Russell Henley Wins the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge After Dramatic Playoff With Eric Cole

Russell Henley poses with the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy alongside tournament officials after his playoff victory at Colonial Country Club. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Fans gather around the 18th green as the tournament concludes at Colonial Country Club. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Spectators line the hillside surrounding the 18th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Yesterday, all eyes were on golfers Eric Cole and Russell Henley as the final two contenders at the Charles Schwab Challenge faced off in a high-stakes playoff on the 18th hole. Henley fought his way back by birdieing the previous three holes before besting Cole with a final birdie in front of a packed gallery.

Soon after, event organizers gathered on the final green to award Henley with the 2026 Charles Schwab trophy, a check for $1.7 million, the iconic plaid jacket, and the keys to a fully customized 1982 Jeep Scrambler. Henley, surrounded by his wife and three children, thanked the tournament organizers, adding that he felt “very at home” throughout the competition.

The win marks the sixth PGA Tour title for 37-year-old Henley. Cole took an early lead in the week, pushing through a double bogey at the 398-yard ninth before making numerous par saves in the following rounds. Defending champion Ben Griffin nearly repeated at Colonial, firing a tournament-best 65 on Sunday after making five birdies on the front nine.

His late charge left him one stroke short of the playoff, tying Alex Smalley and Mac Meissner for third place at 11-under. Had Griffin won, he would have become the first player since Ben Hogan to capture consecutive titles at Colonial.

The Charitable Mission Behind the Charles Schwab Challenge

While the Charles Schwab Challenge is best known for bringing many of the world’s top golfers to Fort Worth every May, the tournament drives fundraising for Fort Worth Colonial Charities, the nonprofit that supports 33 Tarrant County charities focused on youth development and veteran services.

Through the foundation’s Birdies for Charity program, participating nonprofits encourage donors to pledge contributions based on the number of birdies made during the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Charities CEO Brian Estridge tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the model has generated roughly $200 million for local charities over its lifetime and now raises approximately $18 million annually.

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“The tour would tell you that we’re kind of the poster child for philanthropy, and I think that just kind of epitomizes Fort Worth,” Estridge says. “Fort Worth is a very philanthropic city. That tradition dates back to Colonial Country Club founder Marvin Leonard. The philanthropy of his family really sets the tone that we still follow today. The priority he placed on charity and giving still resides in our mission.”

Luxury Hospitality Takes Center Stage at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge

As the final shots were made on Sunday, we were enjoying air-conditioned premium seating within the Choctaw Club, which returned this year as an upscale retreat with premium food and beverage, interactive casino-style gaming, and three floors to view the action below.

“We know that Fort Worth loves an elevated experience,” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Erica Kosemund tells us. “Overall, we have had extremely positive feedback and are excited to keep that happening. This is a multi-year partnership.”

The Choctaw Club is just one of several premium hospitality experiences available at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Guests looking for an upgraded tournament experience could also access Leonard’s Club inside Colonial’s historic clubhouse, private suites overlooking key holes, and a series of all-inclusive Entertainment Villages scattered throughout the course.

While luxury hospitality has become an increasingly visible part of the tournament experience, the Charles Schwab Challenge’s charitable mission remains its lasting legacy. Colonial Charities’ Estridge says his group’s charitable projects run year-round, not just during the big tournament.

Beyond Birdies for Charity, his nonprofit runs men’s and women’s collegiate golf tournaments, a Junior Golf Festival with First Tee, Executive Women’s Day, the Patriots Luncheon, and Patriots Outpost, which welcomes roughly 4,000 active-duty service members, reservists, and veterans during tournament week.

Every October, Estridge and his team throw a party where they deliver matching funds to the charities that participated in the Birdies for Charity program.

“Fort Worth Colonial Charities is a little bit like the NFL in that we try to have something going on every month,” he says. “Last March, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the PGA Tour here in Fort Worth.”

Overall, the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge was a win for many in Cowtown.