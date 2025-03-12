Casona Roma Norte Mexico City Boutique Hotel
Casona Roma Norte ROOMS
Casona Roma Norte Mexico City
Aquiles Casona Roma Norte Hotel Chef
Casona Roma Norte Mexico City Lobby
Suchi Mexico City Casona Hotel Roma norte
Holden Rooftop Bar Casona Roma Norte Mexico City
01
07

Casona Roma Norte is a culture hub of dining destinations, buzzy bars and impressive art in the heart of Mexico City.

02
07

The newly renovated Casona Roma Norte boasts 32 well appointed rooms and suites with luxury amenities.

03
07

A mural by James Burrough is the focal point of the chic atrium eatery Aquiles right off the lobby of Casona Roma Norte.

04
07

Start with breakfast or afternoon cocktails underneath the garden atrium of the namesake concept, Aquiles.

05
07

Casona Roma Norte was thoughtfully transformed to be a sophisticated and modern homage to historic art, design and culture of Mexico City.

06
07

The culinary cool continues with Suchi, a creative fusion of Sinaloan and Japanese cuisine.

07
07

Holden Rooftop offers refreshing cocktails and grilled fare while soaking in the Mexico City views.

Casona Roma Norte Mexico City Boutique Hotel
Casona Roma Norte ROOMS
Casona Roma Norte Mexico City
Aquiles Casona Roma Norte Hotel Chef
Casona Roma Norte Mexico City Lobby
Suchi Mexico City Casona Hotel Roma norte
Holden Rooftop Bar Casona Roma Norte Mexico City
Culture / Travel

Inside Casona Roma Norte, Mexico City’s Newest Boutique Hotel

An Intimate Experience With A Cultural Punch

BY // 03.12.25
Casona Roma Norte is a culture hub of dining destinations, buzzy bars and impressive art in the heart of Mexico City.
The newly renovated Casona Roma Norte boasts 32 well appointed rooms and suites with luxury amenities.
A mural by James Burrough is the focal point of the chic atrium eatery Aquiles right off the lobby of Casona Roma Norte.
Start with breakfast or afternoon cocktails underneath the garden atrium of the namesake concept, Aquiles.
Casona Roma Norte was thoughtfully transformed to be a sophisticated and modern homage to historic art, design and culture of Mexico City.
The culinary cool continues with Suchi, a creative fusion of Sinaloan and Japanese cuisine.
Holden Rooftop offers refreshing cocktails and grilled fare while soaking in the Mexico City views.
1
7

Casona Roma Norte is a culture hub of dining destinations, buzzy bars and impressive art in the heart of Mexico City.

2
7

The newly renovated Casona Roma Norte boasts 32 well appointed rooms and suites with luxury amenities.

3
7

A mural by James Burrough is the focal point of the chic atrium eatery Aquiles right off the lobby of Casona Roma Norte.

4
7

Start with breakfast or afternoon cocktails underneath the garden atrium of the namesake concept, Aquiles.

5
7

Casona Roma Norte was thoughtfully transformed to be a sophisticated and modern homage to historic art, design and culture of Mexico City.

6
7

The culinary cool continues with Suchi, a creative fusion of Sinaloan and Japanese cuisine.

7
7

Holden Rooftop offers refreshing cocktails and grilled fare while soaking in the Mexico City views.

In a city that radiates with creative energy, one of Mexico City’s newest boutique hotels has managed to capture the cultural magic within its four walls. Casona Roma Norte, which opened its doors last fall in the heart of the capital’s most sought-after Colonia Roma neighborhood, stands out amidst the city’s flourishing hotel scene as a cultural compound where every corner unfolds into a new moment of design, art, and culinary delight. 

Part of beloved Mexican hospitality group, Hamak Hotels Collection, Casona Roma Norte fittingly coined the term Experience House, to illustrate the small microcosm that includes five restaurant, bar and café concepts, an engaging art collection, a relaxing spa and a rooftop lounge and a community of culturally inclined patrons all within its quaint historic building. Casona Roma Norte provides an intimate boutique experience that manages to pack more cultural punch than even some properties triple its size. 

