This Friday marks the first day that Texas zoos will be able to reopen at 25 percent capacity and both the Dallas and Fort Worth zoos will be implementing reservation-only systems (as well as other precautions) to make the outing as safe and socially distanced as possible. If a visit to the zoo isn’t your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up some music- and movie-driven outdoor events as well for your weekend.

The Zoos Are Re-Opening

The Dallas Zoo and the Fort Worth Zoo are reopening to visitors on May 29. Both will implement new ticketing reservation systems. For those who visit the nationally acclaimed attraction in Fort Worth, the zoo will has implemented hand cleaning stations and indoor exhibitions will remain closed to the public. All zoo employees will wear masks, and they will be encouraged to be worn by visitors as well. The Dallas Zoo (the largest in Texas) will take similar measures, and will have masks on sale for visitors.

Corey Breedlove performs at The Sound at Cypress Waters this Friday. (Courtesy)

Lakeside Live Music Series

Celebrate the start of summer with a lakeside concert. On Friday, May 29, The Sound at Cypress Waters will host Corey Breedlove, with Ole G taking the stage on Saturday. Groups, which are capped at six people, are encouraged to bring their own blanket and chairs. The shows begin at 7 pm and end around 9 pm.

Dallas International Film Festival Drive-In Series

This one’s not quite on the weekend, but it’s certainly close enough. On Wednesday, June 3, the Dallas Film Society will launch its monthly Drive-In movie series at Four Corners Brewing Co. The gates open at 7 pm (the film will start at 8:30 pm), and will be available on a first-come, first-park basis. Though the event is free, there is a suggested donation of $20.

The first classic summer film to be shown will be The Goonies. Attendees can bring their own food and drink to enjoy from their car.