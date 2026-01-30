Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide On New Hot Spots, Fashion Launches, Must-See Shows, and More

The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

We made it. The end of Dallas Ice Week (normally reserved for February). Four days of no school and peak cabin fever. So, let’s get out of the house.

This week, I’m bringing you a collab I love, a play I’m excited to go see, the hottest restaurant reservation in town, and a new fitness studio opening on the east side. This one’s for you, Dallasites About Town.

Olympia Le-Tan x Miron Crosby Coming in Clutch

Last year, Miron Crosby collaborated with Olympia Le-Tan on three Western-inspired clutches that sold out almost instantly. The two brands are back in the proverbial saddle with a second drop, and — spoiler alert — it’s even better than the first. “Western Confidence meets Parisian whimsy” in the three hand-embroidered minaudières that are bona fide collectors’ items. The “MC Rodeo Queen” comes in both denim and scarlet and is stitched with the phrase “Not My First Rodeo.” The one I’m adding to my cart, though, is the “All Hat, No Cattle” clutch that features a big-haired brunette in a cowboy hat whom I can only imagine takes no $hit. Miron Crosby describes the phrase (one of my personal favorites) as “a playful callout to empty bravado and a knowing salute to those who truly enjoy the ride.” The limited-edition clutches ($2,095) are numbered and now available. Let’s go girls.

‘To Be, Or Not To Be’ at Dallas Theater Center’s FAT HAM

I’ve been hearing about FAT HAM for years, ever since the play by James Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. At long last, the modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet makes its regional debut at Dallas Theater Center, opening Friday, January 30.

In association with Stage West Theatre, Dallas Theater Center is producing the hit Broadway comedy (yes, comedy) about a queer black man in a Southern family whose father’s ghost turns up at a backyard barbecue and demands vengeance. I am attending opening night and haven’t been this excited about a play in Dallas in a long time. A sizzling, Southern twist on a Shakespearean classic? It’s a TO BE for me.

Dallas Theater Center’s production of FAT HAM runs from Friday, January 30, through Sunday, February 8, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. Tickets are available online.

Delilah Does Dallas

Delilah, the most-anticipated new restaurant in Dallas, finally opened its doors, kicking things off with a who’s-who-of-Dallas launch party on Thursday night, where we saw everyone from Leon Bridges to Machine Gun Kelly, who surprised the packed crowd with a performance. We were among the first to offer a first look inside the Roaring Twenties-themed supper club, and now it’s time to secure the bag and score a coveted reservation at the hotspot. Book now, so you can answer affirmatively when friends ask, “Have you been to Delilah yet?”

Urban Lagree ‘Reforms’ Lakewood

Feeling a little, um, *stiff* lately? Boutique fitness concept Urban Lagree officially opens its doors to its first Dallas studio on February 1. Located in Lakewood, Urban Lagree Dallas offers high intensity, low-impact workouts on their specialized resistance machine called the Megaformer. The “Lagree Method” classes are designed to build endurance, core stability, and total-body strength. In celebration of their debut, Urban Lagree is offering a week of complimentary classes beginning February 1. Guests may book up to two free classes per person in order to try their Megaformer workout.

See you next week, Dallasites About Town!