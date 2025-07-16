CoolxDad’s new headquarters in East River is a new Houston community hub. (Photo by William Issac)
CoolxDad's new headquarters in East River is a new Houston community hub. (Photo by William Issac)

Kevin Barnett, founder and CEO of CoolxDad, in the nonprofit's new One Dream store at The Laura at East River by Midway (Photo by William Issac)

Kevin Barnett, with CoolxDad's generous H-E-B sponsor check, on The Today Show, June 9, 2025

One Dream at CoolxDad headquarters, designed by Shannon Mann, Mann Design (Photo by William Issac)

Jay Ellis, Kevin Barnett, and Jenna Bush Hager on The Today Show, June 9, 2025

CoolxDad CEO Kevin Barnett highlights brands by emerging creatives and entrepreneurs. (Photo by William Issac)

CoolxDad CEO, Kevin Barnett (white suit), with Robert A. Bowser Real Time Award winners Ed Ryland, Philip Yates, LaRonn Harris, Chris Porter, and Quentin Smith at the 2025 An Evening in Real Time benefit. (Photo by William Issac)

Culture / Newsy

CoolxDad Unveils a New Houston Headquarters, Riding High From Today Show Appearance — The Fatherhood Helpers Grow

Kevin Barnett's Game-Changing Nonprofit Empowers the Community and Builds More

BY Lani McHenry // 07.15.25
CoolxDad's new headquarters in East River is a new Houston community hub. (Photo by William Issac)
Kevin Barnett, founder and CEO of CoolxDad, in the nonprofit's new One Dream store at The Laura at East River by Midway (Photo by William Issac)
Kevin Barnett, with CoolxDad's generous H-E-B sponsor check, on The Today Show, June 9, 2025
One Dream at CoolxDad headquarters, designed by Shannon Mann, Mann Design (Photo by William Issac)
Jay Ellis, Kevin Barnett, and Jenna Bush Hager on The Today Show, June 9, 2025
CoolxDad CEO Kevin Barnett highlights brands by emerging creatives and entrepreneurs. (Photo by William Issac)
CoolxDad CEO, Kevin Barnett (white suit), with Robert A. Bowser Real Time Award winners Ed Ryland, Philip Yates, LaRonn Harris, Chris Porter, and Quentin Smith at the 2025 An Evening in Real Time benefit. (Photo by William Issac)
From its new headquarters in Houston’s East River Development — in the historic Fifth Ward — CoolxDad is attempting to redefine what it means to be a nonprofit and legacy maker. 

The father-focused organization, founded in 2020 by Houston husband and father Kevin Barnett, works to empower families through mentorship and creative programs. By creating safe spaces and uplifting marginalized voices, CoolxDad sets a powerful example of what it means to show up as a father, community leader and role model. 

With the recent opening of CoolxDad’s first brick-and-mortar location at 2810 Riverby Road in the East River mixed-use land’s The Laura at East River by Midway building, Barnett is expanding the visibility of his cause.  CoolxDad’s new building blends retail, community and creativity in a space designed to spark change.  

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by One Dream, a store filled with CoolxDad merch as well as fashion, cologne, books, bags and the Home 52nd scented candle, inspired by Barnett’s earliest memories of living with both of his parents. Up-and-coming creatives, whom Barnett calls The Dreamers, also have products featured on the shelves of One Dream, a shop named after Barnett’s life-changing aspiration to start CoolxDad.

Through this outlet, Barnett is giving Houston entrepreneurs a platform. Some of the top brands and aritsts featured are Pierre Blanc, Church League Champions, Property Dirty, Bobby Wesley, eyewear by designers Elisa Johnson and James Oro, Bobby Joseph’s luxe teddy bears, and Texas-founded and Texas-made handbags from Däs Nine.

“We’re not a transactional retail store,” Barnett says. “We want the community to come in and learn about the brands that we carry.”

When designing the CoolxDad headquarters, Barnett and his team focused on reimagining what a nonprofit could look like. The base offers a unique layout where urban fashion meets tastefully modern interior design. In addition to One Dream, the suite also boasts an event space and a podcast studio open to all CoolxDad members. Barnett hints that there might even be a CoolxDad podcast in the future. 

