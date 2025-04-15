5 Films to See at the 19th Annual Dallas International Film Festival — A Newly Designated Academy Award Qualifying Festival

"Andre Is an Idiot" is a comedic documentary about a man who forgets to get a colonoscopy.

The 19th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) is coming up soon, taking place at Victory Park’s Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas from April 25 through May 1. Besides the new venue (the fest’s main theater was Violent Crown Cinema in West Village for the past two years), this is also the first year that DIFF is an Academy Award Qualifying Festival.

The Dallas International Film Festival is now only one of 181 film festivals worldwide and only 59 in the U.S. to have this designation. The Fort Worth Film Commission even recently launched a new package to help North Texas filmmakers qualify.

So, what does this new designation mean for DIFF? Any short films that win the Grand Jury Prize in Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Film, and Best Narrative Short Film may be qualified to enter the 98th Academy Awards®. Exciting stuff!

We caught up with DIFF Artistic Director James Faust ahead of the seven-day festival to dive deeper into this year’s event.

Have you seen a difference in submissions since the news broke of DIFF becoming an Oscar Qualifying Festival?

Oh yes, we’ve seen a more than 35 percent increase in film submissions this year. It’s been amazing.

How has the festival evolved over the last two decades?

The film world is constantly changing, and DIFF has had to be malleable. Streamers weren’t really around in 2007. Your content consumption choices were still limited. Today, you have so many choices and outlets. Film festivals still provide an in-theater personal film-going experience.

If you had to pick just five films for audiences to see at the festival, which would they be?

There are so many great films this year, so you can’t go wrong with any, but these five will move you for sure.

All That We Love — a tale of love, loss, and joy. [Drama that stars Margaret Cho, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Kenneth Choi]

Free Leonard Peltier — Leonard Peltier, one of the surviving leaders of the American Indian Movement, has been in prison for 50 years following a contentious conviction.

Andre Is an Idiot — a bittersweet, powerful comedic documentary about getting a colonoscopy — or forgetting to get a colonoscopy.

Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies — Willie Nelson and friends share stories of the enigmatic Texan, Ben Dorcy (aka Lovey), an unsung hero who shaped American music history, pioneered an entire profession as the world’s first roadie, and rivaled time itself to keep the show on the road.

JULIET & ROMEO — a pop musical retelling of the Shakespeare classic with an amazing cast and stellar songs.

What are you most excited about for this year’s festival?

The filmmakers from around the world. We will have over 100 new and seasoned filmmakers attending this year. Great energy and new friends. Well, that and one of our opening night films is a comedy about a golf course in Austin, Texas [The Salamander King] and they may have me dressed like Scottie Scheffler for the World Premiere. Fun will ensue!

Purchase festival passes or opt for a general admission ticket for each film. Here is the full 2025 program. Other venues films may show at include Texas Theater and AT&T Theater.