Carlos Correa Fuels All the Energy In Emotional Houston Return, Turns Back Alex Bregman, Reminds the Young Astros What Matters

Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Carlos Correa is excited to be back with the Houston Astros and in World Series contention again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Astros hosted the Minnesota Twins for the first game in a best-of-five American League Division Series featuring starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Bailey Ober at Minute Maid Park
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Astros manager Joe Espada used to work together in Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa Daniella Rodriguez
Alex Bregman celebrates a monster home run in what could be his last regular season game as an Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Astros clinched the American League West division championship with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday at Minute Maid Park, After the victory, family members joined for an on-field celebration.
01
11

Carlos Correa tips his helmet to the fans after an emotional standing ovation in his first home game back with the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
11

Alex Bregman hit a home run in his first at-bat back in Houston as a Red Sox. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
11

Carlos Correa still brings energy like no other as a Houston Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
11

Carlos Correa is excited to be back with the Houston Astros and in World Series contention again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
11

Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
11

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are two of the Core Astros, the ones who were there for every step of this golden age of Houston baseball, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
11

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Astros manager Joe Espada used to work together in Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
11

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez shared an on-field embrace in one of the many memorable Astros celebrations. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
11

Alex Bregman celebrated a monster home run in what could be the last regular season home game he ever played as an Astro. Barring a Carlos Correa-like future year return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
11

Carlos Correa is already showing his leadership again in stint two with the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
11

Talk about couples in baseball. Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella and Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan posed on the field after the Astros clinched another AL West title. years ago. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Carlos Correa is excited to be back with the Houston Astros and in World Series contention again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Astros hosted the Minnesota Twins for the first game in a best-of-five American League Division Series featuring starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Bailey Ober at Minute Maid Park
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Astros manager Joe Espada used to work together in Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa Daniella Rodriguez
Alex Bregman celebrates a monster home run in what could be his last regular season game as an Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Astros clinched the American League West division championship with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday at Minute Maid Park, After the victory, family members joined for an on-field celebration.
Culture / Sporting Life

Carlos Correa Fuels All the Energy In Emotional Houston Return, Turns Back Alex Bregman, Reminds the Young Astros What Matters

Supercharged Emotions, Near Tears and a Big Lesson In Leadership

BY //
Carlos Correa tips his helmet to the fans after an emotional standing ovation in his first home game back with the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Alex Bregman hit a home run in his first at-bat back in Houston as a Red Sox. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa still brings energy like no other as a Houston Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is excited to be back with the Houston Astros and in World Series contention again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are two of the Core Astros, the ones who were there for every step of this golden age of Houston baseball, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Astros manager Joe Espada used to work together in Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez shared an on-field embrace in one of the many memorable Astros celebrations. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Alex Bregman celebrated a monster home run in what could be the last regular season home game he ever played as an Astro. Barring a Carlos Correa-like future year return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is already showing his leadership again in stint two with the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Talk about couples in baseball. Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella and Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan posed on the field after the Astros clinched another AL West title. years ago. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
11

Carlos Correa tips his helmet to the fans after an emotional standing ovation in his first home game back with the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
11

Alex Bregman hit a home run in his first at-bat back in Houston as a Red Sox. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
11

Carlos Correa still brings energy like no other as a Houston Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
11

Carlos Correa is excited to be back with the Houston Astros and in World Series contention again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
11

Carlos Correa is all thumbs up on his return to the Astros, living in Houston again and being back with Jose Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
11

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are two of the Core Astros, the ones who were there for every step of this golden age of Houston baseball, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
11

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Astros manager Joe Espada used to work together in Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
11

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez shared an on-field embrace in one of the many memorable Astros celebrations. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
11

Alex Bregman celebrated a monster home run in what could be the last regular season home game he ever played as an Astro. Barring a Carlos Correa-like future year return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
11

Carlos Correa is already showing his leadership again in stint two with the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
11

Talk about couples in baseball. Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella and Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan posed on the field after the Astros clinched another AL West title. years ago. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Carlos Correa did not just feel the energy. He created it. Fanned it. Fueled it. Pumped it into the Houston Astros’ dugout like an IV for an ailing man. Correa’s first home game back with the Astros turns into a lesson on how one man can still energize a roster, an entire ballpark, even large swaths of a city. Houston’s new and old No. 1 seems to be in the middle of everything.

Again. Like old times. Another big game atmosphere. Another close Astros win — this time Houston 7, Boston 6. Another welcome jolt for and from the city that always loved Carlos Correa best.

Alex Bregman hits a home run in his first at-bat back in the Astros downtown ballpark, the one he doesn’t even recognize as Daikin Park. It looks like Correa’s own Houston homecoming could be overshadowed, lost in the newer old Astro sending a Cristian Javier pitch soaring into the Crawford Boxes, riding high on a triple meat Whataburger and a large Dr. Pepper. But. . . that isn’t happening on Carlos Correa’s watch.

The Astros’ once 20-year-old rookie shortstop turned 30-year-old trade acquisition third baseman will help grab the game back, remind his teammates (at least the few who played with him during his first golden Astros run) what it’s like to have a pumped-up, big game Correa on your side.

“It was fun,” Astros centerfielder Chas McCormick says of The Return. “I remember looking in the outfield and just seeing how packed the stadium was on a Monday night.”

Correa is back. Just bask in the energy.

The man himself felt his own energy veering towards the sentimental side when he came to bat for the first game back in an Astros uniform again in the magical downtown ballpark he previously only knew as Minute Maid. As Houston Astros fans stood, one and all, clapped and roared for him, Correa stepped out of the box to tip his batting helmet to his forever people. And regain his composure.