Barnett’s intention to amplify the CoolxDad name through its new headquarters reflects in every detail of the interior. From fashionably minimalist design choices to a deliberate break from traditional nondescript nonprofit aesthetics, this new flagship space successfully goes against the grain. The center spans approximately 1,600 square feet, with a bright, open event area just beyond One Dream. Clean white walls with an urban flair create a flexible environment that’s easily adaptable for events and programs hosted by CoolxDad.

This isn’t an office space. It’s a community gathering land.

Tucked behind the event area sits the podcast studio, available for meetings, recording sessions, or personal creative projects from CoolxDad members. With green walls, Persian rugs decorating the floor, a cozy atmosphere, and black-and-white portraits on the wall that reflect an understated vibe, the studio offers an intimate place built for gathering. 

“This space is a space of hope, a space of identity, a space of community,” Barnett says. “And we do that through programming.”

Weekly Programs Beckon

CoolxDad hosts a variety of weekly programs every Wednesday evening and is now using the center as a hub to foster social connections. Barnett’s favorite program dubbed Cool Tips is a monthly meetup where members gather to forge a safe place for vulnerable conversations regarding parenting and being a provider.

“As a community pillar, we’re being intentional in ensuring that we’re providing the proper events, programs, or resources that draw and attract community here,” he says.

CoolxDad recently hosted its second annual fundraiser An Evening in Real Time at its new East River headquarters. The benefit raised money for the nonprofit’s initiatives and honored fathers in the community who exemplify CoolxDad’s core values. More than 200 people attended, and five fathers received the Robert A. Bowser Real Time Award — an honor created to celebrate men who consistently show up for their families and communities. The award is named after the late Robert A. Bowser, a pioneering Houston entrepreneur and founder of Firstline Brands.

LaRonn Harris, Chris Porter, Ed Ryland, Quentin Smith and Philip Yates received this father award.

For sustainability purposes, CoolxDad has transitioned to a member-based organization. Paid memberships help to fund microgrants, scholarships and underwrite free programming. Barnett’s goal is for members to act as mentors in communities, schools and other spaces, promoting CoolxDad’s uplifting initiatives. 

“Everybody’s a member of CoolxDad once you embody what we stand for,” Barnett tells PaperCity. “But our paid members are pushed towards going out and being that big brother to a member who can’t pay. We aim for members onboarded to become paying members, to become testimonies of what this community did for them.

“That’s why anybody can be a member. Because our goal is to aid and uplift, so we get to truly show you how that happens.” 

Along with the new building bringing positive attention and momentum to the organization, CoolxDad’s rapid expansion has seen new chapters open in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baytown. Barnett even had the opportunity to talk about CoolxDad on The Today Show with Jenna Bush Hager this summer. He shared his goal of becoming the No. 1 resource for fatherhood in the world. Also adding excitement to CoolxDad’s national TV appearance was Texas hero H-E-B’s generous presentation of a big check to the nonprofit. That’d be for 10 grand.

The Future of CoolxDad

Looking ahead, Barnett has partnered with the NBA Foundation to launch Young Knights, a workforce solutions program for 16 to 25-year-old youth. The initiative offers certifications in trades such as forklift operation, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. The first workforce class starts in fall 2025. 

This summer, CoolxDad launches its second annual H-E-B Cool Kids Summer Camp in partnership with HOKA. The two-week-long free summer camp, held at Cullen Middle School in Third Ward, celebrates creative exploration. Children learn about fields such as fashion and art, instilling unique skills and aspirations for their futures. The camp runs July 21 through July 30 for students of Cullen Middle School, with 20 spots available for the wider Houston community. 

CoolxDad CEO Kevin Barnett highlights brands by emerging creatives and entrepreneurs. (Photo by William Issac)

“I was thinking about the headquarters in year one, where I didn’t even know what I was doing,” Barnett says of how far CoolxDad’s come. “So now that it’s here, we’re going to see the true growth of CoolxDad expedite.”

CoolxDad’s One Dream boutique and headquarters is located at 2810 Riverby Road, Suite 108 in The Laura at East River by Midway building. It is open to the public. Learn more about CoolxDad and future events here.

