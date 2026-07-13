Perennially Popular For a Reason, Chileno Bay Resort in Cabo Continues to Beckon Texans

You won't even consider leaving the 22-acre property (along the tip of the Baja California Peninsula) for the duration of your stay. Why would you? (Photo by Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection)

The Bath House is a serene hydrothermal experience at Sol. There are hot and cold plunges, a steam room, and a pink Himalayan salt room. (Photo by Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection)

Born in Mexico City, Chef Eliana Godinez studied in seaside Italian towns under Chef Massimo Bottura of a three-Michelin-star restaurant. At YAYA, she triumphantly blends her Mexican and Mediterranean influences. (Photo by Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection)

As a millennial, my first association with “Cabo” is the sound of Kristin Cavallari’s voice. For many of us, the Cabo episodes of Laguna Beach remain part of the pop-culture canon, formative to our youth. (Meanwhile, my high school spring breaks involved sipping virgin strawberry daiqs at The Atlantis in the Bahamas and flipping through US Weekly in a tankini.)

At some point, I became an adult, and, as a Dallasite especially, Cabo took on an entirely new meaning.

Los Cabos serves as the ideal escape for Texans seeking a luxurious retreat that’s both a world away… yet accessible via a direct, three-hour flight. Ever wonder why your Instagram feed is flooded with glimpses of Cabo nearly year-round? Some things remain perennially popular for a reason.

I recently enjoyed a rejuvenating three-night stay at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection. Before we left, my friend and I looked at dates to return, which is always the true litmus test of a resort. I joke that I’m brazen like Jo, domestic like Meg, spoiled like Amy, but sickly like Beth. Therefore, I must take to the seaside air (quarterly, in Cabo!) for self-prescribed healing. Three days in paradise? Just what the doctor ordered.

In the spirit of generosity, I shall now provide my itinerary for an ideal getaway to Chileno Bay. What can I say except, “You’re welcome.”

Let Me Show You How It’s Done

A hop, skip, and a jump, and poof! You land in Cabo. A Chileno Bay driver whisks you into the awaiting black SUV and offers you an ice-cold cerveza while the A/C blasts your face. In 30 minutes, you arrive at Chileno Bay. Spoiler alert: You won’t even consider leaving the 22-acre property (along the tip of the Baja California Peninsula) for the duration of your stay. Why would you?

Chileno Bay masters free-spirited Baja-style living. The entire property blurs the distinction between the indoors and outdoors; the open-air aesthetic delivers on every cliché associated with “vitamin sea.” Undoubtedly, it takes an enormous amount of forethought for guests to feel this carefree.

After checking in to your room and taking note of the outdoor shower(!), indulge in some in-room guacamole and allow your butler to mix a spicy welcome drink. Don’t dilly-dally, though, because the pool awaits. Apply sunscreen, change into your suit and new coverup, and head to TnT — the resort’s lively poolside taco bar. TnT offers a selection of punchy cocktails and vibrant, flavorful tacos in a jubilant, casual setting. (I noticed some tequila with a rattlesnake inside the jar, but I didn’t ask any questions.) A journalist committed to specifics, I recommend ordering more guacamole (the “good fat!!”) and the Campechano, with steak, shrimp, poblanos, and cheese on a corn tortilla.

Next, it’s time to clock in for your first shift. The adults-only pool is located immediately next to TnT, and its waterfall edge overlooks the ocean. Select your ideal lounger (Chileno Bay ensures there is ample seating) in the sun or shade, and post UP. Crack open your Kindle, order a frozen skinny spicy margarita, and find yourself in that sublime liminal state between asleep and awake. Find respite from the sun by taking a dip in the pool. Around 4:30 pm, punch out. Head back to your room to shower and get ready for dinner.

If I could bottle up the feeling of vacation, it would be the leisurely dinner that follows a day spent poolside underneath the Mexican sun. You’re freshly showered and throw on a “vacation dress.” You skipped makeup, and your hair is still wet as you walk to dinner, but so what? You know that the most amazing night of sleep will soon follow, cocooned by blackout curtains and the promise of tomorrow’s oceanside breakfast burrito. A day this effortless is nothing short of medicinal.

Decadent Dining Awaits

For dinner on night one, go to COMAL, which offers the property’s twist on authentic Latin American cuisine. It’s got all the important buzzwords you’d expect, like “local” and “sustainably sourced,” but it actually tastes like it’s rooted in the region’s traditions. Even the name, COMAL, pays homage to the clay pan that’s integral to cooking in this region of Mexico.

The oceanfront restaurant glows at golden hour. If you’re feeling hungry and decadent, it’s time to over-order. My personal highlights:

Avocado “W” Salad, with heirloom greens from Chileno Bay’s garden and carrot top pesto

Green Rice with Chile Poblano, featuring wild mushrooms, Junipero cheese, and squash blossom

Lomo Saltado, the standout beef tenderloin with tomato, potato, cilantro, creamy rice, and beef jus

Roasted Chicken & Périgord Black Truffle with endives, squash, and truffle sauce ( Editor’s Note : it’s a huge dish!)

: it’s a huge dish!) All.The.Sides (Charred Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, Mexican street corn, blistered shishito pepper, etc.)

Roll your way back to your room, where the curtains have been drawn, and your slippers await. Draw a bath. Dive into the heavenly bed. Soon enough, it’s morning, and your Oura ring confirms what you already know to be true: You slept like an angel baby.

Head back to COMAL, where everyone at Chileno Bay gathers for the truly phenomenal breakfast. As my friend did, perhaps consider ordering a cold-pressed green juice for balance. Buffer an extra hour before your treatment time to utilize the amenities at Sol, the Spa at Chileno Bay. Like all Auberge properties, Chileno Bay respects ancient traditions while implementing modern innovations. You must absolutely utilize The Bath House, a serene hydrothermal experience. There are hot and cold plunges, a steam room, and a pink Himalayan salt room. After a cleansing ceremony, I relaxed in the “Nap Garden” (magic words) before my 90-minute Deep Calm Massage, which felt like it added back a year to my life expectancy. I only regret that I missed the Sound Bath!

The afternoon is yours to return to the pool or take a dip in the ocean on Cabo’s “most swimmable beach.” We opted to participate in an “Agave Journey,” a private experience that Chileno Bay offers that explores the origins, methods, and chemistry profiles that make tequila, mezcal, and sotol distinct.

Chileno Bay’s culinary program exceeds all (already high!) expectations, and I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about YAYA, the Mediterranean open hearth kitchen that absolutely delights. Admittedly, I already knew about YAYA because my best friend’s dad goes by the nickname “Yaya” simply because he raved so frequently and so ardently about his meal at Chileno Bay’s YAYA that it earned him his grandfather name (which, ironically, means grandmother LOL). Yaya loves YAYA *that* much.

Born in Mexico City, Chef Eliana Godinez studied in seaside Italian towns under Chef Massimo Bottura of a three-Michelin-star restaurant. At YAYA, she triumphantly blends her Mexican and Mediterranean influences, and we all reap the benefits! I am still dreaming of the colorful YAYA Mezze dip trio, with baba ghanoush, hummus musabaha, and walnut muhammara. We toasted our glorious day at Chileno Bay with pizza and pasta and ended the night with a Basque Cheesecake with mango sauce to-go.

Simply stated, for Texans seeking an ultra-luxe getaway, it doesn’t get easier or better than Chileno Bay.

How much do I love it? Just call me Yaya.