A California Couple’s Determination Leads to Life-Changing Surgery for Their Son at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

In late 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco resident Asefa Dani, 39, learned she was pregnant with twin boys. At 20 weeks, her doctor warned her that her cervix was open prematurely and urged her to end the pregnancy. Asefa and her husband, Farhan, 39, chose to fight for their babies. On January 26, 2021, Asefa delivered identical twins Zayn and Omar at just 23 weeks. The micro-preemies weighed barely over a pound each. Against the odds, both survived.

As the boys grew, their development diverged. Omar thrived, but Zayn struggled to meet milestones. At six months, doctors diagnosed him with spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy caused by a grade 4 intraventricular hemorrhage at birth. The condition left his legs stiff. With braces, therapy, and determination, Zayn learned to walk by age three. But progress was fragile. At age three and a half, he regressed, crawling again because walking hurt.

“It was a setback,” says Asefa Dani. “We didn’t want him to experience that again. That’s when I began to research surgery.”

Finding the Right Surgeon at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

Through online support groups, Asefa discovered Manish N. Shah, MD, the chief of pediatric neurosurgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

The hospital is one of the few pediatric neuroscience programs in the country offering single-level laminectomy SDR procedures for children with cerebral palsy who suffer from spastic diplegia or spastic hemiplegia. Dr. Shah specializes in Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), which reduces spasticity by cutting abnormal spinal nerve signals to the leg muscles.

Combined with rehabilitation at TIRR Memorial Hermann, the SDR Pathway program has helped many children with cerebral palsy achieve greater independence.

“There wasn’t a question for us,” Asefa says. “We wanted the best surgeon and rehabilitation program available.”

Dr. Shah reviewed Zayn’s records and agreed he was an excellent candidate. The surgery was scheduled for January 21, 2025.

Surgery Against the Odds

Days before surgery, a historic snowstorm threatened Houston. Although friends urged Asefa to reschedule, Dr. Shah’s team reassured her, staying overnight at the hospital to ensure the surgery proceeded as planned.

For five hours, Dr. Shah and his team performed the SDR surgery.

“SDR surgery is designed to reduce lower extremity spasticity in children with cerebral palsy,” explains Dr. Shah. “We achieve this by cutting the spastic nerve fibers in the spinal cord to reduce muscle tone, improving mobility and quality of life for the patient.”

The procedure was a success. “The care from the nurses and team was outstanding,” says Asefa. “We felt like VIPs.”

Zayn’s Rehabilitation and Recovery

A day after surgery, Zayn sat up. Within a week, he transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann for intensive inpatient rehabilitation. There, a multidisciplinary team guided his recovery. By the time Zayn was discharged four weeks later, he no longer needed a wheelchair.

“Zayn walked out on his own,” says Asefa, proudly.

Back home in California, Zayn, now four, attends preschool, walks with more balance, and recently learned to ride a scooter. He continues therapy several times a week and is gaining strength every day.

“At Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and TIRR Memorial Hermann, we had the best experience possible,” says Asefa. “We are from the Bay Area, home to world-class hospitals, but what we found in Houston was truly next level.”

