5 Great End-of-Summer Staycations in Dallas-Fort Worth

At both the pool and Pomelo, guests can order from a special Missoni menu, as well. (Photo by Hôtel Swexan)

Hotel guests can also shop at Missoni's custom retail cabana, which will offer the brand's latest collection of ready-to-wear, as well as home collections and swim. (Photo by Hôtel Swexan)

As school resumes and summer draws to a close, let’s all acknowledge the sweaty elephant in the room. It’s still going to be hot (very hot) for at least another month or two. Perhaps, like me, you crave *just one more* little getaway. If a far-flung destination is no longer feasible with your schedule, a staycation may be just the ticket. Luckily for us, North Texas offers some truly enticing escapes. A short drive but a world away, consider these Dallas and Fort Worth staycation options for your endless summer.

Hotel Crescent Court “Summer of Avaline” Wine Series

Calling all the wine girlies! One of our Dallas jewels, Hotel Crescent Court clinked up with Avaline Wine to offer a special “Summer of Avaline” wine series through the month of August. Hotel Crescent Court transformed its chic rooftop pool, which is currently brimming with a selection of 100 percent organic wines from Avaline. With showcase events every weekend in August, the pool takeover will feature branded merchandise from the female-founded brand on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

When you book a staycation with The Summer of Avaline package, which launched on National Girlfriend’s Day (August 1), your stay includes a $50 food and beverage credit, a complimentary summer welcome amenity, and a bottle of Avaline wine (natch) at check-in. “This dream pairing of a picturesque poolside setting and crisp, high-quality pours is the perfect way for guests to celebrate the special women in their lives until the start of September.”

“Sip, stay, and soak up the Texas sun” with the Summer of Avaline package at Hotel Crescent Court now through the end of August.

The Joule Hotel’s “Make a Splash” and “Summer Bliss”

Anchor your downtown Dallas staycation with a stay at The Joule Hotel, where posh dining, spa treatments, rooftop relaxation, and elevated shopping are all within walking distance. This summer, The Joule Hotel is offering two packages designed for soaking up summer days.

Seeking a poolside escape? Book the “Make a Splash” package, which includes two reserved pool chairs per room for the entire day and premium sincere essentials (111SKIN! Le Premier!) from The Spa at The Joule, as well as a $100 food and beverage credit for use at The Pool during your stay. Feeling even fancier? Email pool@thejouledallas.com to upgrade to a reserved poolside cabana or daybed.

If you’re desiring a self-care staycation instead, consider the “Summer Bliss” package for your stay at The Joule Hotel. “Thoughtfully curated to help you unwind, rejuvenate, and nourish your mind and body,” this offering includes a $200 credit for treatments or retail purchases at The Spa at The Joule (with cult-status skincare brands like Biologique Recherche), a unique wellness-inspired turndown service (we’re intrigued!), and complimentary access for two of The Joule’s seasonal Wellness Weeks programming. Both “Yoga at The Eye” and a sound bath meditation are part of the Wellness Weeks programming; Both sound restorative and divine!

Complete your staycation with dinner at Sassetta (located inside The Joule), brunch at Mirador (caviar deviled eggs — enough said), and shopping at Forty Five Ten! Cabana Experience in Fort Worth at Bowie House Our beloved Bowie House in Fort Worth currently offers several enticing staycation packages, but we’re particularly enticed by the “Cabana Experience.” What can we say — we love a private cabana! The Cabana Experience, which is available daily for hotel guests and available to local day guests Monday through Thursday, includes valet parking, a bottle of sparkling wine, and your choice of four bubbly beverages (beer! sparkling water! soda!). The cabanas feature two lounge chairs, a sofa, a table, and two dining chairs, ensuring you have plenty of seating options when you need a respite from the sun. Both half-day and full-day rentals are available. To reserve, call 682-786-6655.

Missoni at Hôtel Swexan

Earlier this year, PaperCity was the first to preview Missoni’s exclusive partnership with Hôtel Swexan.

Thankfully, there’s still time for guests to lounge in style with the beloved Italian brand and enjoy “the sweetness of doing nothing.” As part of this collaboration, which runs through September 30, a special room offering from Hôtel Swexan includes two Missoni beach towels and a Missoni candle ($500 value), access to the poolside experience, two signature Missoni x Malfy Gin cocktails, and a summer bruschetta board guests can enjoy at Pomelo, the intimate rooftop bar.

As I wrote when we announced the poolside pop-up, “Sure, a lemon granita on Capri hits different, but a poolside Malfy Gin Spritz on a hot Texas summer day would wet the whistle quite nicely, don’t you think?”