“I almost felt like crying,” Correa says afterwards, wearing that familiar Astros orange in his under-the-jersey tank top, leaning against a clubhouse wall he’s leaned against dozens and dozens of time. “But I cannot cry before facing a possible Cy Young winner. So keep it together.”

Correa keeps it together and helps expose the Red Sox ace as very human on this night.

His single in the third inning lets the Astros break through against the Boston Red Sox’s Cy Young Award contender Garrett Crochet. Houston’s third baseman doesn’t let a 97 MPH Crocket fastball tie him up and soon the rest of the Astros hitters are feeling it too. After Correa makes it 2-1, Crochet suddenly looks like he needs a catnap (or another nine days of rest).

Boston’s ace will not make it to the fifth inning with Correa cheering and often coming out of the dugout for every big Astros blow. When Christian Walker (more signs of life) smacks a double to the wall to give the Astros the lead, Correa raises his arms after crossing home plate, having scored in Houston again. Correa is the first Astro out of the dugout when Chas McCormick and Ramón Urías homer later. He’s in the middle of everything. Just like the old days, the new days.

Screaming. Pumping his fist. Looking more energized than a guy who just chugged his seventh Red Bull.

“I almost felt like crying. But I cannot cry before facing a possible Cy Young winner. So keep it together.” — Carlos Correa on the overwhelming ovation from Astros fans before his first home at-bat back.

Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Carlos Correa still brings energy like no other as a Houston Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

This is Carlos Correa. Sure, these Astros more than proved they can win without Correa over the years. But it sure is a jolt to have him around. Few athletes have ever raised themselves to the Houston moment better than No. 7. Life’s just more exciting with Carlos Correa around. Baseball too.

“I feel very happy,” Cristian Javier, who makes his own return (throwing a new sinker) on this Monday night, of having Correa as an Astro again. “We’ve been friends for a long time and he’s a guy that’s always checking up on you inside and outside, off the field. He’s a leader in the clubhouse and on the field.”

Walking Right Back Into His Happy Place

Carlos Correa felt those emotions just walking down a familiar hallway, taking in much of the same sights and sounds he experienced a decade ago as a 20-year-old about to play in his first Major League Baseball game. “I was a happy man walking down that tunnel,” he says. “It took me back.”

Correa back in an Astros uniform, both the familiar ones and the new styles added since he left, takes every Houston baseball fan back. This is the most unexpected and unlikely of professional sports reunions and Correa being nine road games into his return blunted little of the emotion at Daikin Park on this Monday night.

Correa is home again, and everything about it feels just right.

From the standing ovation before his first at-bat at home of his dreamy second stint with the Astros to the way he got the Astros on the board and charged up his entire dugout. Maybe even more than the ballpark he loves.

In the celebration at the final out, Correa gives a pumped up reliever turned emergency closer Bennett Sousa a finger point, comes across the diamond to give Christian Walker one up close too.

The Return is a success. Did you ever really doubt it?

“It was really special to see how much love the city has for me,” Correa says. “For the seven years that we spent together, winning. a lot of games, having a lot of great memories, a lot of great moments. The love they showed me today was truly special.”

His wife Daniella told him what was coming, having moved back into Houston and set everything up while he started his second Astros life on the road. Daniella couldn’t go anywhere with the kids without someone stopping them and telling them how excited they were to have Carlos back.

“It was really special to see how much love the city has for me. For the seven years that we spent together, winning. a lot of games, having a lot of great memories, a lot of great moments. The love they showed me today was truly special.” — Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa Unplugged

Having Correa in the Astros clubhouse again is not a passive experience. This is still a man who pushes, who energizes. Correa went to Jose Altuve and Houston manager Joe Espada to get their blessing to implement some new things. Both men eagerly gave it and Correa has been reminding all his younger teammates, many of them relatively new Astros, how this near modern baseball dynasty was forged.

“Just things that made the Astros organization what you guys know for the past decade,” Correa tells reporters. “For all the young guys, I think it’s important for them to understand we didn’t get here by just showing up. We got here because we prepare. Because we analyze to take advantage of the flaws of the team we’re facing.”

Alex Bregman doesn’t need the reminder in the other dugout. But he gets it anyway on a night when it looks like he might be the hero story early.

How quickly they forget?

Houston Astros Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman celebrate a homecoming of sorts at Daikin Park, August 11, 2025
Alex Bregman hit a home run in his first at-bat back in Houston as a Red Sox. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Some foolish fan in the Crawford Boxes even throw Breggy’s return home run back onto the field, like he’s just another opposing player. Bregman draws a rumble of boos in this second at-bat after that home run reintroduction too. Everyone needs to get ahold of themselves. This is still Houston sports royalty.

Just like the two guys who reconnected as easily as George Clooney and Brad Pitt sliding back into a movie together.

“The best part of being back with the Astros is I get to play with Jose Altuve again,” Correa says without hesitation when someone asks what most excites him about his return. “He’s an unbelievable player. But the human side, I get to hang out with him after games. Just to talk shop with him. We talk on the same level. . .

“Something that definitely means a lot. It’s something I definitely missed a lot.”

Who wouldn’t miss nights like this?

The Return is a success. Did you ever really doubt it? How could you? How could anyone?

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
6806 Tournament Drive
Champions Creek Estates
FOR SALE

6806 Tournament Drive
Houston, TX

$338,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
6806 Tournament Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
15723 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15723 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15723 Foxgate Road
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X