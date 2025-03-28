Dallas Insiders — Interior Designer Michelle Nussbaumer On Best Local Barbecue, Museum, Architecture, and More

Celebration is known for its comfort food in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer is the latest Dallas Insider in our new series.

An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

Second up in our new Dallas Insiders series is an interior designer with an elevated case of wanderlust and Queen of Ikat, Michelle Nussbaumer.

Michelle Nussbaumer’s Top Dallas Spots and Advice

Jewish deli/bagels: Cindi’s, I’ve been going there since grammar school. Their blintzes are to die for.

Barbecue spot: Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse — hands down, the Inwood location. Old-school barbecue Texas-style. Sonny, while he was alive, would park his Rolls-Royce behind the barbecue shack. It must have been pretty lucrative!

Cocktailing: Jack and Coke at Dunston’s Steakhouse on Lovers Lane.

In the bag for a big event: An eyebrow pencil, YSL red lipstick, and a bag of cherry sours.

Best street for some Architecture Envy: Fair Park — the architecture is world-class.

First call for high-profile event outfit advice: Robin Wilkes at Forty Five Ten

DFW Museum you seek to get away from it all: The Meadows Museum of Spanish Art.

Ideal place to park at NorthPark Center: Valet at Neiman Marcus.

Comfort food (code for hangover): I don’t get hangovers, but I love Celebration for comfort food.

Groceries: For hard-to-find, more exotic items, Hong Kong Market, near Mesquite. It’s where you can find any Asian item you can think of. They have a fish market with spices from almost every Asian country. If you can’t fly to Asia, this is the next best thing.

Spot for a “discreet” conversation with a friend: My own library.

Dinner Party Takeout: Kirin Court Dim Sum.

Prep advice on the day of DMA Art Ball, Crystal Charity, TWO x TWO: I barely get home from work in time to throw on a dress from Forty Five Ten and some red lipstick.

Spot to eat after an event if the food was a yawn: Wink wink — that’s what the cherry sours in my bag are for.

Your go-to perennials for your landscape: Peach Canna Lily. I never thought I’d say this, but living in Texas, I have to.

Holiday Décor Envy: Highland Park Village.