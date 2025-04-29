Charles Schwab Challenge
Culture / Sporting Life

Fort Worth to Welcome PGA Golf’s Elite and New VIP Experience at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

From Hogan’s Alley to the Choctaw Club Village, the Week-Long Tournament Promises Tradition and New Thrills

BY // 04.29.25
Defending champion Davis Riley captured an emotional victory at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. (Courtesy)

Colonial Country Club’s greens are as challenging to master as they are beautiful. (Courtesy)

The new Choctaw Club Village brings panoramic views, signature drinks, and high-energy entertainment to the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. (Courtesy)

Fans will find plenty of places to relax, socialize, and enjoy the action across Colonial Country Club during tournament week. (Courtesy)

Since 1946, the stunning Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth has set the stage for one of the PGA Tour’s most iconic tournaments — the Charles Schwab Challenge. Every May, the world’s elite golfers gather in the heart of Fort Worth, each vying to add their name alongside past champions like Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Kevin Na.

After a thrilling and emotional victory last year, defending champion Davis Riley returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 19 through 25) to defend his title at Colonial Country Club. Last year’s win came amid personal challenges as his sister, now fully recovered, battled a serious health issue. The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which has raised over $20 million for local charities, promises another unforgettable week of world-class golf, rich tradition, and new experiences at Colonial Country Club.

Colonial Country Club’s greens are as challenging to master as they are beautiful. (Courtesy)

What to Expect at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club’s greens are as challenging to master as they are beautiful. Narrow fairways, tight approaches, and swirling Texas winds will put every shot to the test. The action begins Monday, May 19, with the Ben Hogan Pro-Am, followed by the Colonial Pro-Am on Wednesday, May 21. The full tournament field tees off on Thursday, leading into four days of elite competition on one of the PGA Tour’s most demanding courses.

Defending champion Davis Riley returns to Colonial looking to build on last year’s emotional victory. He will be joined by a strong lineup that includes local favorite Jordan Spieth, England’s Tommy Fleetwood, major champion Lucas Glover, and rising star Will Zalatoris.

The week-long offers fans a lively mix of social experiences beyond the fairways. Highlights include the new Choctaw Club Village VIP Experience with panoramic views and casino-style games, the Schwab Performance Center featuring interactive golf challenges, and Cadillac EV Viewing Decks for prime course access. Families can enjoy the Family Zone and Kids Autograph Zone, while shoppers can browse official gear at the Fan Shop. Concession tents and booths are placed throughout the golf course.

The new Choctaw Club Village brings panoramic views, signature drinks, and high-energy entertainment to the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. (Courtesy)

The All-New Choctaw Club Village at 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is upping the ante at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with the debut of the Choctaw Club Village. As the tournament’s official casino and resort partner, Choctaw will transform Colonial Country Club with a new three-story hospitality venue overlooking the 10th fairway and 18th green.

Guests can expect an air-conditioned lounge, panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth, and a high-energy entertainment deck featuring free-to-play blackjack and craps for prizes. Signature drinks, photo ops, and relaxed lounge seating complete the experience.

For $350 per guest/per day, golf lovers can opt for a Villages Ticket that includes access to Choctaw Club, Michelob Ultra Club at 8, Poolside Plaza, and The Village at 16 for the ultimate Charles Schwab Challenge VIP experience.

