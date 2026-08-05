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The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Month — A Can’t-Miss Chef Dinner at Meridian, An Aston Martin Vantage Roadster at NorthPark Center’s AutoShow, and More

Dallasite About Town

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The NorthPark AutoShow runs through August 16, 2026. (Photo by Matt McElligott)

The NorthPark AutoShow runs through August 16, 2026. (Photo by Matt McElligott)

Cool Thursdays concert series at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. (Courtesy)

Cool Thursdays concert series at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. (Courtesy)

“Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies” alights at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (Courtesy)

“Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies” alights at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Meridian's Chef Collective Series, which continues with their one-night-only collaboration with Chef Phillip Halff of Halff Culinaire on August 12. (Photo courtesy of Dacoge Media)

Meridian's Chef Collective Series, which continues with their one-night-only collaboration with Chef Phillip Halff of Halff Culinaire on August 12. (Photo courtesy of Dacoge Media)

Not everyone can be on the Amalfi Coast or in Aspen. Some of us have to hold it down in Dallas!

As we enjoy the dog days of summer, I’m here to offer a few can’t-miss events for the Dallasites About Town before we get back to the grind of fall. From NorthPark’s AutoShow to securing your tickets for Cool Thursdays at the Arboretum to a collaborative chef-driven dinner hosted by Meridian, I’m here to keep you booked and busy.

Let’s get into it, Dallasite About Town.

NorthPark Center Autoshow

On triple-digit days, Dallasites know where to go to “take a lap” in that sweet, sweet A/C. We head to NorthPark Center, of course!

Now is a particularly good time to head to The Mothership for back-to-school shopping, to see retailers’ fall collections rolling out, and to commit to the sensorial experience that is The Odyssey at AMC NorthPark 15. In addition, right now you can enjoy the NorthPark AutoShow through August 16.

Avondale Dealerships, the 2026 Featured Partner, brought in an Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Maserati Grecale, and even a McLaren Artura Spider. There are also premier models from BMW, Cadillac, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Range Rover, and Volvo.

Might as well do a little car shopping as you sip on an iced Upside Down Latte from La La Land Cafe!

Cool Thursdays concert series at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. (Courtesy)

Cool Thursdays at the Dallas Arboretum

The first concert isn’t until next month with Turnstiles, a Billy Joel tribute band, but tickets are on sale now for one of Dallas’ favorite concert series, Cool Thursdays at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. For 29 years, Dallasites About Town have enjoyed live music against the backdrop of White Rock Lake on Cool Thursdays. The series runs for eight Thursday nights, from September 17 through November 5 on the Martin Rutchik Concert Lawn. Choose from single tickets or season tickets, with tribute bands for everyone from Journey and Coldplay to Elton John and Taylor Swift. (Cough, never forget when I went to a birthday party earlier this year with *actual* Elton John as the surprise entertainer.)

As an East Dallas gal, I absolutely love Cool Thursdays. Dallasites About Town, it turns out, really know how to picnicmaxx, a term I just invented but seems self-explanatory. The Cool Thursdays OGs and regulars have ALL.THE.GEAR to maximize their picnic-going experience, from wagons to haul their low chairs and tiny tables, as well as complete tablescaping sets. Half the fun is people watching all the picnicmaxxers!

Screenshot 2026-03-27 at 2.56.27 PM
“Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies” alights at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (Courtesy)

Don’t forget that the Dallas Arboretum is also currently showcasing Hunt Slonem’s “Bunnies, Birds, and Butterflies” through September 30. The Arboretum functions as an open-air art gallery, with a menagerie of more than 100 sculptures of bunnies, birds, and butterflies by “museum-collected artist, preservationist, and personage” Slonem on display.

Meridian
Meridian’s Chef Collective Series, which continues with their one-night-only collaboration with Chef Phillip Halff of Halff Culinaire on August 12. (Photo courtesy of Dacoge Media)

Meridian’s Chef Collective Series Continues

One thing about me as a true Dallasite About Town: I love a CHEF COLLAB. In the Dallas culinary community, there is a refreshing spirit of collaboration that is readily apparent during these special dinners. Last night, I attended the Lone Star Michelin Dinner Series at Mamani that was a collaboration dinner with Austin restaurant Hestia, and it merited every penny (and calorie).

Next up on my list? Meridian’s Chef Collective Series, which continues with their one-night-only collaboration with Chef Phillip Halff of Halff Culinaire. Meridian’s Executive Chef Eduardo Esorio welcomes Chef Halff for the intimate, multi-course dinner that takes place next Wednesday, August 12. The tasting menu costs $185 per person and will showcase original dishes that were created especially for the evening, blending each chef’s perspective.

The goal? According to Meridian, it’s “to introduce guests to the city’s diverse culinary talent while fostering meaningful collaboration within the local restaurant industry.” Chef Halff’s Half Culinaire is an intimate private dining concept “known for immersive tasting menus that emphasize hyper-seasonal ingredients, artistic presentation and locally sourced products,” many of which are grown on his own farm. Count me in!

Reservations for the August 12 dinner are required, and seating is limited.

Before school starts, let’s enjoy the last bits of summer, Dallasite About Town!

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