Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 15 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 3 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 12 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 6 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 11 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 5 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
01
06

A minimalist design keeps the focus on the sea of restaurants and entertainment just beyond The Pittman's hotel doors.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

02
06

The Pittman's minimalist palette includes pops of green, orange, and gray. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

03
06

Organic textiles and luxe linens are incorporated throughout The Pittman Hotel. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

04
06

A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

05
06

Local art will fill the rooms and spaces of The Pittman, as well as a vinyl collection — an ode to the neighborhood's musical history.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

06
06

A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the more modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 15 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 3 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 12 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 6 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 11 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 5 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Culture / Travel

First Look — Deep Ellum’s New Kimpton Hotel is Ready for Its Debut

Housed in a Restored Historic Building, The Pittman Will be the Neighborhood’s First Luxury Hotel

BY // 06.11.20
photography Laurie Joliet
A minimalist design keeps the focus on the sea of restaurants and entertainment just beyond The Pittman's hotel doors.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
The Pittman's minimalist palette includes pops of green, orange, and gray. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Organic textiles and luxe linens are incorporated throughout The Pittman Hotel. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Local art will fill the rooms and spaces of The Pittman, as well as a vinyl collection — an ode to the neighborhood's musical history.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the more modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
1
6

A minimalist design keeps the focus on the sea of restaurants and entertainment just beyond The Pittman's hotel doors.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

2
6

The Pittman's minimalist palette includes pops of green, orange, and gray. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

3
6

Organic textiles and luxe linens are incorporated throughout The Pittman Hotel. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

4
6

A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

5
6

Local art will fill the rooms and spaces of The Pittman, as well as a vinyl collection — an ode to the neighborhood's musical history.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

6
6

A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the more modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple.  (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

Just a few years after Kimpton and its thoughtful touch left the DFW hospitality scene (management of The Palomar and The Lumen changed hands in 2014 and 2017, respectively), the San Francisco-based luxury hotel group is back in a big way.

Earlier this year, Kimpton announced they’d found a home for their first Fort Worth hotel in the historic 714 Building, a landmark skyscraper in the city’s downtown neighborhood. And this summer, if all goes to plan, The Kimpton Pittman Hotel will open in late July as the first luxury hotel in Dallas’ popular Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Housed in the historic Knights of Pythias Temple and named for the man who designed the 1916 building (African American architect William Sydney Pittman), The Pittman Hotel will embrace the building’s original architecture, with careful restorative touches — executed by the Dallas studio of global firm Perkins+Will — to breathe new life into the storied structure. And though preservation is key to The Pittman, the 165-room hotel is part of The Epic’s mixed-used development in Deep Ellum (also designed by Perkins+Will), which includes a contemporary high-rise apartment complex, office space, and ground-floor retail — a towering example of old-meets-new.

Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 6 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the modern accents you’ll see incorporated into the historic building. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

There are more exciting looks to come, including shots of communal areas (filled works from local artists), an outdoor pool bar that will likely host some spectacular views, the hotel’s vinyl collection (a tribute to the neighborhood’s musical roots), and menu highlights from Elm + Good, The Pittman’s American farmhouse restaurant. The on-site dining room will be overseen by Dallas chef Graham Dodds, who helped open the now-closed Bolsa in Oak Cliff, a local pioneer of the farm-to-table trend.

But today, we do have a glimpse into a guest room at the upcoming boutique hotel, in case you’d like to start envisioning your next staycation.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 15 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 3 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 12 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 6 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 11 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
Kimpton Pittman Guest Room – 5 (Photo by Laurie Joliet)
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X