I checked into Casona Roma Norte while visiting for Zona Maco and Mexico City’s Art Week, a jam-packed seven days during which the city is radiating with art fairs, gallery openings, and the global art set celebrating Latin America’s largest annual art gathering. 

The quaint sanctuary proved to be both my launchpad and haven, perfectly positioned for darting between exhibitions, arty parties, and much-needed foodie fuel at the neighborhood’s long roster of highly rated eateries. Within walking distance, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the best of the city – whether it’s the galleries of Roma and Condesa, the high-end shops near Avenida Presidente Masaryk, or the serene greenery of Parque México. 

_CKZ0973
Casona Roma Norte was thoughtfully transformed to be a sophisticated and modern homage to the historic art, design, and culture of Mexico City.

About Casona Roma Norte and Accommodations

Casona Roma Norte’s building was constructed in 1923 to be the private residence of an elite family. Still today, the historic facade and iconic pink exterior pays homage to the Belle Epoque architecture that makes the area of Mexico City so charming. 

Ahead of its exciting opening, the hotel was thoughtfully renovated by redesigning the existing interior bones and adding two modern floors for additional hotel rooms and suites. The now 32-room hotel includes well-appointed accommodations with designed focused features like balconies that overlook the vibrant street life below. The rooms and suites are decorated with soothing earthy tones and boast marble-clad bathrooms and handcrafted art and amenities by local Mexican artisans. 

Throughout the building, the hotel’s art program creates a visual narrative with works by dozens of talented artists, many native to Mexico, including photography by Santiago Arau and art by Mexico City artists Carolina Barrios and Maria Rec, as well as a stately onsite mural by James Burrough.

Aquiles Casona Roma Norte Hotel Chef
Start with breakfast or afternoon cocktails underneath the garden atrium of the namesake concept, Aquiles.

Dining at Casa Roma Norte

Casona Roma Norte guests will eat well during their stay. Globally renowned chef Aquiles Chavez  (former chef and owner of Houston’s La Fisheria) created a gastronomic wonderhouse with the dining options on the property. Start with breakfast or afternoon cocktails underneath the garden atrium of the namesake concept Aquiles or visit the newly opened Holden Rooftop for grilled bites and refreshing cocktails to take in the city views. A small sunken basement around the corner from the lobby houses Akamba, a private agave bar featuring shelves and shelves of an impressively curated collection of agave spirits, most of them small batch and hyper local and all curated by the hotel’s mixology expert. 

The culinary cool continues with Suchi, a creative fusion of Sinaloan and Japanese cuisine. While visiting, I was able to experience a collaborative pop-up dinner between Sabina “La Guerrerense” Bandera, the legendary seafood queen of Ensenada (who was also featured on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations), and Suchi’s Chef Chavez. The buzzy restaurant will continue to beckon guests and discerning local diners for more exciting mashups and foodie events. 

For afternoon respite, La Macaria Matcha Tea Room offers a Mexican hospitality take on tea time and handmade pastries by the hotel’s culinary team. 

Suchi Mexico City Casona Hotel Roma norte
The culinary cool continues with Suchi, a creative fusion of Sinaloan and Japanese cuisine.

Curated Experiences

For travelers seeking to plug directly into Mexico City’s creative current, Casona Roma Norte makes it easy with curated experiences that guests can easily book during their stay. The hotel hosts weekly Neighborhood Art Gallery and Historical Architecture walks, as well as a Cycling Tour that guides guests through the rich surroundings that make the area so enticing. The weekly Urban Yoga Retreat is a revitalizing rooftop yoga experience that aligns guests’ energy with the city’s vibrancy. 

Just off the fitness center is the hotel’s Relaxation Room, offering guests tranquil massage treatments in between city adventures. 

Guests can also reserve the intimate tasting table in Akamba for a dive deep into mezcal culture. This private tasting illuminates the artisanal processes behind the area’s most iconic spirit.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, culinary explorer, or simply seeking an authentic dose of Mexico City, Casona Roma Norte is a cultural shepherd, leading guests through the city’s expansive cultural footprint. 

Featured Properties

Swipe
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Laurel Creek
FOR SALE

9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Houston, TX

$425,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,899,999 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$317,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X