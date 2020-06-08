dallas-arboretum-covid-2867
Newly laid out arrows and markers ensure visitors are heading in the right direction.

A view of the gardens from A Tasteful Place, an event space inspired by the movement toward eating sustainable, locally grown food.

Culture / Culture - Dallas

With New Signage and Mandatory Reservations, the Dallas Arboretum Welcomes Visitors Again

A Visit Inside the Gardens, Now Socially Distanced but Always Therapeutic in Nature

BY // 06.08.20
Newly laid out arrows and markers ensure visitors are heading in the right direction.
A view of the gardens from A Tasteful Place, an event space inspired by the movement toward eating sustainable, locally grown food.
Newly laid out arrows and markers ensure visitors are heading in the right direction.

A view of the gardens from A Tasteful Place, an event space inspired by the movement toward eating sustainable, locally grown food.

I was lucky to be able to visit the city’s beloved botanical gardens last Monday, June 1, for a media preview. After a month of testing the socially distanced waters with members only, the Dallas Arboretum was once again open to the public, with new signage, one-way paths, and mandatory reservations to keep things safe in the Covid-19 era.

I had planned to meet a couple of coworkers to take a stroll around the gardens, complete with newly laid out arrows to ensure we were heading in the right direction, but accidentally (and uncharacteristically) arrived much earlier than the group. I didn’t mind doing the walk-through on my own though. After a weekend of protests, characterized by both peace and violence, in Dallas and beyond, a moment of calm and reflection was more than welcome. Especially one that was surrounded by nature and soundtracked by a soothing, classical harp.

Dallas Arboretum visitors must wear a face mask in common areas like the restrooms, but are free to remove them when strolling the gardens.

Which is what the gardens have always offered. In addition to a beautiful place to gather with friends or take in a Cool Thursday Concert, the beloved local attraction offers a place a respite, therapeutic in nature in more ways than one. When the Dallas Arboretum laid out its plan for a safe reopening in the era of Covid-19, they couldn’t have anticipated what the city and the country would be experiencing when the gates opened on June 1. And yet, the pleasant paths may be more welcome than ever.

Many are hoping the days of protests turn into real and lasting change in America, and there is much work to be done. If, however, you need a moment to pause and reflect, the Arboretum is there for you.

