Over the Edge" at The Waterway Tower. (Photo by Si Vu)

Shell's Annie Morelli went "Over the Edge" and raised more than $5,000 for Camp for All. (Photo by Si Vu)

Jonathan Spangler-Sakata and Allie Boyce went "Over the Edge" for Camp for All. (Photo by Si Vu)

Samantha Albert scaled the walls for Camp For All. (Photo by Si Vu)

Culture / Newsy

Move Over, Spiderman — Ordinary Real-Life Heroes Rappel Down a Skyscraper In The Woodlands, Fighting Their Fears For Good

How Descending 20 Stories at the Howard Hughes Tower Became the Ultimate Act of Support

BY // 04.24.25
photography Si Vu
Howard Hughes' Brandon Hinman raised more than $3500 for Camp for All in the Over the Edge fundraiser. (Photo by Si Vu)

More than 30 rappellers went "'Over the Edge" at The Waterway Tower. (Photo by Si Vu)

Shell's Annie Morelli went "Over the Edge" and raised more than $5,000 for Camp for All. (Photo by Si Vu)

Jonathan Spangler-Sakata and Allie Boyce went "Over the Edge" for Camp for All. (Photo by Si Vu)

Samantha Albert scaled the walls for Camp For All. (Photo by Si Vu)

If you looked up at The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway this day, you might’ve thought Spiderman came to town. While these rappellers weren’t wearing capes, they were scaling the side of a skyscraper. And they’re also heroes. In their own real-life way.

The occasion? Over the Edge, a Camp For All fundraiser that sent participants off the 20th story of Howard Hughes’ 32-story tower in The Woodlands, all to support a barrier-free camp for kids and adults with special needs in Burton, Texas. More than 30 fundraising heroes rappelled down the side of the tower, raising more than $120,000 for Camp For All.

“Over The Edge is one of our most exciting and talked about fundraising events of the year,” Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells says. “Whether you were one of our fearless rappellers who descended 20 floors, a generous donor, or a family member, friend or volunteer who spent the day with us, we appreciate your time, energy and support.

“We are incredibly grateful to Howard Hughes and our event sponsors for their outstanding efforts.” 

Shell’s Annie Morelli went “Over the Edge” and raised more than $5,000 for Camp for All. (Photo by Si Vu)

Conquering Fears, One Story at a Time

Howard Hughes’ Lauren Grochocki was a repeat rappeller this year. She also volunteers at Camp for All and has seen the impact of its work firsthand.

“I’m facing two of my biggest fears: heights and asking for money,” Grochocki says. “It’s such an important cause, and one I believe so strongly. So I’m going to put my fears aside, go for it and see what happens.”

Still, Grochocki admits she was terrified.

“My palms were sweating. I was very nervous the night before,” she says. “I thought, ‘I can’t even believe I signed up for this. What was I thinking?’ “

But Grochocki remembered the times she’d been on the high ropes course, urging campers to climb the tower and take on the zip line. “If I encourage campers to face their fears, then I can’t let my own fears stop me from raising funds for camp,” she says. 

Grochocki also volunteers at Texas Children’s Hospital. “Just a couple weeks ago, a girl was sitting alone, and I noticed she was wearing a camp shirt,” she recalls. “I got really excited and told her I loved her shirt. She lit up and told me how much she loved camp. She’s thrilled to come back again this summer.”

Camp For All partnered with television sponsor Fox 26 for this year’s event, which sent reporter Abigail Dye, a first-time rappeller over the edge. Radio personality Jay Michaels, brand manager and midday host at radio sponsor Mix 96.5, also participated for the first time.

 “I had no idea what to expect when I said yes,” Dye says. “But I’m so happy I supported such a wonderful organization with a mission that transforms lives.”

Michaels was equally inspired. “I was happy to support the organization. I had no idea what it would be like to rappel down 20 stories, but I’m glad I conquered my fear.”

Camp For All also partnered with Instagram influencers Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna of Broadway Husbands.

“This was a fantastic experience and one I’ll never forget,” Shuford says. “I’m so proud of my husband Stephen, who’s usually not a daredevil. But he decided to go Over The Edge with me in honor of my brother Eric, who has an intellectual disability.”

For others, it was just another day at the office — if the office came with a harness and an almost 300-foot drop.

“I have twin nephews who live with a rare condition called Prader-Willi syndrome,” says Brandon Hinman, Howard Hughes development director. “They, along with their family, have been my biggest inspiration for participating in Over the Edge at our corporate headquarters.”

The event, part of the HHCares philanthropic initiative, raised more than $120,000 this year. “In my opinion, it’s the perfect mix of philanthropy and adrenaline,” Hinman says.

Jonathan Spangler-Sakata and Allie Boyce went “Over the Edge” for Camp for All. (Photo by Si Vu)

An Accessible Camp for Everyone

Camp for All is a local nonprofit that transforms the world for people with challenging illnesses, disabilities or special needs. Funds raised at Over The Edge support the nearly 9,000 campers the organization welcomes yearly at its 206-acre, barrier-free facility near Brenham.

The camp partners with more than 65 nonprofit organizations to serve both children and adults. Every inch of the property was designed to meet the diverse needs of its campers — from the ground up.

“Our sidewalks are concrete and eight feet wide, so two people in wheelchairs can roll side by side,” Sorrells tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We can meet any kind of dietary challenge. Even our pool has multiple ways to enter, so everybody can be in the pool at the same time.”

Spiderman may not have been there after all, but the real heroes were those who went Over the Edge. They supported a camp that makes what some regarded as impossible possible for thousands of campers every year. Just like those fearless rappellers, Camp For All ensures that every camper can climb, jump and thrive, no matter the challenge.

