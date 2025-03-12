Inside Casona Roma Norte, Mexico City’s Newest Boutique Hotel

Casona Roma Norte was thoughtfully transformed to be a sophisticated and modern homage to historic art, design and culture of Mexico City.

A mural by James Burrough is the focal point of the chic atrium eatery Aquiles right off the lobby of Casona Roma Norte.

Casona Roma Norte is a culture hub of dining destinations, buzzy bars and impressive art in the heart of Mexico City.

In a city that radiates with creative energy, one of Mexico City’s newest boutique hotels has managed to capture the cultural magic within its four walls. Casona Roma Norte, which opened its doors last fall in the heart of the capital’s most sought-after Colonia Roma neighborhood, stands out amidst the city’s flourishing hotel scene as a cultural compound where every corner unfolds into a new moment of design, art, and culinary delight.

Part of beloved Mexican hospitality group, Hamak Hotels Collection, Casona Roma Norte fittingly coined the term Experience House, to illustrate the small microcosm that includes five restaurant, bar and café concepts, an engaging art collection, a relaxing spa and a rooftop lounge and a community of culturally inclined patrons all within its quaint historic building. Casona Roma Norte provides an intimate boutique experience that manages to pack more cultural punch than even some properties triple its size.

I checked into Casona Roma Norte while visiting for Zona Maco and Mexico City’s Art Week, a jam-packed seven days during which the city is radiating with art fairs, gallery openings, and the global art set celebrating Latin America’s largest annual art gathering.

The quaint sanctuary proved to be both my launchpad and haven, perfectly positioned for darting between exhibitions, arty parties, and much-needed foodie fuel at the neighborhood’s long roster of highly rated eateries. Within walking distance, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the best of the city – whether it’s the galleries of Roma and Condesa, the high-end shops near Avenida Presidente Masaryk, or the serene greenery of Parque México.

About Casona Roma Norte and Accommodations

Casona Roma Norte’s building was constructed in 1923 to be the private residence of an elite family. Still today, the historic facade and iconic pink exterior pays homage to the Belle Epoque architecture that makes the area of Mexico City so charming.

Ahead of its exciting opening, the hotel was thoughtfully renovated by redesigning the existing interior bones and adding two modern floors for additional hotel rooms and suites. The now 32-room hotel includes well-appointed accommodations with designed focused features like balconies that overlook the vibrant street life below. The rooms and suites are decorated with soothing earthy tones and boast marble-clad bathrooms and handcrafted art and amenities by local Mexican artisans.

Throughout the building, the hotel’s art program creates a visual narrative with works by dozens of talented artists, many native to Mexico, including photography by Santiago Arau and art by Mexico City artists Carolina Barrios and Maria Rec, as well as a stately onsite mural by James Burrough.

Dining at Casa Roma Norte

Casona Roma Norte guests will eat well during their stay. Globally renowned chef Aquiles Chavez (former chef and owner of Houston’s La Fisheria) created a gastronomic wonderhouse with the dining options on the property. Start with breakfast or afternoon cocktails underneath the garden atrium of the namesake concept Aquiles or visit the newly opened Holden Rooftop for grilled bites and refreshing cocktails to take in the city views. A small sunken basement around the corner from the lobby houses Akamba, a private agave bar featuring shelves and shelves of an impressively curated collection of agave spirits, most of them small batch and hyper local and all curated by the hotel’s mixology expert.

The culinary cool continues with Suchi, a creative fusion of Sinaloan and Japanese cuisine. While visiting, I was able to experience a collaborative pop-up dinner between Sabina “La Guerrerense” Bandera, the legendary seafood queen of Ensenada (who was also featured on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations), and Suchi’s Chef Chavez. The buzzy restaurant will continue to beckon guests and discerning local diners for more exciting mashups and foodie events.

For afternoon respite, La Macaria Matcha Tea Room offers a Mexican hospitality take on tea time and handmade pastries by the hotel’s culinary team.

Curated Experiences

For travelers seeking to plug directly into Mexico City’s creative current, Casona Roma Norte makes it easy with curated experiences that guests can easily book during their stay. The hotel hosts weekly Neighborhood Art Gallery and Historical Architecture walks, as well as a Cycling Tour that guides guests through the rich surroundings that make the area so enticing. The weekly Urban Yoga Retreat is a revitalizing rooftop yoga experience that aligns guests’ energy with the city’s vibrancy.

Just off the fitness center is the hotel’s Relaxation Room, offering guests tranquil massage treatments in between city adventures.

Guests can also reserve the intimate tasting table in Akamba for a dive deep into mezcal culture. This private tasting illuminates the artisanal processes behind the area’s most iconic spirit.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, culinary explorer, or simply seeking an authentic dose of Mexico City, Casona Roma Norte is a cultural shepherd, leading guests through the city’s expansive cultural footprint.