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A Visitor’s Guide to The Best Things To Do in Dallas During the World Cup

Top Landmarks to See, Museum Exhibitions, and Pools to Dip Into

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At the Nasher, “Nic Nicosia: Everyday Surreal” focuses on one of our city’s most revered artists with a fresh perspective on his turn to sculpture in the 2010s. (Courtesy)

At the Nasher, “Nic Nicosia: Everyday Surreal” focuses on one of our city’s most revered artists with a fresh perspective on his turn to sculpture in the 2010s. (Courtesy)

Known for having more than 24,000 works on display, the DMA is one of the best places to see art in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Known for having more than 24,000 works on display, the DMA is one of the best places to see art in Dallas. (Courtesy)

"Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork" brings together more than 90 works from the DMA's significant holdings as well as other leading collections.

"Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork" brings together more than 90 works from the DMA's significant holdings as well as other leading collections.

During the World Cup, the DMA's Eagle Family Plaza outdoor food kiosk is transforming into Sideline, a temporary pop-up serving dirty sodas, soft serve margaritas, and loaded ice cream sundaes. (Courtesy)

During the World Cup, the DMA's Eagle Family Plaza outdoor food kiosk is transforming into Sideline, a temporary pop-up serving dirty sodas, soft serve margaritas, and loaded ice cream sundaes. (Courtesy)

Escape the scorching summer temps with a day pass to the Dive In. (Courtesy)

Escape the scorching summer temps with a day pass to the Dive In. (Courtesy)

Learn about John F. Kennedy at The Sixth Floor Museum.

Learn about John F. Kennedy at The Sixth Floor Museum.

FIFA — the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or, for most of us, big-time soccer — brings the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Dallas this month. Our FIFA fever began in 2022 when the global governing body of soccer announced that of the 16 host cities this year, the largest number of matches (nine, to be exact) will be held here at AT&T Stadium, as well as a semi-final. A little trivia for you: Dallas previously hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

It’s been estimated that the economic impact of the World Cup in North Texas will be $1.5 to $2.1 billion. So, if you’re in town for the festivities, here are our suggestions for a summer filled with seeing things.

Dallas Museum of Art

Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork brings together more than 90 works from the institution’s significant holdings as well as other leading collections, including The Ann & Gabriel Barbier Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection (which is actually a 12-minute walk away). You’ll find centuries of pieces ranging from arms and armor to sculptures of fantastical animals.

Through July 19, the DMA’s Eagle Family Plaza outdoor food kiosk is also transforming into Sideline, a temporary pop-up serving dirty sodas, soft serve margaritas, and loaded ice cream sundaes alongside music, lawn games, and an easygoing outdoor atmosphere. The cafe is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

Fair Park
Texas Centennial Buildings at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, 1936

Fair Park

Declared a National Historic Landmark in 1986, Fair Park’s 277 acres are home to one of the country’s greatest collections of Art Deco buildings. The FIFA Fan Festival has also kicked off at Dallas‘ Fair Park, so fans can watch live matches and celebrate the game during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lee Harvey’s Dive In

Escape the scorching summer temps with a day pass to the Dive In, where you’ll find an eclectic mix of locals lounging poolside, cocktail in hand.

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Lee Harvey’s Dive In Dallas
Escape the scorching summer temps with a day pass to the Dive In. (Courtesy)

Nasher Sculpture Center

Nic Nicosia: Everyday Surreal focuses on one of our city’s most revered artists with a fresh perspective on his turn to sculpture in the 2010s. You’ll encounter more than 70 three-dimensional works, photographs, drawings, and films since his mid-career survey in the late 1990s.

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

On Assignment: Dallas Times Herald 1963 places visitors inside the newsroom for the coverage of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Afterwards, head to Dealey Plaza and bow your head in hushed reflection of that Friday in November when John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

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