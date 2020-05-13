Dallas Gyms Weigh in on a May 18 Reopening

The word “gym” can conjure up all kinds of images. Maybe it’s a sprawling, open space lined with Stairmasters and flat screens. Or the Kiel’s-stocked locker room of Equinox. But for many — particularly those in Dallas, where the industry is booming — it’s the intimate class setting of a boutique fitness studio, where the idea of community typically translates to close quarters.

But regardless of what the word might mean to you, all Texas gyms will be allowed to legally open their doors come Monday, May 18, per Governor Abbott’s executive order. We checked in on some of the most popular local spots to work up a sweat to learn where they stand on reopening, along with what safety measures they might plan to take when they do.

Rise Nation (not reopening yet)

The Los Angeles import and LeBron-loved VersaClimber studio sent out a survey to Dallas clients, but have yet to decide on a reopening date.

“We want to thank everyone who filled out our survey. Every response was carefully read and considered. Based on several factors, we have decided that we will not be opening on May 18th. Our exact date of reopening has not yet been determined; however, you will all be notified immediately once we decide on a date.” – read a Rise Nation Dallas email statement, also posted to Instagram.

courtesy of Grit Fitness

Grit Fitness (not reopening yet)

Though the Dallas based studios will remain closed come May 18, Grit will be investing in virtual classes, which have been successful since the brand’s necessary pivot in March. And though there’s no reopening date set just yet, Grit Fitness is preparing a plan to keep things safe and offer more flexible memberships.

“Employee education is the first step toward reopening, with a 2-hour training required for both instructors and front desk staff. The training covers disinfecting procedures, no-contact check-in processes, guidelines on keeping a safe distance from others, and more.” – read a press release.

Evolve (not reopening yet)

Owner Sharif Abboud has been vocal about not reopening his studio until he feels it’s safe to do so. True to his word, the popular downtown Dallas gym will remain closed, though Met45 Online remains up and running.

“For us it’s never been about money or notoriety. Every decision we make at Evolve is to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of our entire family and community. We will be together soon guys, I promise!” – Abboud posted to Instagram.

Uptown Yoga (opening May 18)

The aptly named studio, situated in a cozy cottage in the Dallas neighborhood, took to Instagram to detail some of its new safety precautions, which includes opened doors during classes, space out mats, no hands-on corrections, and no provided equipment.

“We want to ensure you that we are stepping back in as safely as possible. Here’s SOME of what you should know about new studio procedures and class registration.” – Read their full post here.

Session Pilates’ West Gissinger before hosting a live workout on Zoom

Session Pilates (not reopening yet)

Though the popular studio won’t be opening any of their three studios on May 18, they are currently hiring. Earlier this month, the Dallas gym spoke with PaperCity about what a Session class in coming weeks might look like. Digital classes are available through Session @ Home.

Orangetheory (Lakewood location opening Saturday, May 23)

“We can’t wait to welcome you back with open arms. Well, at a 6-foot distance. Even though we’re all itching to get back to the studio, you still may have some concerns. Trust us when we say we’ve got you covered. Click here to review the health and safety guidelines we’ll be following to keep you safe.” – The nationwide chain stated in an email to clients.

Beyond Studios (not reopening yet)

“BEYOND is coming back soon and we don’t want you to worry! We know we are doing EVERYTHING possible to keep you safe or we wouldn’t be opening our doors!” – read an Instagram post, which also teased a weekend announcement.

The Barre Code (not reopening yet)

The popular barre-focused studio, with locations in the Design District and Highland Park, has not set a reopening date yet, but digital classes are available through the brand’s digital platform.

Dallas-based Class Studios’ West Village location.

Class Studios (not opening yet)

PaperCity spoke with Class Studios co-owner Paige Martindell last month about what a potential reopening might look like. And while a survey has been sent to clients about reopening, there is no scheduled date as of yet. The studio has invested in digital though. Access their online classes here.

“In order to ensure we are being as diligent as possible in executing the necessary steps to prepare our studios, we currently do not have plans to open by May 18th.” – read an email to clients.

Studio 6 Fitness (reopening May 18)

As far as boutique fitness goes, Lagree and Pilates studios have a bit of an advantage on the social distancing front, with spaced out reformers or Megaformers that make it easy for clients stay in your own personal space. The Dallas gym will be taking extra precautions, of course. Classes will be capped at nine and masks are required to enter and exit the studio. Click here for more information.

“The responsibility of re-opening during a pandemic is a serious consideration. We have spent countless hours developing new client, new studio and new virtual protocols to provide you the very best in-person and at-home experiences. The health and the safety of our S6 Family and community remains our number one priority.” – reads part of a statement sent to clients.

TruFusion Dallas (not reopening yet)

The Las Vegas import (the barefoot bootcamp is a favorite of J. Lo and A-Rod) has yet to announce a reopening date. Online classes are available.

“You will receive an email update as we progress closer to our opening date. This date has not been set yet.” – read their full statement here.

Every inch of PowderHeart commits to a theme.

PowderHeart (reopening for private classes on May 18)

The newly opened alpine-inspired Dallas gym is prepping to launch their digital platform (Passport by Powderheart), and will begin carefully opening their West Village studio doors (for private classes only) starting next week.

“Starting Monday, May 18, we will be opening a modified schedule for private booking availability. We plan to continue private classes for two weeks (subject to change).” – read part of an email to clients, also posted to Instagram.

One Lagree (not reopening yet)

The Turtle Creek Studio is not opening next week, but live classes are available to be scheduled via Zoom.

“We are working hard to create a plan that will allow us to resume classes in a way that is safest for our clients and instructors. We will not be opening on the 18th, but have a plan in place to open our doors again very soon! Sign up for our mailing list to receive an important update this Sunday.” – Read an Instagram post.

Shite Hot Pilates

Shine Hot Pilates (reopening for private classes)

For $175, clients have the option to “Rent a Studio” for private classes (no more than 9 can be in the new North Dallas studio). Email info@shinehotpilates for more details. Digital class subscriptions are still available.

Black Swan Yoga (not reopening yet)

The donation-based studio, with several locations in Dallas, in addition to Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and even Denver, will not reopen next week. Digital classes are available.

“BSY was established more than 10 years ago what has kept our doors open was not only serving you donation based yoga, but changing up a yoga practice that allowed you to take charge of your own yoga journey…. we are not rushing our reopening, because real freedom starts with health.

The vibes that we all know and love will remain, but the new standards of clean and safe operating are about to hit peak performance. Get ready to experience our epic vibes in a newly refreshed way.” – Read an Instagram post.

SoulCycle

The national chain hasn’t announced any reopenings just yet, but they have thoroughly outlined new the protocals all studios will take when they do.