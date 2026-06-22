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Why More Affluent Couples Are Choosing Collaborative Divorce With Dallas Attorneys at Calabrese Budner

The Luxury of Privacy

By //

Carla Calabrese; Calabrese Budner

Carla Calabrese.

For many affluent couples, divorce is about far more than dividing assets. It is about protecting children, preserving privacy, safeguarding a business, maintaining important relationships, and creating a path forward that allows everyone involved to heal. Yet many people still assume divorce must be a public battle.

After more than 35 years practicing family law, Calabrese Budner can affirm that some of the most successful divorces never see the inside of a courtroom. “People often come to me believing they have only two choices: Stay in an unhappy marriage or prepare for war,” says Carla Calabrese, the boutique family law firm’s founder and managing partner. “The reality is that there is another option. Divorce can be handled with dignity, privacy, and intention.”

That is one reason more affluent families are choosing Collaborative Divorce. Unlike traditional litigation, Collaborative Divorce takes place outside the courtroom. The parties commit to working with a team of professionals to reach a resolution without asking a judge to make decisions about their family, finances, or future. Discussions remain private. Sensitive financial information is not aired in open court. The process creates space for thoughtful problem-solving rather than public conflict.

For most affluent clients — such as business owners, executives, lawyers, physicians, entrepreneurs, and public figures — privacy is often invaluable. “When people have spent decades building a successful business, professional reputation, or family legacy, the last thing they want is to expose deeply personal matters in a public forum,” Calabrese says. “Collaborative Divorce allows couples to protect their privacy while still addressing difficult issues honestly and effectively.”

Not Just for Couples Who Are Getting Along

One of the biggest misconceptions about Collaborative Divorce is that it only works when spouses remain friends. In reality, many collaborative cases involve profound disappointment, broken trust, and often infidelity.

One of this year’s most talked-about books, Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden, explores what happens when two people who once knew each other intimately become strangers. Many divorcing spouses can relate to that experience. The end of a marriage often brings grief, anger, confusion, and loss. “Collaborative Divorce does not require the absence of conflict,” Calabrese says. “It simply requires a commitment from everyone involved to work toward solutions instead of escalation.”

The process is designed to support not only the legal aspects of divorce, but the human ones as well. Attorneys work alongside neutral financial professionals, mental health professionals, divorce coaches, and other specialists to help families navigate the transition. The goal is not simply to negotiate a settlement. The goal is to help people make sound decisions during one of the most challenging periods of their lives.

At Calabrese Budner, that support often extends beyond the legal process itself. “Divorce is rarely just a legal problem,” Calabrese says. “Clients may need a therapist, a financial advisor, a banker, a realtor, an apartment locator, an estate planning attorney, or a life coach. We help connect them with trusted professionals because our job is not just to get someone divorced. Our job is to help them move forward.”

Children often benefit the most. Long after a divorce is finalized, parents often continue sharing birthdays, graduations, weddings, grandchildren, and family milestones. The collaborative process helps lay the groundwork for those future interactions, although that’s not a prerequisite.  Divorce is still divorce, and some spouses simply need to move on, but having the benefit of a Collaborative Divorce better prepares them for Divorce Day 2.

After more than three decades of practicing family law, Calabrese remains convinced that the best divorce is not necessarily the one someone wins. It’s the one they survive with their relationships, finances, privacy, and future intact. “Divorce changes your life,” she says. “But it doesn’t have to destroy it. With the right team, the right process, and the right support, there can be healing, growth, and a meaningful next chapter waiting on the other side.”

Also, be sure to check out Calabrese Budner’s recent takes on How Gen Z and Millennials Are Reshaping Divorce and High Conflict Divorce.

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