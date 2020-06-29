Commons Club is the hotel’s flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so the room had to look bright and cheerful during the day, then convert to dark and sexy at night. Mozersky worked with Porter Teleo on a custom version of their wallcovering Kintsugi, to give the room an interesting art and architectural element. The rice-paper lighting is by Spanish Designer Jaime Hayon, used en masse to create an artistic installation. Classic Cab chairs by Mario Bellini in custom green leather serve as restaurant seating. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

The Shag Room’s circular design — a mainstay of every Virgin Hotel property — presented aesthetic challenges for Mozersky that he solved with a serpentine ruched banquette. The Meshmatics chandelier designed by Rick Tegelaar for Moooi is through Scott + Cooner. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Mozersky channeled Studio 54 with smoked mirrored walls to reflect and move the light around the dark space. Kinetic chandeliers by Rich Brilliant Willing add a sculptural element. Black sheepskin rugs and leopard-print and horsehair fringed ottomans add to the fun. “We found a monkey and two parrot sculptures by the famous Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante to give the room a little wink,” he says. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

The Manor meeting room's edgy, earthy glamour comes from handcrafted gold wallcoverings by Calico, a sea of Flos Viscontea light fixtures, and wood floors and ceiling. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

The bathroom in Richard’s Flat, designed Joel Mozersky, is a standout in Artistic Tile’s Sail tiles, which he says gives the space rhythm and pattern in an otherwise tiny area. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Grand Chambers kitchens are crisp, bright, and functional. Swoon achieves a laid-back elegance with humble materials such as raw concrete, as well as more refined elements including stone countertops, white oak millwork, and glossy white plumbing fixtures. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

In the Grand Chamber suite, splashes of red liven Swoon's calm palette of mid-century inspired furnishings and natural materials like oak, leather, and concrete. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Red plumbing fixtures in the bath rooms carry out the Virgin Hotels color theme. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

The Chambers guest rooms are residential-inspired retreats. Swoon, the Studio, created an urban oasis incorporating Moroccan-style tile, natural-stone countertops, white oak millwork, sheer cream linen drapery, tactile flannel wallcoverings, sculptural brass lighting, and crisp white cotton bedding. Red shower fixtures, red velvet Vladimir Kagan-inspired sofas, and red-and-blush throw blankets custom-designed and illustrated by Swoon give the rooms playfulness. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Deluxe Chambers’ iconic mid-20th-century furnishings and custom pieces designed by Swoon include Saarinen tables, Thonet-inspired dining chairs, and a sculptural brass pendant with a mid-century vibe. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

A meeting room designed by Swoon, the Studio makes guests feel as if they’re floating in the clouds with custom artwork that plays off the incredible views. “Hotel carpet tends to be either prosaic and boring or garish and over the top,” says Joslyn Taylor, partner and designer at Swoon. “We wanted to create something fun and cheeky that felt really specific to the hotel. "We came up with the idea of a Texas cliché carpet that we designed in the studio. We included subtle illustrations of common Dallas stereotypes hidden throughout a Joan Miró-inspired pattern. Look closely, and you’ll find oil derricks, money, cowboy hats, and cans of hairspray, among other surprises.” (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Mozersky stocked the Funny Library shelves with unusual books and objects, such as ceramics from Bari Ziperstein (aka BZippy, one of Mozersky’s favorite artists), and scoured vintage stores and makers to find oddly fun objects and games. Books are artful and humorous, including Weird History 101 by John Richard Stephens; Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed by the editors of Munchies; Y’all: The Definitive Guide to Being a Texan by Jay Sauceda; and Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea by Chelsea Handler. The feathered chandelier from A Modern Grand Tour helped give the room a surreal Alice In Wonderland feel, while the B&B Italia Up chair by Gaetano Pesce is iconic and fun. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Joel Mozersky’s directive from Virgin for the Funny Library Coffee Shop was to be whimsical and surreal, and the Menagerie of Extinct Animals wallcovering from Moooi (available locally at ID Collection) fit the bill perfectly. Seating alcoves are built into the library shelving for an intimate feel. “The niches are always the first seats filled, because the people watching from them is great,” he says. (Photo by Elephant Havens)

Virgin Hotels Dallas debuted a few short months before the pandemic put a crashing halt to businesses everywhere — and before many of us had a chance to soak up the hotel’s stylish interiors. But it was worth the wait. Virgin’s doors are open again, with Covid-19 cleanliness and safety protocols firmly in place.

From the Funny Library Coffee Shop to the rooftop Pool Club to the guest rooms dubbed The Chambers, each space packs plenty of wit and sophistication with Virgin’s signature irreverence, dashes of red, edgy artwork, and unexpected design details.

We’d expect nothing less from bon vivant Bill Hutchinson, who developed the property in partnership with another bon vivant, Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson — Hutchinson’s doppelgänger. The hotel features collaborative designs from two top Texas firms: Dallas-based Swoon, the Studio, and Joel Mozersky Design of Austin.

As the designer of record, Swoon set the creative vision for the hotel, along with The Chambers guest rooms, meeting spaces, and the Pool Club. Mozersky’s stamp is on designs for the lobby, Commons Club, Funny Library Coffee Shop, and Penthouse Suites.

Whether you’re thinking of booking a staycation or just need a little visual escape, the two stop Texas firms share some of their favorite design elements in our slide show above.