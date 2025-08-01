Bringing Carlos Correa Back Together With Jose Altuve Shows Jim Crane Still Puts Winning First — This Trade Is Much More Than Baseball Nostalgia

Astros Jose Altuve Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
The Houston Astros lost to the Detroit Tigers 3-1 in Game One of the AL Wild Card Round of playoffs at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
Jim Crane Houston Open PGA Masters
The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins, at Minute Maid Park
New Astros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown already have a super bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Alex Bregman was activated from the injury list after missing two months of the season, to help the Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve signed a 5-year $125M extension to remain with his team, and held a press conference with general Manager Dana Brown, agent Scott Boris and manager Joe Espada at Minute Maid Park
01
09

Carlos Correa knows that Jose Altuve deserves plenty of love for his playoff heroics. Now Correa is back with the Astros and Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
09

Carlos Correa is a Houston Astro again after a trade deadline move for the ages. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
09

Astros owner Jim Crane does not like to lose early in the playoffs. (Photo by F.Carter Smith)

04
09

Carlos Correa knows what October means for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
09

(Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
09

Carlos Correa still heard the love from the Minute Maid Park crowd on every return to Houston. Now he's back for good. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
09

New Astros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown already have a super bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
09

Carlos Correa changes games with his glove. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
09

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown and Jose Altuve know that winning is what drives this Astros franchise. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Astros Jose Altuve Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
The Houston Astros lost to the Detroit Tigers 3-1 in Game One of the AL Wild Card Round of playoffs at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
Jim Crane Houston Open PGA Masters
The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins, at Minute Maid Park
New Astros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown already have a super bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Alex Bregman was activated from the injury list after missing two months of the season, to help the Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve signed a 5-year $125M extension to remain with his team, and held a press conference with general Manager Dana Brown, agent Scott Boris and manager Joe Espada at Minute Maid Park
Culture / Sporting Life

Bringing Carlos Correa Back Together With Jose Altuve Shows Jim Crane Still Puts Winning First — This Trade Is Much More Than Baseball Nostalgia

This Is One Reunion Everyone Wanted and Needed

BY // 07.31.25
Carlos Correa knows that Jose Altuve deserves plenty of love for his playoff heroics. Now Correa is back with the Astros and Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa is a Houston Astro again after a trade deadline move for the ages. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros owner Jim Crane does not like to lose early in the playoffs. (Photo by F.Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa knows what October means for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros owner Jim Crane is relentlessly demanding of excellence. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa still heard the love from the Minute Maid Park crowd on every return to Houston. Now he's back for good. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
stros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown already have a super bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa changes games with his glove. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown and Jose Altuve know that winning is what drives this Astros franchise. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
9

Carlos Correa knows that Jose Altuve deserves plenty of love for his playoff heroics. Now Correa is back with the Astros and Altuve. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
9

Carlos Correa is a Houston Astro again after a trade deadline move for the ages. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
9

Astros owner Jim Crane does not like to lose early in the playoffs. (Photo by F.Carter Smith)

4
9

Carlos Correa knows what October means for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
9

(Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
9

Carlos Correa still heard the love from the Minute Maid Park crowd on every return to Houston. Now he's back for good. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
9

New Astros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown already have a super bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
9

Carlos Correa changes games with his glove. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
9

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown and Jose Altuve know that winning is what drives this Astros franchise. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Carlos Correa is a Houston Astro again and suddenly anything seems possible for Jim Crane’s franchise again. While this trade with the Minnesota Twins to reacquire the uber leader who got away is a bigger blockbuster in Houston than anywhere else, this is no mere nostalgia play. It’s a baseball coup.

This signals to Jose Altuve and everyone else on this Houston roster that Crane is as committed as ever to giving the Astros every chance possible to win the World Series this season. As usual. There is no punting or waiting till next season with this franchise. Not with this owner. So Crane will take on nearly $60 million in salary to get Correa back, pushing the Astros over the luxury tax.

Correa may not be the player he once was in Houston, but he can still be a difference maker for these Astros. Would anyone be surprised if Correa can summon up another big playoff moment or three back in the ballpark where he once ruled October? Jim Crane and general manager Dana Brown are betting on it and most Astros fans seem to be just as pumped.

You know who’s also pumped about this trade bolt of the past becoming the present again? The Astros ticket office. This excitement is real and Carlos Correa’s return to the stadium he’s only known as Minute Maid Park will be a purchase-driving hot ticket. Who doesn’t want to see Correa declare what time it is again?

“He will give our clubhouse a charge, give the city a charge,” Dana Brown says in a post trade deadline Zoom with reporters.

In many ways, this Carlos Correa trade — even more so than the deals to land potential left-handed power bat Jesus Sanchez and Baltimore Orioles utility man Ramon Urias — is a way of paying back this Astros clubhouse for how it’s managed to build a five game lead in the American League West despite injury after injury after injury.

It’s a flex of belief. Credit Crane for realizing how much this Astros group needs that.

This is a chance for the now 30-year-0ld Correa to reinvent himself back in Houston too. To remind everyone of how baseball’s biggest stages always seem to bring out the best in him. In truth, Correa’s never been a player for the 162 as much as he’s a player for October.

Carlos Correa fans
Carlos Correa is still beloved in Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

You know who’s also pumped about this trade bolt of the past becoming the present again? The Astros ticket office. This excitement is real and Carlos Correa’s return to the stadium he’s only known as Minute Maid Park will be a purchase-driving hot ticket. Who doesn’t want to see Correa declare what time it is again?

Playing third base on this Astros team, next to Jeremy Peña, the young shortstop who replaced him when the Astros let him move on in free agency, Correa gets a chance to return to playing games that matter. The stats say he hasn’t been close to the hitter he used to be in Houston this season.

But now he’s back in the city that’s always brought out the best in him. Maybe you can go home again and rewrite the story.

“Getting him back to a familiar ballpark, which is a hitter-friendly ballpark, with some familiar faces, we feel like we’re going to get a boost from that,” Brown says.

It’s hard to imagine Jose Altuve not getting one. The All-Time Greatest Houston Astros Player has been as impactful as ever this season, driving more winning. Altuve is coming off a four hit game, but you can bet he’s more excited to have one of his all-time favorite teammates back. One who’s helped him lead teams and clubhouses in the past.

Jim Crane stuck up for Jose Altuve with this trade too. This owner refuses to let a real chance to win go by without trying to grab it. Altuve’s brilliance will not be in vain either.

When Crane first told local TV news legend Mark Berman that “The window’s never shut” on the Astros years ago, some took it as just a great quote, another big get for a news breaker. But that line is Jim Crane’s mission statement, his driving mantra.

Carlos Correa is back. How much must the bitter Yankees and Dodgers hate this? Who doesn’t believe the Astros can win now?

It’s Correa Time. Again.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Galleria/Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
2211 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2211 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2211 Avalon Place
8615 Stable Crest Boulevard
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8615 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
8615 Stable Crest Boulevard
3711 Drake Street
West University
FOR SALE

3711 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
3711 Drake Street
5555 Del Monte Drive #T2
Galleria/Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #T2
Houston, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #T2
5014 Lillian Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/3 12:00pm to 2:00pm

5014 Lillian Street
Houston, TX

$644,500 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
5014 Lillian Street
607 11th Street
Galveston
FOR SALE

607 11th Street
Galveston, TX

$724,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
607 11th Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X