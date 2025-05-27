Ben Griffin Emerges as 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Champion in a Memorable Week of High-Stakes Golf and Exclusive Parties in Fort Worth

Guests test their luck at the craps table inside the Choctaw Club, where casino games added extra flair to the golf weekend. (Photo by Walt Burns)

A Choctaw Club dealer in tartan plaid deals out blackjack hands as the party atmosphere peaks inside the new hospitality tent. (Photo by Walt Burns)

A fan shares a laugh with friends inside one of the tournament’s shaded VIP lounges, a perfect retreat from the Texas heat. (Photo by Walt Burns)

The oversized Charles Schwab sign on Colonial’s lush lawn proved a popular photo stop for fans throughout the weekend. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Fans dressed for sunshine and style gather between holes at Colonial, soaking up the Saturday energy of the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Photo by Walt Burns)

A competitor sends an iron shot flying down the 10th fairway in front of a full Saturday crowd. (Photo by Walt Burns)

A golfer tees off at No. 10 as a packed gallery lines the ropes during the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. (Photo by Walt Burns)

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard delivered a thrilling finish, with Ben Griffin emerging victorious at 12-under-par despite a gritty 1-over final round on a windy Sunday. His first individual PGA TOUR title came after a dramatic back nine, clutch short game play, and a steely 4-footer to clinch the win. Germany’s Matti Schmid finished one stroke behind.

Griffin, 29, overcame early financial hardship on his path to professional golf. After his family lost their North Carolina home during the 2008 recession, his parents made sacrifices to ensure he could still practice at a public course in Chapel Hill — a decision that helped shape his short-game skills and long-term goals as a golfer.

Dallas native Scottie Scheffler extended his streak of top-five finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing tied for fourth at 8-under 272. Despite a third-round 64 that put him in striking distance, the world’s top-ranked golfer, who drew large crowds throughout his appearances, couldn’t gain ground on Sunday at Colonial.

Following his first individual PGA TOUR win, Griffin donned the tournament’s iconic tartan plaid jacket and accepted a fully restored 1992 Schwab Defender — a one-of-a-kind prize outfitted with a 430HP Chevrolet LS3 engine, six-speed automatic transmission, bespoke axe and shovel, L.L. Bean fly rods with custom mounts, and a custom leather interior featuring Colonial plaid inserts and exclusive Schwab badging.

The Choctaw Club Made Its Bold Debut at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts brought high energy and upscale hospitality to Colonial Country Club with the launch of the Choctaw Club on the 18th hole. This exclusive, three-story venue offered panoramic views of the course, all-inclusive food and drinks, casino-style games, and a rooftop party deck.

Erica Kosemund, chief brand officer at Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, says Choctaw Casinos & Resorts saw an opportunity last spring to bring the Choctaw Village experience to the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“We’ve always known of this event and heard that it is a high-level experience,” Kosemund tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “They were looking for a new gaming partner, and we were happy to fulfill that need. So far, it has been an incredible experience. The Charles Schwab Challenge is steeped in history and tradition. We tried to be a part of that as best we could by incorporating tartan plaid elements throughout and creating a new Choctaw Club hat specific to the Colonial.”

Saturday’s Choctaw Club revelers were in high spirits. Guests lined the multi-level outdoor decks, just steps from the action at Colonial’s 18th hole, with drinks in hand and cheers rising with each shot. Inside, the party pulsed with casino flair. Card dealers in sharp tartan vests dealt blackjack with a smile, while the nearby craps tables buzzed with laughter and shouts as Fort Worth locals tried their luck with the dice.

Between Griffin’s thrilling win, Scheffler’s local star power, and the Choctaw Club’s high-energy debut, the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge proved once again why Colonial remains one of the most electric stops on the PGA TOUR calendar.