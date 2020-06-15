Five Dreamy Destinations Just a Day Trip from Dallas — From Wildlife Safaris to Nature-Filled Escapes

Summer travel is likely looking a little different this year. Fortunately for those in Dallas, Texas offers plenty of dreamy destinations that are just a day trip away. We’ve rounded up a few accessible options to help you ease back into traveling in the summer months ahead.

At Fossil Rim, look forward to feeding giraffes from your car. (David Burton Photography)

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

I love Fossil Rim. I hadn’t been back since I was in middle school, but a recent Sunday trip to Glen Rose made me appreciative that we have such a place near Dallas. Driving through 1,400 acres of forests and hills, and spotting roaming zebras, giraffes, and emus (the wildlife center is dedicated to conservation), you could easily forget that you’re just one-and-a-half hours from Dallas.

(Courtesy of Dinosaur Valley)

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Dinosaur Valley is another must-visit site when you travel to Glen Rose. You can literally stick your feet in fossilized dinosaur tracks, camp, hike, swim, fish, and more. There’s an entrance fee of $7 per adult, but kids under the age of 12 can explore for free.

Oklahoma’s Beavers Bend State Park is the perfect day trip from Dallas-Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Beavers Bend State Park

If you need a nature-filled break from the city, Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow, Oklahoma is a great place to escape. Just around three hours northeast of Dallas and three-and-a-half hours from Fort Worth, the drive is short enough to head up in the morning, catch some scenery, hiking, and canoeing before heading back home.

Turner Falls Park in Davis, Oklahoma boasts the largest waterfall in the state at 77 feet. (Courtesy)

Turner Falls Park

Another spectacular nature site in Oklahoma, Turner Falls boasts the biggest waterfall (77 feet) in the state. The park is open for swimming, camping, hiking, cave exploration, and views of the Arbuckle Mountains. Just be sure to purchase tickets online ahead of time.

Waco

If you haven’t yet visited Chip and Joanna Gaines famous Magnolia Market, add a Waco day trip to your summer itinerary. The market has reopened to 50 percent capacity inside of the buildings, where all staff are required to wear masks and one-way traffic flow is marked where necessary. Make sure you stop at Silos Baking Co. for cupcakes, cookies or pastries before heading into the shopping market.