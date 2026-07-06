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The Best Things To Do in Dallas This July — Must-Attend Dining Experiences Beyond the Pitch

Mamani & Hestia Fire Up the Culinary Scene for One Night Only, the Soccer and Art Worlds Collide, and a Pink Western GNO

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Dallas institution Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently unveiled two limited-time experiences that celebrate both the World Cup and Dallas through bespoke illustrations by artist Tanu Vasu. (Courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek)

Dallas institution Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently unveiled two limited-time experiences that celebrate both the World Cup and Dallas through bespoke illustrations by artist Tanu Vasu. (Courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek)

A chic air-conditioned garden terrace looks over Routh Street for al fresco dining at Mamani. (Courtesy)

A chic air-conditioned garden terrace looks over Routh Street for al fresco dining at Mamani. (Courtesy)

Chef Christophe De Lellis has created a creative and comforting menu at Mamani. A highlight is the Veal "Cordon Bleu" served tableside.

Chef Christophe De Lellis has created a creative and comforting menu at Mamani. A highlight is the Veal "Cordon Bleu" served tableside.

Cocktail lounge Columbian Country Club hosts its Western Pink Party. (Photo by White Unicorn Agency)

Cocktail lounge Columbian Country Club hosts its Western Pink Party. (Photo by White Unicorn Agency)

Dallasite About Town, when you’re not out of town this summer, we at PaperCity pride ourselves on keeping you informed on the latest and greatest ways to stay on the scene during the hottest months of the year.

Today, we’re sharing some clever and compelling activations to eat and drink indoors. Whether it’s beyond the pitch or beyond the plate, we’re pulling up a chair in that sweet, sweet A/C.

Legends Beyond the Pitch

Your favorite rising sports journalist reporting live from Dallas!

Whereas I am *new* to the world of soccer, I remain well-versed in the world of Rosewood. For a limited time, my worlds now collide.

Dallas institution (and one of my all-time favorite hotels as a fellow Dallasite About Town) Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently unveiled two limited-time experiences that celebrate both the World Cup and Dallas through bespoke illustrations by artist Tanu Vasu.

An art installation at The Mansion Bar, “Legends Beyond the Pitch,” showcases Vasu’s hand-drawn illustrations of iconic moments in soccer history. Those indelible moments include Pelé’s iconic 1958 goal, Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal for Mexico in 1986, Geoff Hurst’s legendary English Hat Trick in 1966, and Zidane’s 2006 Headbutt & Final for France.

The Mansion Bar created a custom cocktail inspired by each moment, “crafted to echo the energy, emotion, and spirit of the match and invite guests to experience the story through art and taste.”

In addition, the Rosewood Travel Desk recently arrived in Dallas after starting at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and journeying through New York, London, and Hong Kong. An illustrated postcard journey through the city, the Rosewood Travel Desk reinterprets the traditional concierge program and highlights Dallas destinations, cultural landmarks, and beloved spots from Highland Park Village and Miron Crosby to The Star in Frisco.

Vintage travel archives and the architectural character of Dallas inspired Vasu’s cards, which also reflect “the romantic legacy of a century-old storied estate that is also the birthplace of Rosewood Hotels.” The Mansion invites guests to write and send postcards on-site during the duration of the activation, which serves as a “personalized entry point into Dallas.”

“Having this moment unfold in Dallas is incredibly exciting for the city,” says Scott Wallen, Managing Director at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. “We wanted to mark it in a way that felt true to The Mansion — through art that reflects defining moments in soccer and places across Dallas, offering guests something to engage with during their stay, take with them afterward, and share beyond their visit.”

Christophe De Lellis hi res
Chef Christophe De Lellis has created a creative and comforting menu at Mamani. (Courtesy)

A Lone Star Michelin-Fueled Collab

As the saying goes, Michelin recognize Michelin. (Or something like that.)

Early next month, Mamani welcomes Hestia, the lauded (ahem, Michelin-starred) restaurant in Austin, to the Big D for Mamani’s first collaboration dinner, which will spotlight the live-fire cooking that’s Hestia’s signature. For the occasion, Mamani is rolling out the red carpet… meaning that they’re placing a grill right in front of the restaurant.

“I was particularly attracted to Hestia because of the live-fire cooking,” says Mamani Executive Chef and Partner Christophe De Lellis. “I thought it was cool to bring to Mamani another Texas Michelin restaurant with a very different approach than ours.”

The eight-course Mamani and Friends: Mamani x Hestia Dinner will take place on Tuesday, August 4, at Mamani and costs $235 per person. For an additional $135, attendees can add the wine pairing that Mamani Wine Director Josh Ponthieux created to accompany the menu. Making the journey up Interstate 35? Kevin Fink (Partner and CEO of Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group), Hestia’s Chef de Cuisine Paul Wensel, and Tavel Bristol-Joseph (Partner and COO of Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group).

The event is capped at 100 attendees, so don’t delay in securing your ticket, Dallasite About Town.

In advance of the Mamani and Friends dinner, De Lellis will travel to Austin later this month to cook with Fink & Co. at Hestia as part of its Lone Star Dinner Series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Hestia’s team and do something really special for our community here in Dallas,” says De Lellis.

Columbian_Counrty_Club_Edit-11
Cocktail lounge Columbian Country Club hosts its Western Pink Party. (Photo by White Unicorn Agency)

Columbian Country Club’s Annual Western Pink Party

Are you a gal asking herself, “What was I made for?” Well, this Friday, July 10, cocktail lounge Columbian Country Club hosts its Western Pink Party from 9 pm to 2 am. The highly-anticipated annual event is free and open to the public and functions as the ultimate summer Girls Night Out in Dallas. As always, Columbian Country Club will transform its lounge into, well, Barbie’s Western Dreamhouse.

Guests are encouraged to dress to the nines in pink Western attire for the party that will feature a DJ, dance floor, and photo booth. $17 specialty cocktails include “She’s From Texas,” “Country Roads,” and “Pink Pony Club.”

Dallasite About Town, you know better than anyone that when the temperatures flare, we stay inside. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do in Dallas, as soccer players and their loyal fans are joyfully experiencing for the first time as our great town serves as a host city for the World Cup.

It’s the most fun summer in the Big D that I can remember; don’t you agree?

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