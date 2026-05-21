RedBall Project is an ongoing temporary public artwork that has been presented in over 50 cities worldwide. (Courtesy)

The FIFA Fan Festival™ is headed to Dallas' Fair Park this summer during the World Cup. (Rendering courtesy of FIFA Fan Festival)

"Soccer: More Than a Game" recently opened at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and will be on view through September 7, 2026. (Courtesy, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science)

Since it was announced (almost four years ago) that Dallas would be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dallasites have been eagerly awaiting the big event that is finally happening this summer. Back in North Texas for the first time since 1994, the tournament will take place from June 11 through July 19. AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium for the World Cup) in Arlington will host nine matches, including a semifinal, which is more than any other city will have.

If you’re not planning to attend the tournament, there are still plenty of ways to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas. There are also tons of fun events and immersive activations taking place during the games. This is our guide to Dallas’ Best World Cup Events and Activations.

“Soccer: More Than a Game” at Perot Museum

Through September 7

An immersive exhibition that examines the science behind the world’s most popular sport, “Soccer: More Than a Game,” recently opened at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science. In the 10,000-square-foot exhibit, museum-goers can join a team, build a stadium, design a jersey, create a mascot, test their athletic skills, and engage in physical, mental, and digital challenges that connect soccer with science. During your visit, you’ll step into the locker room, onto “the pitch,” and behind the scenes.

Dallas Soccer Kick-Off Fest 2026

May 30 through 31

Presented by Harold Simmons Park, this two-day celebration for soccer fans will take place at Ron Kirk Bridge from 11 am to 8 pm on Saturday, May 30, and noon to 6 pm on Sunday, May 31. The festival will feature live music, food trucks, soccer activities, vendors, and more.

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FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

Select days June 11 through July 19

Not only a place to watch the World Cup matches, the FIFA Fan Festival is headed to Dallas‘ Fair Park this summer, so fans can also celebrate the game during the tournament. There will be music, entertainment, live screenings, local cuisine, and interactive fan experiences at the free event. It’ll be open for 34 days total from June 11 through July 19, excluding Rest Days on July 8, 12, 13, 16, and 17.

Countdown to the Cup at The Sound at Cypress Waters

May 30

On Saturday, May 30, The Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell is hosting, along with FWC26Dallas, a 5K run/walk in anticipation of the World Cup. The race is in-person and virtual, but every participant will receive an official race shirt and finisher medal. The event will benefit the North Texas Sports Foundation.

Central Pitch Pop-Up Store

June 10 through July 19

Taking place at Adolphus Tower (1412 Main Street) daily through the World Cup, Central Pitch is offering immersive activations, including on-site product customization, retail, and photo moments.

RedBall Dallas

June 19 through 28

Not specifically a World Cup-based event, but happening at the same time, RedBall Project by artist Kurt Perschke is coming to Texas for the first time. For ten days, the 15-foot inflatable red sphere will travel throughout the Dallas Arts District and surrounding neighborhoods such as Deep Ellum and Bishop Arts.

Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch ft. Gordo

June 20

On Saturday, June 20, Disco presents a performance by American DJ Gordo as part of the Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch series at SILO Dallas at 9 pm. Find tickets here. Only four U.S. cities are participating, including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.