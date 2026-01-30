Delilah Dallas
Olympia Le-Tan x Miron Crosby
Dallas Theater Center’s FAT HAM
Urban Lagree
01
04

The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

02
04

"Western Confidence meets Parisian whimsy" in the three hand-embroidered minaudières from Olympia Le-Tan and Miron Crosby that are bona fide collectors' items. (Courtesy)

03
04

Dallas Theater Center's production of FAT HAM opens Friday, January 30, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. (Photo by Evan Michael Woods)

04
04

Urban Lagree Dallas officially opens its doors in Lakewood on February 1. (Courtesy)

Delilah Dallas
Olympia Le-Tan x Miron Crosby
Dallas Theater Center’s FAT HAM
Urban Lagree
Culture

Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide On New Hot Spots, Fashion Launches, Must-See Shows, and More

Delilah Officially Opens, A 'Clutch' Miron Crosby Collab, A Southern Spin on Shakespeare, and a New East-Side Fitness Studio

BY //
The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
"Western Confidence meets Parisian whimsy" in the three hand-embroidered minaudières from Olympia Le-Tan and Miron Crosby that are bona fide collectors' items. (Courtesy)
Dallas Theater Center's production of FAT HAM opens Friday, January 30, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. (Photo by Evan Michael Woods)
Urban Lagree Dallas officially opens its doors in Lakewood on February 1. (Courtesy)
1
4

The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

2
4

"Western Confidence meets Parisian whimsy" in the three hand-embroidered minaudières from Olympia Le-Tan and Miron Crosby that are bona fide collectors' items. (Courtesy)

3
4

Dallas Theater Center's production of FAT HAM opens Friday, January 30, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. (Photo by Evan Michael Woods)

4
4

Urban Lagree Dallas officially opens its doors in Lakewood on February 1. (Courtesy)

We made it. The end of Dallas Ice Week (normally reserved for February). Four days of no school and peak cabin fever. So, let’s get out of the house.

This week, I’m bringing you a collab I love, a play I’m excited to go see, the hottest restaurant reservation in town, and a new fitness studio opening on the east side. This one’s for you, Dallasites About Town.

“Western Confidence meets Parisian whimsy” in the three hand-embroidered minaudières from Olympia Le-Tan and Miron Crosby that are bona fide collectors’ items. (Courtesy)

Olympia Le-Tan x Miron Crosby Coming in Clutch

Last year, Miron Crosby collaborated with Olympia Le-Tan on three Western-inspired clutches that sold out almost instantly. The two brands are back in the proverbial saddle with a second drop, and — spoiler alert — it’s even better than the first. “Western Confidence meets Parisian whimsy” in the three hand-embroidered minaudières that are bona fide collectors’ items. The “MC Rodeo Queen” comes in both denim and scarlet and is stitched with the phrase “Not My First Rodeo.” The one I’m adding to my cart, though, is the “All Hat, No Cattle” clutch that features a big-haired brunette in a cowboy hat whom I can only imagine takes no $hit. Miron Crosby describes the phrase (one of my personal favorites) as “a playful callout to empty bravado and a knowing salute to those who truly enjoy the ride.” The limited-edition clutches ($2,095) are numbered and now available. Let’s go girls.

*FatHam_Production_SWDTC_EMW-09468
Dallas Theater Center’s production of FAT HAM opens Friday, January 30, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. (Photo by Evan Michael Woods)

‘To Be, Or Not To Be’ at Dallas Theater Center’s FAT HAM

I’ve been hearing about FAT HAM for years, ever since the play by James Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. At long last, the modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet makes its regional debut at Dallas Theater Center, opening Friday, January 30.

In association with Stage West Theatre, Dallas Theater Center is producing the hit Broadway comedy (yes, comedy) about a queer black man in a Southern family whose father’s ghost turns up at a backyard barbecue and demands vengeance. I am attending opening night and haven’t been this excited about a play in Dallas in a long time. A sizzling, Southern twist on a Shakespearean classic? It’s a TO BE for me.

Dallas Theater Center’s production of FAT HAM runs from Friday, January 30, through Sunday, February 8, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. Tickets are available online.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas will be the largest Delilah so far at 15,000 square feet. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Delilah Does Dallas

Delilah, the most-anticipated new restaurant in Dallas, finally opened its doors, kicking things off with a who’s-who-of-Dallas launch party on Thursday night, where we saw everyone from Leon Bridges to Machine Gun Kelly, who surprised the packed crowd with a performance. We were among the first to offer a first look inside the Roaring Twenties-themed supper club, and now it’s time to secure the bag and score a coveted reservation at the hotspot. Book now, so you can answer affirmatively when friends ask, “Have you been to Delilah yet?”

Urban Lagree
Urban Lagree Dallas officially opens its doors in Lakewood on February 1. (Courtesy)

Urban Lagree ‘Reforms’ Lakewood

Feeling a little, um, *stiff* lately? Boutique fitness concept Urban Lagree officially opens its doors to its first Dallas studio on February 1. Located in Lakewood, Urban Lagree Dallas offers high intensity, low-impact workouts on their specialized resistance machine called the Megaformer. The “Lagree Method” classes are designed to build endurance, core stability, and total-body strength. In celebration of their debut, Urban Lagree is offering a week of complimentary classes beginning February 1. Guests may book up to two free classes per person in order to try their Megaformer workout.

See you next week, Dallasites About Town!

Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Mariner Pass
Galveston
FOR SALE

3 Mariner Pass
Galveston, TX

$624,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
3 Mariner Pass
2211 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2211 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2211 Avalon Place
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #234
Uptown Park
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #234
Houston, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #234
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X