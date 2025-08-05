Casa Palmero The Hay 9 hole course
Culture / Travel

The Hidden Side Of Storied Pebble Beach — Behind the Legendary Golf, an Adults-Only Wellness Paradise Awaits

The 24-Room Casa Palmero Keeps Things Cozy and Personalized

BY // 08.04.25
For discerning travelers, Pebble Beach has long been synonymous with golf. Its storied greens and championship courses draw players to its picturesque stretch of the Monterey Peninsula. But another enticing stop along the resort’s iconic 17 Mile Drive is Casa Palmero, a recently reimagined, wellness-focused hideaway providing an intimate, adults-only resort oasis. 

Adjacent to the award-winning Spa at Pebble Beach, Casa Palmero provides the chance to experience a more serene, self-care-centered Pebble Beach. For those who make self care a priority, or simply want a serene setting to enjoy the well-known wonders of Pebble Beach, Casa Palmero just may be for you. 

Originally a privately owned estate, this sprawling Mediterranean-style villa boasts 24 rooms and suites, cozy lounge areas with crackling fireplaces, a relaxing pool and charming ambience. That means trickling courtyard fountains and ivy-covered trellises. Many of the expansive rooms and suites feature fireplaces, private patios and even saltwater hot tubs. 

Despite its boutique scale, Casa Palmero comes with all the trimmings of a lauded five-star hotel stay. 

Upon my check-in, this experience traveler wasn’t sure how anything could rival a stay at the iconic Lodge at Pebble Beach. But from the moment you step onto the tranquil patio of Casa Palmero, you’re bound to be captivated by its calming charm. A warm welcome from a gracious bellman also helps. These bellmen not only offer to review your weekend itinerary, but also assist in scheduling morning yoga, arranging a wellness breakfast and making sure you know how to turn your fireplace on. 

Those thoughtful touches and personalized care put Casa Palmero in a league with its highly-regarded Pebble Beach counterpart. 

A World Of Wellness at Pebble Beach

Aside from being physically adjacent to the Spa at Pebble Beach, wellness options are found in every corner of Casa Palmero. Mornings begin with an included-with-your-stay wellness breakfast, served either en suite or in the communal lounge. Expect a full menu of nutritious treats such as overnight oats, chia pudding, fresh-squeezed juices and artisanal pastries alongside piping hot coffee every morning of your stay.

Nourishment is also provided in the evenings, with hosted happy hours featuring spreads of indulgent treats. Including charcuterie boards, crab claws and shrimp cocktails along with a friendly bartender ready to make your favorite drinks. 

For additional wellness treatments in the comforts of your own room, Casa Palama’s Wellness Mini Bars are essentially a spa cart on demand. You can get Hyperice Normatec compression boots, HigherDOSE infrared sauna blankets, PEMF therapy mats, percussion massagers, CBD soaks, melatonin teas and more. With all of it delivered to your room for 24-hour use. Casa Palmero also offers daily yoga and sound healing classes that are included with any stay. 

Casa Palmero also offers yoga and sound healing classes complimentary for guests. You’re also granted access to the Pebble Beach Tennis & Beach Club across the street with its ocean-view workouts, tennis courts and state-of-the-art gym.

Spa Time at Pebble Beach

For serious spa devotees, Casa Palmero’s proximity to the Spa at Pebble Beach is a major bonus. One enjoys full access to the Spa’s locker rooms, including hydrotherapy circuit, inhalation rooms, saunas and steam areas, even if haven’t booked a specific treatment.

But a treatment (or two) from the highly-regarded menu or services is a near must. After all, you’re here to experience the more relaxed side of Pebble Beach. The wellness (head to toe) signature service is whopping 100-minute experience featuring a dry brush exfoliation, body scrub, fully body massage and face mask session. Talk about a refresh.

Simply stroll over in your robe and reset.

Beyond Casa Palmero

While Casa Palmero offers sanctuary, the rest of Pebble Beach is just a short walk or golf cart ride away. The iconic Lodge at Pebble Beach is currently undergoing a renovation (spiffing up ahead of the much anticipated 2027 U.S. Open), but nearby favorites like The Bench, which overlooks the legendary 18th green, remain as lively as ever. While the Inn at Spanish Bay’s beloved Hawaiian fusion restaurant Roy’s still delivers its award winning signature dishes. Book a table on the patio to hear the iconic evening bagpipers

The golf is, of course, better than ever. Whether that is Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill (which many golf observers consider the best course to never host a Major) or the other showcase courses in the area.

For more casual golf, play the nine-hole short course at The Hay, designed by Tiger Woods, which opened in 2021. Post round head to Hay’s Place for elevated casual food and unbeatable views.

A stay at Casa Palmero proves that Pebble Beach is more than a golfer’s paradise. It’s also a haven for those craving serenity, wellness and California coastal luxury at its most refined. Whether you’re there to tee off or turn off, this wellness-forward estate is another worthy dream stay in the Pebble Beach wonderland.

Casa Palmero is located at 1518 Cypress Drive in Pebble Beach. It room rates start at $1,345 per night. For more information, click here.

