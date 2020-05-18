View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Culture / Entertainment

Dallas’ Best Memorial Day Weekend Events — Dip Into Limited-Capacity Pool Parties or Have a Virtual Paint Party

There's Lots to Do During the Long Holiday Weekend

BY // 05.18.20
You may have not even realized it was Memorial Day weekend until you were about halfway through reading this sentence. That’s more than fair. It truly just sank in for me when I began being target for events popping up around town — albeit, socially distanced events, but still, events!

From limited and ticketed picnics to hotel pool parties, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day weekend.

 

Adolphus Pool
The Adolphus hotel is re-opening its pool this Memorial Day. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

Capped Capacity Pool Parties

Just down the street from The Joule, The Adolphus hotel also plans to carefully reopen on May 21, with new protocols in place to ensure safety (you can read about them here). In addition to Commerce, Otto’s, the barbershop and the lobby bar, the rooftop pool will also reopen for Memorial Day weekend in Dallas. Capacity will be capped at 6o people and space is available at a first come first serve basis, free of charge. The full bar menu will be available at noon and cabanas are open for reservations.

Over at the Lorenzo Hotel in The Cedars, the rooftop pool will be open this Saturday and Sunday for a socially distanced “Sip and Swim” with DJ Michael Jerome. Tickets are priced at $20 and include one free specialty drink or a drink of choice (up to $12). There will be a limited amount of tickets for each day. You can purchase them here.

Skyline Paint Party Dallas Memorial Day

Virtual Paint Party

On Tuesday, May 26, Reunion Tower is teaming up with ColorHype to create a Dallas skyline painting masterpiece with alcohol inks. Order a kit (available in small or large) ahead of time and pick up on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 pm in front of the Hyatt Regency downtown. The kits come with everything you need to paint except for a piece of cardboard or newspaper to put down so you don’t make a mess. A link will also be provided to the instructional video.

Have a Picnic at The Eye (Postponed until June 5)

This Friday, May 22, The Joule is celebrating Memorial Day with a picnic at Tony Tasset’s infamous ‘Eye’ right across the street. Groups of six people can reserve a spot to enjoy a socially distanced evening of dinner, beer, wine, and sweets from Commissary. Gates will open at 6:30 pm and tickets (sold in groups of six) come to a total of $390.

To enjoy even more of The Joule, the downtown hotel is offering a staycation package for $199 in honor of their reopening this weekend.

