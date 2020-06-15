Culture / Travel

Five Dreamy Destinations Just a Day Trip from Dallas — From Wildlife Safaris to Nature-Filled Escapes

Satisfy Your Summer Travel Dreams

BY // 06.15.20
fb-og

Summer travel is likely looking a little different this year. Fortunately for those in Dallas, Texas offers plenty of dreamy destinations that are just a day trip away. We’ve rounded up a few accessible options to help you ease back into traveling in the summer months ahead.

Fossil Rim Glen Rose day trips dallas
At Fossil Rim, look forward to feeding giraffes from your car. (David Burton Photography)

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

I love Fossil Rim. I hadn’t been back since I was in middle school, but a recent Sunday trip to Glen Rose made me appreciative that we have such a place near Dallas. Driving through 1,400 acres of forests and hills, and spotting roaming zebras, giraffes, and emus (the wildlife center is dedicated to conservation), you could easily forget that you’re just one-and-a-half hours from Dallas.

 

Dinosaur Valley
(Courtesy of Dinosaur Valley)

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Dinosaur Valley is another must-visit site when you travel to Glen Rose. You can literally stick your feet in fossilized dinosaur tracks, camp, hike, swim, fish, and more. There’s an entrance fee of $7 per adult, but kids under the age of 12 can explore for free.

 

Beavers Bend State Park Day trips from Dallas
Oklahoma’s Beavers Bend State Park is the perfect day trip from Dallas-Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Beavers Bend State Park

If you need a nature-filled break from the city, Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow, Oklahoma is a great place to escape. Just around three hours northeast of Dallas and three-and-a-half hours from Fort Worth, the drive is short enough to head up in the morning, catch some scenery, hiking, and canoeing before heading back home.

 

Turner Falls Park
Turner Falls Park in Davis, Oklahoma boasts the largest waterfall in the state at 77 feet. (Courtesy)

Turner Falls Park

Another spectacular nature site in Oklahoma, Turner Falls boasts the biggest waterfall (77 feet) in the state. The park is open for swimming, camping, hiking, cave exploration, and views of the Arbuckle Mountains. Just be sure to purchase tickets online ahead of time.

day trips dallas magnolia market

Waco

If you haven’t yet visited Chip and Joanna Gaines famous Magnolia Market, add a Waco day trip to your summer itinerary. The market has reopened to 50 percent capacity inside of the buildings, where all staff are required to wear masks and one-way traffic flow is marked where necessary. Make sure you stop at Silos Baking Co. for cupcakes, cookies or pastries before heading into the shopping market.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X