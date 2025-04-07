Clyde Drexler Phi Slama Jama
Clyde Drexler at Tiffany & Co. Rockets Trophy Unveiling; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Clyde Drexler University of Houston
Alvin Franklin University of Houston Phi Slama Jama death
University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan
Clyde “The Glide” Drexler exemplified Phi Slama Jama basketball.

Former University of Houston star Clyde Drexler knows about winning NBA Championship Trophies, but he wants to see his Cougars get the big college prize.(Dave Rossman photo)

Clyde Drexler was a force in the college basketball for the University of Houston's famed Phi Slama Jama teams.

Alvin Franklin (No. 20 here) with Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Young, was a key part of University of Houston's legendary Phi Slama Jama teams.

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan is living his Final Four dream. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Culture / Sporting Life

Clyde Drexler Says Phi Slama Jama Feels Like a Part Of This University of Houston Championship Push Because of Kelvin Sampson — “We’re Cougars For Life”

How Sampson Brought UH's Legacy Players Back

BY // 04.07.25
Clyde “The Glide” Drexler exemplified Phi Slama Jama basketball.
Former University of Houston star Clyde Drexler knows about winning NBA Championship Trophies, but he wants to see his Cougars get the big college prize.(Dave Rossman photo)
Clyde Drexler was a force in the college basketball for the University of Houston's famed Phi Slama Jama teams.
Alvin Franklin (No. 20 here) with Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Young, was a key part of University of Houston's legendary Phi Slama Jama teams.
University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan is living his Final Four dream. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Clyde “The Glide” Drexler exemplified Phi Slama Jama basketball.

Former University of Houston star Clyde Drexler knows about winning NBA Championship Trophies, but he wants to see his Cougars get the big college prize.(Dave Rossman photo)

Clyde Drexler was a force in the college basketball for the University of Houston's famed Phi Slama Jama teams.

Alvin Franklin (No. 20 here) with Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Young, was a key part of University of Houston's legendary Phi Slama Jama teams.

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan is living his Final Four dream. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

SAN ANTONIO — Clyde Drexler knew he had to be here to see the University of Houston try to win its first national championship in basketball ever. In a way if Kelvin Sampson’s never-give-in team of battlers can finish the deal against Florida in the national title game (7:50 pm tip, CBS), Drexler and the rest of those storied Phi Slama Jama squads will feel like champions too.

Because Kelvin Sampson drew them back into the program, made Drexler feel like a part of it again.

“It feels great because you feel like in some way you’ve had a piece of it,” Drexler tells PaperCity. “The Guy Lewis legacy with Elvin Hayes and Don Chaney. Hakeem and I, and Michael Young and Larry Micheaux and the Phi Slama Jama group, Kelvin has brought that legacy back.”

Clyde The Glide and his son Adam Drexler will be in the Alamodome this Monday night along with Hakeem Olajuwon (who watched that incredible comeback against Duke in the semifinals on Saturday night and then virally got bared by security from celebrating on the court), Michael Young and more members of that Phi Slama Jama fraternity. Adam Drexler played for UH during the 2014-15 season, Kelvin Sampson’s first season in Houston and still one of his favorite all-time teams.

For Clyde Drexler, this UH moment is about the entire city of Houston too.

“I think it’s great,” Drexler says. “As a guy who grew up in Houston, been a part of Houston most of my life, it’s great to see excellence being put forth on the biggest stage. Because Texas has always been thought of as a football state. We showed them that great basketball is also played here. It’s a thing of beauty.

“Kelvin and the University of Houston are showing that basketball is real here in the South and needs to be respected.”

Former University of Houston star Clyde Drexler knows about winning NBA Championship Trophies, but he wants to see his Cougars get the big college prize.(Dave Rossman photo)

Like many, Drexler marvels at the coaching job that Kelvin Sampson has done. Drexler still often thinks of his own Houston coach, the legendary Guy V. Lewis, and how close UH came to getting a championship during that era with Phi Slama Jama making three straight Final Fours.

“Every coach is always judged by their production. If you judge Sampson by his production, he is doing a magnificent job,” Clyde Drexler tells PaperCity. “It would be great. Even though Kelvin has to put up with NIL stuff and the (transfer) portal, he’s still making it happen with his staff.

“It’s been great for the University, great for the city, great for the sport of basketball in general. Nothing but positives.”

UH assistant Kellen Sampson sometimes marvels at how his dad makes guys like Clyde Drexler feel like an important part of this Houston program again. Kellen Sampson chalks it up to his father’s immense appreciation for history and his gift for connecting with people.

“When you’ve had the success those guys have had, I think it’s easy sometimes for people to just want to ask them for a check,” Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “We just want them to come spend their time. To give their testimony and be willing to share your passion for this school.”

This is in part how Clyde Drexler feels as connected to this current UH basketball program as he has in a long time. Why he knew he needed to be in San Antonio for this championship Monday night.

“We’re Cougars for life,” Drexler says of his son and himself.

