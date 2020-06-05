The Best Dog Breeds To Run With On Dallas Trails

Although we want to continue to make sure that were giving each other enough space on our favorite Dallas running trails, studies have shown that we’re much less likely to spread COVID-19 outside running than other indoor activities. Plus, running and keeping in shape is also great for your immune system. But in this time of social distancing and your significant other or roommate doesn’t run, who will be your running buddy?

It might be time to adopt one.

Dogs are great companions on the trail so we dove a little deeper into which dog breeds are best for different types of runners from the casual jogger to the marathoner.

Greyhounds are very fast. (Courtesy of Greyhounds as Pets)

For the Newbie Runner

Surprisingly, Greyhounds are known to be couch potatoes. They’re bred to run fast, but only for short sprints. They’re just as happy (maybe more) staying at home as they are going on a run. Greyhounds are perfect for the casual Dallas runner training for an upcoming 5k run.

The Jack Russell Terrier is the best small breed running companion.

For the Street Runner

The only small breed on this list, the Jack Russell Terrier is an energetic dog. They might not run as far as larger breeds, but they don’t take up the same amount of space. For those living Downtown, far from Dallas running trails, Jack Russells make great urban joggers. The sidewalk is wide enough for them to bob and weave.

Seeking attention while running? You can’t miss Standard Poodles.

For the Attention Seeker

There are a lot of furry runners on Dallas trails, and if you want to stand out, you’ll need a fancy pooch. Standard Poodles are the largest of the poodle breed, and make the best runners. Take your running dog to the Katy Trail to trot the runway.

German Shorthaired Pointers love to run in the heat. (Courtesy of Harold Meerveld via Flickr)

For the Texas Heat

For those who like to run far, occasionally escape to the Hill Country, and drive a pickup, the German Shorthaired Pointer embodies your Lone Star spirit. They may have originated in Germany, but something about them seems all-American. They’re energetic, athletic, and their short fur makes them great for running in warm weather. Take your Shorthaired Pointer to the Trinity Skyline Trail for a long run this summer.

With lots of energy to run off, Border Collies are for endurance runners. (Courtesy of Chewy)

For the Advanced Runner

If you don’t want to make running your regular hobby, do not go out and get a Border Collie. They’re high maintenance and need to regular exercise. But if you’re running 8 to 10 miles at a time and are getting bored with your inner thoughts, a Border Collie will keep you company. They can be easily trained to run long distances. Take your running partner out to White Rock Lake to run the full lap!

Siberian Huskies are great for cold-weather runs. (Courtesy of AKC)

For Winter Running

For most of the year in Texas, it would probably be ill-advised to go running with a Siberian Husky. But they’re historically one of the best running breeds in the world. Up North, Huskies compete in sled dog races covering hundreds of miles. Later in the year, your Siberian Husky will make a great training partner (or an actual trainer) for the BMW Dallas Marathon in December.

Keep in mind, these are some of the top pure dog breeds that were literally bred as running dogs. There are plenty of mixed breeds out there that would make great runners. In fact, mixed breeds have less hereditary health problems. Also, personality does play a role. You may have an athletic anomaly of a dog, but they might prefer watching you watch Netflix. In the end, it’s up to you as an owner to assess their mental and physical traits. Start your dog with short running distances, and work your way up together.