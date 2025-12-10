One of the World’s Smartest Beds Launches in North Texas — Ciridian Offers the Sleep You’ve Earned

Ciridian features 400 independently controlled smart springs that continuously adjust their firmness to equalize pressure and deliver state-of-the-art comfort throughout the night with its proprietary algorithm, responding to your body and movement while you sleep.

You can program the bed to act as one system, or divide it into two so you and your partner can each sleep to your own personal preferences.

Why shouldn’t our bed, where we spend nearly eight hours a night and the place that is at the heart of our most crucial function - sleep - be smart?

We have smartphones, smart lights, smart appliances — nearly everything in our world is “smart” these days. Why shouldn’t our bed, where we spend almost eight hours a night, and the place that is at the heart of our most crucial function, sleep, be smart, then? We know truly effective, restorative sleep is essential to our performance. If that’s the case, perhaps nothing is as important to being smart as our beds. And now, Addison-based Ciridian is here to answer the call.

Like most good businesses, Ciridian was founded by Bob Duncan (founder and Chairman of American Leather) because of a personal need. Duncan was experiencing back and hip pain, which routinely disrupted his sleep. However, occasionally, as he would travel for work, he’d wake up feeling phenomenal. He wondered what the difference was with that mattress and bed, and how he could recreate it at home.

“Our founding question was, if money was no object, what was the best bed system we could build?” asked Duncan.

And, alas, Ciridian was born.

However, not just limited to people experiencing joint pain, Ciridian is truly the first of its kind when it comes to a smart bed system. Sure, others have tried to come close with customizable settings or memory features, but none hold a candle to the technology behind Ciridian. Ciridian features 400 independently controlled smart springs that continuously adjust their firmness to equalize pressure and deliver state-of-the-art comfort throughout the night with its proprietary algorithm, responding to your body and movement while you sleep.

With Intelligent Pressure Relief (IPR), each spring continuously adjusts its firmness in real-time, eliminating pressure points and averaging out the weight carried by any given spring. By reducing the pressure points during sleep, we help reduce restlessness and movement during the night, to increase deep and REM sleep, ultimately enabling us to wake up refreshed, revived, and ready to face the next day. You can program the bed to act as one system, or divide it into two so you and your partner can each sleep to your own personal preferences. The world is your (sleepy) oyster.

But you don’t just have to take their word for it. Ciridian has created a one-of-a-kind, by-appointment-only showroom that’s more like a luxurious sleep experience, conveniently located right off the Tollway on Arapaho. Visitors step inside a whole new world, where they not only see behind the scenes of Ciridian production, but then step inside the one-of-a-kind sleep experience where they lay on a mattress themselves (clean pajamas and a pillow are provided, if desired!), see how the technology maps the pressure points on their body and adjusts in real-time, and even gets to experience a few of their “unwind” features, like “rock” that sways you side-to-side at the end of a long day.

Once you’ve experienced all the technical aspects of Ciridian, you migrate through the “portal” (everything is very aesthetic and luxe) into the design portion of the showroom. Here, you can see the natural ties between Duncan’s previous life at American Leather and this new role. Ciridian customers are able to customize their new bed system to their heart’s content, bringing in different detailing, leather, and visual components. Each Ciridian bed is 100 percent bespoke and personal, just like your sleep habits.

But the experience doesn’t end there. Once complete and ready for installation, the Ciridian team provides white-glove installation of the system, as well as hands-on tutorials to ensure you’re ready to use your new system and change your sleep habits forever. They’ll also visit once a year for a tune-up, refresh the top of the mattress with all new materials and comfort layer, and ensure everything is as it should be. Now that’s the level of customer service you expect.

If getting better sleep is on your New Year’s resolution list for 2026, look no further than Ciridian. It’s time to get the sleep you deserve. Your body, mind, and spirit will thank you for decades to come.