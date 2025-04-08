Hotel Swexan rooftop pools Dallas
Culture / Travel

The Best Dallas Hotel Pools to Dip Into This Summer

14 Beautiful Spots Worth a Staycation or Day Pass

BY // 04.08.25
Pool season is officially here, and during the blistering heat of Dallas summertime, we’re always looking for a great spot to cool off. Thankfully, the city is full of incredible hotel pools to take advantage of — either included with a staycation or with the purchase of a day pass. From rooftop oases to brand-new spots, these are the best hotel pools in Dallas to dip into this spring and summer.

Hotel Swexan

2575 McKinnon Street

Perched atop this new Harwood District boutique hotel, a rooftop, infinity pool with 180-degree views awaits guests of the hotel. This one is worth booking a staycation to enjoy private cabanas, lounge chairs, and sips from the pool bar, Pomelo.

Thompson Dallas pool
The rooftop pool at The Thompson Dallas hotel is one of the nicest new pools worthy of a staycation. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

Thompson Dallas

205 N. Akard

If you haven’t been up to the Thompson Dallas Hotel at downtown’s The National to see this gorgeous pool you’re missing out. The resort-style rooftop oasis (heated for chillier days) offers incredible city views, lounge areas, and cabanas with TVs and refrigerators. You can also order bites and cocktails from the cabana bar while lounging. Get a day pass beginning on April 20 starting at $85 per adult on the weekend of $50 on weekdays. Cabanas are also available for a max of six people.

Virgin Hotels Dallas Pool
The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

Virgin Hotels Dallas

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Also offering amazing views of the Dallas skyline from afar is the Pool Club at Virgin Hotel Dallas. This 4th-floor rooftop pool in the Design District has cabanas, loungers, daybeds, and most importantly, drinks. The bar and patio are open to guests, but to gain pool access you must book a day pass starting at $25 per guest. Openings are available starting May 23.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District pool
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel boasts an 11th-floor heated rooftop pool with cabanas.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District

800 North Harwood Street

This new Dallas Arts District hotel boasts an 11th-floor heated rooftop pool with cabanas. For $50, you can purchase a day pass to enjoy the views, as well as bites from the hotel’s signature restaurant Margaret’s, and sips from Vincent’s. Lounge chairs are first come, first served.

The Joule Pool
The Joule pool is quite the scene.

The Joule

1530 Main Street

The Joule‘s plexiglass-fronted pool, which overlooks Main Street downtown, is completely worth a staycation in the city. But, the popular spot now offers day passes starting at $40 per person. Embrace your inner daredevil and swim out to the edge, that hangs eight feet off of the building.

The Statler
The Statler Hotel has one of the nicest rooftop pools.

The Statler

1914 Commerce Street

One of the most popular places for daytime basking and sipping on cocktails poolside, the rooftop pool on the 19th floor of The Statler hotel is open to the public — if you reserve a cabana (which is helpful because seating is limited). Waterproof, the pool bar, is an indoor/outdoor space that serves beer and several refreshing specialty cocktails. This downtown spot has incredible views of the city and a chrome llama to take selfies in front of. Be aware that this pool is a party pool. Not really for the family, but a great spot to bring a date or hang with a group of friends.

The Kimpton Pittman Hotel offers a serene pool scene within the Deep Ellum bustle. (courtesy)

Kimpton Pittman Hotel

2551 Elm Street

At this revitalized Deep Ellum landmark hotel, the pool is found on the ground level, but has some cool tech — hydraulics allow it to be raised and lowered for special events. The Deep End, the outdoor bar and pool deck, will open this spring to offer day-to-night cocktails and bites. Book a staycation or sign up through ResortPass to purchase a day pass starting at $39 per adult and $29 per child.

Adolphus Pool
The Adolphus hotel has an incredible rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

The Adolphus

1321 Commerce Street

Book a day pass or rent a cabana to enjoy this downtown rooftop pool on the 7th floor of The Adolphus hotel. The gorgeous pool is now open and is serving cocktails, hard seltzers, and beer (there’s also a solid frozé). The rooftop oasis also has private cabanas, fire pits, and light bites. Day passes start at $35, while cabanas start at $250 and hold up to six people.

HALL Arts Hotel pool
Waves at Hall Arts Hotel has sunset views at their rooftop pool. (Courtesy)

HALL Arts Hotel

1717 Leonard Street

Another Dallas Arts District spot, this hotel doesn’t just have a killer art collection, but it also offers a nice pool where you can catch the sunset during your stay. Called Waves, the elevated rooftop pool is surrounded by gardens, lounge areas, and a large, deck with tables and chairs.

omni-dallas-hotel-downtown-pergola
Uptown Terrace Infinity Pool at Omni Dallas Hotel.

Omni Dallas

555 S. Lamar Street

Situated downtown, the Omni Dallas’ rooftop infinity pool offers stellar views of the city. There’s also a pool bar and grill that has cocktails and bites for sale. The hotel now offers day passes through ResortPass for $40 per adult (and $15 for kids). This includes access to the pool, hot tub, and first come, first served lounge chairs. With plenty of space and seating, this pool is for the whole family to enjoy.

Hotel Crescent Court pool
The Crescent in Uptown is offering a spa pass for $140 this summer.

Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court

The Crescent in Uptown’s pool is kept at a temperature of 85 degrees year-round and is accessible to registered hotel guests and exclusive Crescent Club members of The Spa at The Crescent.

Canvas Hotel Dallas
Fire pits are available at night at the pool. (Courtesy of CANVAS)

CANVAS Hotel

1325 S. Lamar Street

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge at the CANVAS hotel in The Cedars is one of the best places to view the Dallas skyline. This pool is open to the public and they also occasionally have ticketed events.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas
Hotel ZaZa Dallas offers several summertime pool packages. (Courtesy)

Hotel ZaZa

2332 Leonard Street

A hidden oasis in Dallas’ Uptown, Hotel ZaZa’s pool is open only to hotel guests. This summer, the hotel is offering a cabana package starting on May 26. It includes overnight accommodations, a pitcher of a cocktail of choice, a fruit and cheese platter, and coconut water.

The Stoneleigh Dallas pools
Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh offers day passes for its beautiful outdoor pool with plenty of lounge seating. (Courtesy)

Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

2927 Maple Avenue

Starting on April 26, you can book a day pass for this beautiful hotel pool at Le Meridien Dallas. Lounge chairs are first come, first served and poolside food and drinks are available for purchase at the pool bar. ($35 per person)

