Aba, the Mediterranean restaurant with California influence, is coming to The Seam in the Design District in late 2026. (Courtesy)

Café Olivia opens its new downtown Dallas location on Tuesday, February 17. (Courtesy Café Olivia)

Weezie recently dropped two terry pool coverups designed with Dallas-based caftan queens Lindsey McClain and Jamie Coulter of La Vie Style House. (Courtesy)

The Charles recently introduced a redesigned space and menu, with an emphasis on items from their wood-fired grill. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Milagro Tacos Cantina just announced that they're officially opening as a full-service restaurant. (Courtesy)

Culture

Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Latest Restaurant News and Fashion Collaborations

Aba Is Coming To The Seam, A Healthy Spot Downtown, Fan-Favorite Tacos Go Full Service, Terry Pool Caftans, and The Charles' Glow Up

BY //
Aba, the Mediterranean restaurant with California influence, is coming to The Seam in the Design District in late 2026. (Courtesy)

Café Olivia opens its new downtown Dallas location on Tuesday, February 17. (Courtesy Café Olivia)

Weezie recently dropped two terry pool coverups designed with Dallas-based caftan queens Lindsey McClain and Jamie Coulter of La Vie Style House. (Courtesy)

The Charles recently introduced a redesigned space and menu, with an emphasis on items from their wood-fired grill. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

In this week’s edition of Dallasite About Town, I present to you… a whole lotta restaurant news. And one caftan collab, which is exactly what you’ll want to be wearing after all the dining OUT we have on our proverbial plates.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Aba Is Coming To The Seam

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Mediterranean Restaurant)

ICYMI, what I’ve done here is reference the ABBA song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” to let you know that Aba, the Mediterranean restaurant with California influence, is coming to The Seam in the Design District in late 2026.

I feel comfortable using this pun since Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants broke the news. We told you all about The Seam when the mixed-use development was announced, and we’ll keep you in-the-loop as more restaurants and retail stores are unveiled.

Aba’s menu will feature Chef CJ Jacobson’s modern approach to Mediterranean cuisine that also incorporates his California roots. Think house-made hummus and spreads, hot and cold mezze offerings, kebabs, and new dishes inspired by the local market.

Aba is expected to open at The Seam in late 2026. Stay hungry, Dallas.

Café Olivia Opens Downtown

Following the success of its Addison location, Café Olivia officially opens its second outpost today, Tuesday, February 17, inside Dallas Arts Tower, the newly-renovated and bustling building at 2200 Ross Avenue in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.

The wellness-focused restaurant, which serves clean and seed-oil-free food, intentionally caters to people who work in the city’s urban core. The hours (Monday through Friday from 7 am to 6 pm) reflect this, as do Café Olivia’s offerings, including a robust grab-and-go selection.

“I’m incredibly proud of Café Olivia for staying true to what we set out to build, a place rooted in wellness, real ingredients, and authenticity,” Café Olivia co-founder Adrian Verdin says. “Working directly with local farms and vendors instead of taking the easy route is more challenging, but it’s important to me because it shows up in every cup of coffee and every plate we serve.”

Weezie Teams Up With La Vie Style House

Last year, luxe towel brand Weezie released a collection of terry pool coverups designed with Dallas-based caftan queens Lindsey McClain and Jamie Coulter of La Vie Style House. The collaboration sold out within days. Now, the two Millennial brands are back (back again!) with a reintroduction of the popular style. In addition, they’re debuting a new, longer silhouette.

Both styles are part of Weezie’s western-inspired spring break collection that just dropped and are one-size-fits-all. The Mini Caftan (in a delicious “Hibiscus” color) starts at $248, and the Long Caftan in “Papaya” starts at $278. Both styles can be personalized with embroidery on the cuff.

With Spring Break just around the corner, hop to it. What else would you rather lounge in poolside than a chic terry caftan?

The Charles Transforms Interior and Introduces New Menu

The Charles, the first restaurant from Dallas-based Duro Hospitality, recently unveiled its transformed interiors, which are “richer, sexier, moodier, and more magnetic than ever.” Corbin and Ross See of Sees Design oversaw the redesign, which was inspired by a Roman bedroom with black walls, mosaic floors, and painted wainscoting.

The Charles also debuted a new menu that focuses on dishes prepared on their wood-fired grill, like the rustic and smoky BBQ Pork Jowl with cavolo nero, charred lemon, and black garlic. With these updates, the restaurant boldly steps into its next era.

“When we opened The Charles, we were underdogs challenging a well-established Dallas dining scene,” says founding partner Chas Martin. “We had one goal then, and it’s the same goal now: to be the most iconic, edgiest, best version of ourselves possible. This wasn’t about necessity—it was about intention. We felt The Charles deserved it. Staying fresh is how you earn longevity.”

Milagro Tacos Cantina Opens As Full-Service Restaurant

Milagro enthusiasts, rejoice!

Milagro Tacos Cantina just announced that they’re officially opening as a full-service restaurant, “unveiling a thoughtfully-updated design, enhanced guest experience, and a significantly expanded menu that celebrates both tradition and innovation.” The expanded menu keeps customer favorites while adding an array of new dishes inspired by coastal Mexico, classic Tex-Mex, and contemporary cantina cuisine.

In addition, beginning Saturday, February 22, Milagro introduces weekend brunch. The flavorful menu will include:

  • Huevos Rancheros
  • Lucia’s amazing chilaquiles
  • Enfrijoladas stuffed with scrambled eggs
  • House-made menudo
  • Steak fajitas and eggs
  • Bucht’s breakfast burrito

Milagro will also offer à la carte breakfast tacos, including migas, papas con chorizo, and bacon, egg, and potato. Oh, and did we mention they will serve agave mimosas during brunch?

“Milagro has always been about bold flavors, great energy, and bringing people together,” says owner Jesus Carmona.“This reopening allows us to honor what our guests love while expanding the menu and experience in a way that truly reflects who we are today.”

See you Dining About Town, Dallasites!

