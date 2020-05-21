SoulCycle’s Dallas Locations Will be the First Studios to Reopen Internationally

Dallas’ boutique fitness studios didn’t jump to reopen when Governor Abbott permitted them to this Monday. Some opted for appointment-only sessions and few opened their doors with new class schedules and safety protocols in place. But as Texas forges ahead with reopening, more and more studios have announced opening dates, including national spinning giant SoulCycle, whose two Dallas outposts (in Preston Hollow and Uptown) will be the first of nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom to welcome clients back.

It’s hard to imagine what SoulCycle — whose many obsessives are drawn not just to the workout but the shared energy of others gathered in the dark room around them — will look like in a socially distanced world. A new page on the company’s website, “The SoulCycle Standard,” offers extensive details on what to expect at the studio, from checking in and what lockers you can use to whether or not the staff will be wearing masks. There’s also a section on “Rider Responsibility” (please resist the urge to high five).

I reached out to a SoulCycle representative to confirm that Dallas studios would be the first to reopen, and although they didn’t provide information as to why they chose the Uptown and Preston Hollow locations (the company also has location in Austin and Houston), it’s not hard to guess why. With coastal cities like Los Angeles and New York still largely on lockdown, and with our boutique fitness scene being as popular as it is (what we lack in nature we make up for in niche, indoor group fitness), Dallas is a good place for SoulCycle to perfect the ins and outs of socially distanced spinning before opening studio doors nationwide. Let’s hope all goes well.

One Lagree in Dallas.

More Studio Reopenings

Since our story last week, more studios have announced solidified opening dates and new safety protocols.

One Lagree

Reopening May 27 with amplified cleaning procedures, no-touch check-in, temperature checks, and a maximum of six clients per class.

Session Pilates

With smaller classes and new touch-free procedures, the Dallas-based Pilates studios will begin welcoming back clients on Tuesday, May 26.

Beyond Studios

The Dallas-based Pilates and HIIT studios reopened this week for members and those with class packages, and will open their new limited schedule to ClassPass and StudioHop users starting May 27. Ahead of an opening announcement, Beyond shared a video on May 3 detailing their new safety measures.

“I have faith that our plan for reopening is as safe as it absolutely can be, but I also want to make sure the environment in Dallas is where it needs to be for us to safely do so,” owner Rumer Richardson says in the video. “So that’s why we won’t be reopening just because we can. We’ll do it when we all know we’re in the best place.”