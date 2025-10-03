Conner Weigman, UH To Face Down The Best Defensive Line Money Can Buy — Can Willie Fritz’s Team Keep Up?

University of Houston president Renu Khator leads her granddaughter around the stadium to greet fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The UH student section is coming out in force for Willie Fritz. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is trying to create an entire culture. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman is the leader of University of Houston offense has needed. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Conner Weigman would likely whistle as he jumped out of a plane, skip past a pond of alligators and grin all the way through a haunted house. University of Houston’s 22-year-old quarterback doesn’t really believe in being nervous. No matter what’s happening, or who’s freaking out about it, around him.

“He doesn’t get rattled,” UH offensive coordinator Slade Nagle tells PaperCity. “Conner sticks with it. He just kind of stays in there. And he’s the leader of the offense. And he keeps everybody together.”

Weigman’s ability to shake things off and find a way will get its biggest test when the Houston program he chose after his Texas A&M departure takes on The Best Defense Money Can Buy. Texas Tech’s $25 million roster is led in many ways by its high-priced defensive line. The Red Raiders used $5 million to completely remake its defensive line in the transfer portal, plucking A.J. Holmes from Fritz’s Houston program, Lee Hunter from UCF, Romello Height from Georgia Tech, David Bailey from Stanford and Skyler Gill-Howard from Northern Illinois.

That unit made life miserable for Utah and its highly-regarded offensive line in Texas Tech’s 34-10 throttling statement win at the Utes’ home. Houston’s offensive line isn’t considered anything close to as good as Utah’s with protecting Weigman an issue at times in the Cougars’ first four games.

“They’ve got athleticism,” Nagle says of Texas Tech’s defensive line. “They’re twitchy as far as fast-twitch movements. They rush the passer well. They do a lot of things well. That starts as the strength of their defense. When you’re a good defense, you’re good on every level and I think they’re good on all three of them. The first, second and third level.

“But their defensive line kind of sets the tone for it. So it will be a challenge for us this week.”

If UH’s offense struggles to score and move the ball against Texas Tech, it will not matter much how well the Cougars’ own defense plays. To challenge a Texas Tech team that is averaging 52 points per game, Weigman and the Coogs must put up some points. Fritz’s offense will be going up against his former defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who left UH’s program after one season for a $3.96 million-plus contract at Texas Tech, which sprouts out more oil money than even Billy Bob Thornton would know what to do with.

This Houston team does have skill players who can shift a game if they’re given a chance to do it. Weigman, Beast Mode tight end Tanner Koziol, running back Dean Connors, transfer receiver Amare Thomas and deep threat Stephon Johnson are experienced impact makers who shouldn’t be rattled by a big game atmosphere.

“I think it comes down to guys who have experience,” Nagle says. “In Conner and Tanner and (tight end) Luke (McCray) and Dean and offensive linemen and Amare and Boogie (Johnson) — all of them have played plenty of college football.

“So I don’t think the moment is too big for them.”

This Houston offense will have to play better than it has all season to push a Texas Tech team that believes the Big 12 is its to rule. The inconsistent showing against Oregon State will not be close to enough.

“We definitely have another gear that we can tap into,” receiver Stephon Johnson tells PaperCity. “. . . I only see us getting better. I think we can reach that next level and that next step whenever everybody is just fully bought in and fully understands what we can do.

“And what we can accomplish.”

If getting there centers around Conner Weigman staying cool and calm, his teammates believe.

“That dude just moves on to the next play,” Johnson says. “Nothing bothers him.”

The Best Defensive Line Money Can Buy is next thing in the way of UH’s No. 1.

Houston vs. Texas Tech is a 6 pm ESPN kickoff at the Cougars’ on-campus TDECU Stadium. For more information, go here.