Culture

Plan Your Summer Dallas Staycation — Virgin, Adolphus, And More Hotels Offer Reduced Rates To Texans

Enjoy Poolside Escapes and Complimentary Drinks While Staying Close to Home

BY // 06.17.20
Temperatures are slowly rising as the first official day of summer — Saturday, June 20 — quickly approaches. And since Covid-19 has slowed out-of-state travel, what better way to cool off and unwind than with a little staycation in the city? Several Dallas hotels are currently offering incredible staycation specials to Texas residents (think reduced rates, poolside cabana packages, and complimentary drinks).

We’ve rounded up a list of the best staycation options to add to your summer itinerary.

Dallas staycation VirginHotels_0163_Final_Masks

Virgin Hotels Dallas

At the Design District’s stunning new Virgin Hotel, Texas residents can save up to 35 percent on your room rate with valid ID at check in. Definitely make sure to check out the rooftop pool and lounge, The Pool Club,  which is now open for limited capacity pool parties on weekends.

Adolphus Hotel Dallas Staycation specials

The Adolphus

The historic downtown hotel is currently offering a great summer staycation deal for Texas residents. All you have to do is show your Texas ID (or any bordering state) to receive 20 percent off the best available rate, two complimentary cocktails, and a $25 drink and dining credit. The offer is good for all bookings made through Labor Day.

 

Hotel ZaZa Dallas
The Summer Suites + Cabana Package at Hotel ZaZa includes a Magnificent 7 Suite. (Courtesy)

Hotel ZaZa

Through September 30, the Uptown Dallas hotel is offering a Summer Suites + Cabana package — if you book a Magnificent 7 Suite (pictured above), you’ll receive a reserved pool cabana, a bottle of Prosecco and fruit tray to enjoy by the pool, as well as free overnight valet parking. The hotel will also be offering complimentary ZaZa face masks and grab-and-go snacks and drinks for guests to enjoy in their intricately appointed (and intricately cleaned) rooms.

 

HALL Arts Hotel staycation specials
(Photo by Fraiberg Hollander)

HALL Arts Hotel

In the Dallas Arts District, HALL Arts Hotel is offering a Be True to Texas and Oklahoma package for residents. You’ll receive 20 percent off the best available rate and access to hotel amenities like the hotel’s chic and nostalgic in-house restaurant, Ellie’s, and the attractive rooftop pool.

 

joule
The Joule in downtown Dallas. 

The Joule

Book “The Get Away” at The Joule for a relaxing staycation in the heart of downtown Dallas. Available for the Demi Joule and Deluxe King rooms, the summertime deal includes 3 pm late checkout, a $25 dining credit, and a free cocktail for each guest. Don’t forget to take a dip in the rooftop eye-catching pool that overlooks Main Street.

