4 Culinary Tours Hosted by North Texas Chefs and Food Experts — Exciting Foodie Trips Around The World

Blending travel and gastronomy, culinary tours are a great way to truly immerse yourself in a new country. Several North Texas chefs and food experts have been hosting these trips for years, and some are just launching new ones in Italy, Spain, Thailand, Morocco, and beyond. From five to 11 days, these tours offer travelers a chance to experience a destination from the perspective of foodie experts and participate in chef-curated dinners, cooking classes, and more.

These are four culinary tours hosted by North Texas chefs and food experts to check out right now.

Chef Stephan Pyles and Paula Lambert Culinary Tours

When acclaimed Dallas chef Stephan Pyles isn’t cooking up a new restaurant (his most recent is The Seeker at Interstate Inn in Stephenville), he and Mozzarella Company founder Paula Lambert are traveling around the world hosting culinary tours. The duo just completed a Culinary Cruise in France and are headed to Prague next (June 15 through 20) for a Music & Dining experience. Trips range from five to 11 days and include culinary demonstrations & excursions, chef-curated dinners, Michelin-starred restaurants, sightseeing, and more. Pricing starts at $3,999 per person and goes up to $8,749 depending on the trip.

Trips with Paula

Lambert also runs some foodie trips on her own. In 2025, she is offering a week-long Cooking in Tuscany trip ($7,900 per person based on double occupancy for rooms). The only one with spaces still available runs from September 20 through 27. Lambert is also hosting a Christmas market cruise from Amsterdam to Basel aboard the AmaWaterways AmaSiena from December 1 through 8 ($3,899 per person).

Leslie Brenner Concepts – Abruzzo

Former Dallas Morning News restaurant critic (and current food and beverage consultant) Leslie Brenner is teaming up with native Abruzzese architect and epicure CarloMaria Ciampoli on their first food trip in Abruzzo, Italy. From September 11 through 18, Brenner and Ciampoli will guide foodies on an eight-day culinary adventure in the underrated Italian region. Highlights include pasta making, lunch on a trabocco, and a day in Loreto Aprutino. The premium travel package starts at $7,850 per person (based on double occupancy and excluding flights).

Chef Nikky’s Foodie Trip in Thailand

Chef Nikky Phinyawatana of Dallas’ Asian Mint hosts regular culinary trips to Thailand. The next one is from November 1 through 10 and features stops in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. Designed for food lovers and cultural explorers, this experience offers direct access to Thailand’s culinary traditions through guided cooking experiences, local immersion, and participation in the Yi Peng Floating Lantern Festival. Learn more about the trip here. Pricing starts at $8,990 per person for double occupancy.