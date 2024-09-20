Nonstop Flights From Dallas-Fort Worth — The 12 Best One Flight Getaways and the Stunning Resorts That Await

When you’re craving a luxurious escape but don’t want the stress of long layovers, tight connections, and exhausting travel days, a thoughtful list of convenient destinations (and some of the country’s coolest resorts) just a nonstop flight away from Dallas-Fort Worth will save the day.

From the rugged mountains of Montana and Wyoming to the sparkling beaches of Hawaii and Santa Monica to the bustling big city, several enticing destinations offer a lavish escape without a complicated travel plan. With convenience and five star luxury both in mind, here are 12 Great Destinations With Nonstop Flights From Dallas-Fort Worth:

Sedona, Arizona: Enchantment Resort

DFW to FLG

Just a twenty-minute drive from Flagstaff, Enchantment Resort is nestled within Sedona’s Red Rock Canyon. One of Arizona’s most sophisticated destinations, the resort combines stunning natural beauty with spiritual and wellness-focused experiences. Known for its immersive spa services, including Native American-inspired therapies, it’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate. The dramatic backdrop of Boynton Canyon adds a magical allure.

BOOK NOW.

Monterey, California: The Quail

DFW to MRY

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

With newly introduced nonstop flight service to Monterey County, the pristine coastline of Northern California is more attainable than ever. Nestled within the serene Carmel Valley, The Quail packs a resort punch. This boutique property boasts world-class golf courses, green lawns, and breathtaking views of the Santa Lucia Mountains. It’s a peaceful retreat in the heart of one of California’s most elite destinations.

BOOK NOW.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Amangani

DFW to JAC

Amangani is perched high above the Snake River Valley, offering unparalleled views of the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole. This secluded mountain lodge blends seamlessly with its surroundings, with architecture that draws on natural materials. The coveted hospitality titan names the game in doting service and first-class experiences from food to nature to wellness.

BOOK NOW.

Santa Barbara, California: Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

DFW to SBA

Just a 20-minute drive from Santa Barbara, America’s Riviera, Inn at Mattei’s Tavern is a little bit wine country, a little bit Cali beach cool, and a little bit mountain ranch rustic. Originally a 19th-century stagecoach stop, the inn has been transformed into a haven of chic sophistication with cozy cottages and a sprawling property full of activities just steps away from the charming town of Los Olivos.

BOOK NOW.

Kona, Hawaii: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

DFW to KOA

As far as nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth go, this is an exciting new one — launching in Kona in October. This illustrious beachside mecca is a Hawaiian gem. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai puts native culture and doting Hawaiian hospitality at the forefront. Situated on the Kona-Kohala coast, this resort offers private beachfront villas, championship golf courses, and an uber-indulgent spa with all the bells and whistles. The fine dining, adult and children’s activities, and nature adventures make it ideal for every member of the family.

BOOK NOW.

Santa Rosa, California: The Madrona

DFW to STS

The Madrona is a charming inn in Healdsburg, an adorable town in Sonoma County’s wine country. The classically refurbished 19th-century estate offers a unique mix of Michelin-starred dining, serene patios, and sparkling green grounds just minutes from some of the best vineyards in California.

BOOK NOW.

Missoula, Montana: The Green O

DFW to MSO

Part of the beloved Paws Up luxe all-inclusive resort in Montana, The Green-O is an otherworldly wilderness escape with the utmost luxury in mind. Located within a 37,000-acre private nature reserve, the 12 suites of the adults-only retreat are private, contemporary tree houses with glass-walled cabins for the ultimate privacy and space. The immersive wilderness experience is complemented by James Beard Award-winning farm-to-table dining and access to Paws Up’s vast nature experiences.

BOOK NOW.

Aspen, Colorado: The St. Regis Aspen Resort

DFW to ASE

At the foot of Aspen Mountain, The St. Regis Aspen Resort offers unmatched sophistication and comfort in the heart of one of the world’s buzziest ski towns. With its legendary Remède Spa, the property blends refined luxury with rugged outdoor adventures right in the heart of the Aspen action.

BOOK NOW.

New York, New York: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

DFW to JFK/LGA

An icon of Manhattan luxury, The Carlyle is a jewel in the crown of the Rosewood collection known for attracting celebrities, royalty, and the world’s most discerning travelers. Located on the Upper East Side the classically elegant hotel is a quick jump away from some of the Upper East Side’s favorite spots. Of course, the hotel’s iconic Bemelmans Bar will make it hard to want to leave the property.

BOOK NOW.

Palm Beach, Florida: The Breakers

DFW to PBI

The Breakers is a grand seaside resort that exudes old-world charm and modern luxury. Founded in 1896, this South Florida icon offers Italian Renaissance architecture, classic glamor, and a private beach club. Whether lounging poolside or exploring the chic Palm Beach streets, The Breakers is a must-visit for those seeking a glamorous, sun-soaked getaway.

BOOK NOW.

Los Angeles, California: Shutters on the Beach

DFW to LAX

Shutters on the Beach is quintessential SoCal luxury, steps from the Pacific Ocean. With the perfect mix of beach retreat and bustling city escape, its Cape Cod-inspired architecture, breezy interiors, and art-filled spaces is a great place to visit no matter what type of vacation. After relaxing in their plush rooms, pop over to Venice, Beverly Hills, or any of LA’s hotspots just a quick drive away.

BOOK NOW.

Savannah, Georgia: Montage Palmetto Bluff

DFW to SAV

Though located just outside Savannah, the Montage Palmetto Bluff is a destination in itself, set amongst a sprawling 20,000-acre resort filled with Southern charm. Surrounded by ancient oak trees, dangling moss, and the May River, this Lowcountry retreat hideaway has everything you need — in classic Southern grandiosity. Go horseback riding, enjoy a spa treatment, take a boat ride, play golf, and dine at over five different restaurants without ever leaving the resort.

BOOK NOW.