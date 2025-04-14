Cornelia Guest
Culture

Dallas Insiders — Author and Actress Cornelia Guest On Favorite Design Shops, First Call for Outfit Advice, and Best Pet Care for Furry Friends

Animal Whisperer/Activist, Former Deb of the Decade (’80s Edition), and Daughter of C.Z. and Winston Guest

BY // 04.14.25
Cornelia Guest with her Great Dane, Wolf, at her Highland Park home. (Photo by Afritina Coker)
The main bar at Mister Charles in Dallas' Knox Street neighborhood. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas right now. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)
Madison's enhanced space hosts an expanded range of designer-curated pieces that are ideal for gifting, decorating, and personalizing with unmatched elegance.
Sclafani’s New York Bagels & Sandwiches in Preston Center. (Courtesy of Sclafani’s New York Bagels & Sandwiches)
An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

Next up in our new Dallas Insiders series is animal whisperer/activist, actress, author, former Deb of the Decade (’80s edition), daughter of C.Z. and Winston Guest, who now calls Dallas home, and the consummate hostess — you’ll want to get on her list for dinner parties—, Cornelia Guest.

The magnificent Mister Charles, the latest from Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
The magnificent Mister Charles, the latest from Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Cornelia Guest’s Top Dallas Spots and Advice

Weekly Restaurant: Georgie and Mister Charles.

Special-Occasion: Café Pacific.

Scoring a Res: Call and be nice.

Jewish deli/bagels: Sclafani’s.

Four-legged family member care: Dr. Chaplin McWhorter for acupuncture, and Dr. Smallwood at Integrative Veterinary Clinic for PT, chiropractic, and holistic animal care. And, of course, ReadiVet is also great. They come to your house. We absolutely love Dr. Lindsey Merrill.

Comfort food (code for hangover): Rodeo Goat.

Groceries: Central Market. They have the best fish in town. And Meat Market.

Prep advice on the day of DMA Art Ball, Crystal Charity, TWO x TWO: Songbird Society, Carolina Herrera.

What is your go-to perennials for your landscape: Peonies, roses, magnolias, and gardenias.

Holiday decor envy: Any street in Highland Park.

Best street for some Architecture Envy: All over Dallas I find inspiration.

First call for high-profile event outfit advice: For fashion, Carolina Herrera. The store in Highland Park. Wes Gordon [the Creative Director] is a good friend.

Favorite store: My favorite store in Dallas is Madison and they recently moved to the Design District. When my decorator Todd Romano comes to town, that’s the first stop we hit. Nick Brock Antique, Bobbitt and Co., Frog and Camel Antiques, are all fantastic. And they’re all pet-friendly, which is the best part.

