A Love Letter to Houston, New Drama Film Crossroads Stars Fort Worth’s Eric Nelsen and More Texas Actors

Originally titled Holly by Nightfall, the film focuses on Holly (played by James) — a 20-something woman who can’t see where her life is headed next.

In 2022, local writer and producer Peter Cooper shot his first feature film in Houston. His Texas-based production company, Superhawk Films, had rounded up British director Andy Delaney and actors Eric Nelsen (1883), Hannah James (Mercy Street), Jack Falahee (How to Get Away With Murder), Jack Thomas (the little brother in Lizzie McGuire) and more to create a low-budget, indie film completely filmed in Houston. Crossroads, a drama that follows a group of friends as they navigate the obstacles of adulthood, is now streaming on Apple and Amazon Prime, and showing in select theaters across the U.S.

A Houston native, Cooper worked in Los Angeles and New York as a writer for many years before returning home to raise his kids and pursue other business interests. He always kept writing as a contributing writer for WM Brown, a men’s lifestyle magazine, but it wasn’t until a friend of his told him that he wanted to finance movies that he decided to pursue his screenplay.

The Inspiration Behind Crossroads and Finding the Talent

“The [Crossroads] script was born from a journal that I kept while living in New York City,” Cooper tells PaperCity. He explains that at the age of 27 or 28 years old, we start to realize that if we want to pivot in life, this is really the last chance.

“I thought it was important to capture times when it feels like the clocks ticking,” he says. “Something happens when you leave your 20s; things become more serious. It’s a little, sweet, cool movie. An indie film with a big heart.”

When looking for the actor that would play Johnny (which is based on himself), Cooper says he knew Nelsen was perfect for the part the first time he saw him act in 1883. A Fort Worth resident, Nelsen played Ennis in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series in 2021-2022. The Tony and Emmy Award-winner also just debuted a Western wear brand in Cowtown called Stockyard Supply Co. He’s got a lot of irons in the fire, but made sure to give his new indie film a shoutout on his Instagram.

The rest of the cast was sourced all by connections and Texas ties. Andy Delaney knew Hannah James, and James knew Jack Falahee. UT Austin alum Will Brittain (Andrew) and Luxy Banner (Sarah) reside in Austin. Houstonian Margaret Phipps played Hannah in her first film role ever.

Filming in Houston

“Houston has a great film community,” Cooper says. Filmed in just 18 days, Crossroads used locations in Midtown, Montrose, Downtown Houston, The Heights, and River Oaks. Cooper says that in exchange for local restaurateur Morgan Weber letting them use his concepts, Coltivare and Eight Row Flint, as filming locations, Weber appears as a bartender in the film. He even has a line or two. They also shot scenes at Cafe Brazil, 13 Celsius, Dan’s Electros, East End Hardware, and Ginger Kale.

“The Houston Film Commission offered great support,” Cooper says. “It’s a fantastic place to film. There are all kinds of different looks you can get all over the city.”

“It’s really a love letter to Houston,” Cooper says of Crossroads.

He also says that Superhawk Films plans to continue making films in Texas. Next up, Cooper’s working on fundraising for a movie he’s written called Rio Frio. It’s a thriller about a group of friends who go bird hunting in South Texas, finding themselves in danger when they encounter bad guys trespassing on their land.

“There’s a good chance [Crossroads] will come to limited theaters in Houston,” he Cooper. But in the meantime, stream the film on Apple or Amazon Prime.