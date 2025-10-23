California-Based Proper Hotels To Debut Its Second Texas Outpost in Dallas

While the foundation will reflect the same design principles that define the Proper aesthetic, the Dallas property will build upon that with new, elevated elements that feel refined, sophisticated, and deeply connected to the city’s character. (Courtesy of Santa Monica Proper)

In early 2020, Santa Monica-based Proper Hotels opened its first hotel outside of California in Austin. It was the first LEED Gold-certified, sustainable hotel in the area, and we got a first look at the Kelly Wearstler-designed property at the time. Now, the brand has officially announced that, in 2029, they’ll finally expand to Dallas, specifically to a four-acre lot at 2500 Cedar Springs Road in Uptown.

Why Uptown Dallas

“With the success of Austin Proper, expanding to Dallas felt like the natural next step for the brand,” President and Co-Founder of Proper Hospitality Brian De Lowe tells PaperCity. “Dallas is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, with a dynamic energy and a community that embraces culture, design, and hospitality. The city hasn’t seen a new entry in the luxury space since the Ritz-Carlton opened in 2006, so we saw an opportunity to introduce a fresh perspective on what modern luxury can look and feel like in Texas.”

As for the Uptown location specifically, De Lowe says that the neighborhood stood out immediately. “It is one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods and represents a sophisticated intersection of business, leisure, and lifestyle. Yet, there is a noticeable gap in elevated hotel and residential offerings. We knew we could fill that space with something distinct: an experience that brings together design, wellness, and a sense of community in a way that feels authentically Proper.”

Inside the Kelly Wearstler-Designed Hotel & Residences

Dallas Proper Hotel & Residences, developed with Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company and with architecture by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, will be a 34-story flagship destination for the brand. The hotel will feature 200 guestrooms and suites, three restaurants, five bar & lounge concepts, a rooftop pool deck with skyline views, and 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

On the upper floors, Dallas Proper Residences will offer about 80 branded homes ranging from one to four bedrooms, including a limited collection of one- and two-story penthouses with panoramic city views. Residential owners will enjoy a private rooftop pool, dining terrace, and owners’ lounge, along with exclusive access to both the Proper Club and Wellness Center.

“As with all Proper properties, the interiors will be led by Kelly Wearstler, who will bring her distinctive eye and a fresh interpretation tailored specifically to Dallas,” says De Lowe. “Dallas Proper will also embrace a biophilic design approach, guided by principles of sleep-optimized environments, clean air, natural materials, and thoughtful design. This direction creates a deeper connection to nature and enhances the sense of well-being throughout the property.”

“While the foundation will reflect the same design principles that define the Proper aesthetic, the Dallas property will build upon that with new, elevated elements that feel refined, sophisticated, and deeply connected to the city’s character. Think of it as a Proper interpretation of Dallas: bold, layered, and confident.”

The Wellness Center and Members-Only Proper Club

Wellness is an overarching theme at Proper Hotels. Dallas Proper will have a 15,000 square foot Wellness Center featuring an intimate members-only Proper Club. The Proper Wellness Center will combine holistic therapies, performance-based fitness, and advanced recovery.

“We’ve seen incredible success with our wellness-based membership programs in Santa Monica and Austin, where our spaces have become true hubs for locals to connect around wellness, creativity, and culture,” says De Lowe. “That response made it clear how essential community is to the Proper experience, and inspired us to expand the concept into our future properties, beginning with Dallas and Lake Tahoe.”

De Lowe says that the goal is to create a connected network of Proper Clubs across the country. “In Dallas, members will have access to a private restaurant and terrace overlooking the pool deck, along with a music lounge inspired by Austin’s Quill Room, a vibrant setting for live performances, DJ sets, and Proper Presents events that celebrate the city’s creative energy,” he says.

Dallas Proper Hotel & Residences will open at 2500 Cedar Springs Road in 2029.