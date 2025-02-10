How The Dallas Open Evolved Into A Must-Attend Event in North Texas

No. 4 in the world, Taylor Fritz, was shockingly knocked out by 2025 Dallas Open winner Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16. (Courtesy)

After spending three years at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, the Dallas Open moved to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco for its 2025 event, elevating the experience with more seating and VIP perks and even attracting local celebrities.

Upgraded to an ATP 500 event, the professional men’s tennis tournament allows the players to earn more ATP ranking points and total prize money of $2,760,000. This is a big change from the inaugural Dallas Open, which replaced the New York Open (one of 10 total state-side events and the only indoor championship) in 2022.

At the time, it was a big deal. The first ATP Tour event in Dallas in 40 years! Women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka even stopped by. Top-seeded American players in the singles draw included Taylor Fritz (currently No. 4 in the world), Reilly Opelka (who won the 2022 tournament), and John Isner.

As a Dallasite, Isner quickly became a local ambassador for the tournament and continues to be one, even though he retired from the sport in 2023. This fall, he helped drum up excitement for the upgraded tournament at a kickoff party at Dallas Cowboys’ Charlotte Jones home. In partnership with the Cowboys, the courts at the 2025 Dallas Open are blue and silver.

A Good Move to Ford Center at The Star

The Dallas Open had to move to a bigger space. And not just because SMU was feeling pretty cramped by the third year. More seats were required after the tournament applied for its upgrade — which had never been heard of, Dallas Open Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs told WFAA. They added 3,000 seats to the permanent 4,000 that were already at Ford Center.

Along with the Dallas Cowboys, premier partners of the 2025 Dallas Open included Choctaw, Emirates, and Polestar. BOSS served as the official apparel partner (for whom Taylor Fritz is also a brand ambassador), classing up the ball kid attire. The luxury brand even had a restaurant pop-up at Monarch Stag called Breakpoint by BOSS. The expansive merch shop also featured an exclusive BOSS collection.

The upgraded tournament inspired PaperCity‘s Billy Fong to pen a What to Wear to the 2025 Dallas Open guide. The tennis drama film Challengers, starring Zendaya, really did spark a bit of a renaissance of the game last year, especially with attracting brand new players. I don’t know how long it will last, but a jam-packed finals match on Super Bowl Sunday proved that people still love the sport.

Local celebs were also spotted throughout the week, including Dr. Phil and Dallas Maverick’s player Klay Thompson on Friday night. Other athletic icons seen at the tournament were Dirk Nowitzki, DeMarcus Ware, Stephon Gilmore, and Gabby Douglas.

New Experiences and VIP Perks at the Dallas Open

When entering the Ford Center, fans were funneled through a Fan Zone featuring activations from brands like DAOU wine, Alto, BOSS, Kendra Scott, and more. Attendees could even test their serve speed or play games on a simulator hosted by the Dallas Tennis Association. One day featured live music from country artists Ashley Cooke and Chase Matthew.

Inside, VIP ticketholders were given access to the all-inclusive Choctaw Club with food, cocktails, beer, and DAOU wines flowing all day and night. It really was an occasion.

Center Court and Grandstand courts were reserved seats only, but a perk of having four accessible practice courts is that any ticket holder was able to see the players up close.

Lots of Love for Tennis

As for the tennis, No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz was surprisingly knocked out by Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16, while No. 5 seed Frances Tiafoe lost to Japanese player Yoshito Nishioka (who unfortunately had to retire due to injury in his next round). Other American upsets included No. 4 seed Ben Shelton to Jaume Munar and No. 3 seed Tommy Paul to Shapovalov. Shapovalov was crowned the winner on Sunday, February 9, defeating No. 2 seed Casper Rudd in straight sets: 7-6 (5), 6-3. It’s the biggest title of his career.

I only watched the singles championship (I brought my dad and he had to get home for the Super Bowl), but I’m betting many tennis fans stayed for the doubles final. That’s how electrifying this event felt compared to previous years. The energy of the 2025 Dallas Open compelled me to drive from Dallas to Frisco three different days in one week. Full disclosure, I am a lifelong tennis player and fan, but that’s still pretty impressive. It makes me excited for what’s next for professional tennis in North Texas.