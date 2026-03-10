Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Latest Retail Openings, Entertainment Venues, and Cultural Events

A new, small-format, two-story IKEA located at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas opens on March 11. (Courtesy, IKEA University Park)

"Soccer: More Than a Game" recently opened at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and will be on view through September 7, 2026. (Courtesy, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science)

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza announced a new interactive exhibition opening April 29 that highlights the reporting and experiences of key Dallas Times Herald journalists during the weekend of the Kennedy assassination. (Courtesy, The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza)

From March 13-15, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is bringing Danny Elfman's music from the films of Tim Burton to life for a cinematic concert experience fans won't want to miss. (Courtesy, Dallas Symphony Orchestra)

TOCA Social, the "new permanent hub for soccer culture," officially opened to the public last week at Grandscape. (Courtesy, TOCA Social)

For perhaps the first time, Dallasite About Town is full of *soccer news.*

With the World Cup coming to town, soccer mania is hitting a fever pitch in North Texas. For that reason, we’re featuring a new exhibit at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, as well as a soccer entertainment venue backed by Abby Wambach. Because we pride ourselves on being well-rounded, though, we also included a Dallas Symphony Orchestra event for the Tim Burton stans, as well as the arrival of a mini IKEA that’s in Dallas proper.

As always, we’re here to keep you in the loop and About Town.

Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton Performed Live

This weekend, from March 13 through 15, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is bringing Danny Elfman’s music from the films of Tim Burton to life for a cinematic concert experience fans won’t want to miss.

The DSO will perform the whimsical and dramatic scores from Burton’s most cherished films, including Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, and Beetlejuice. In addition, Elfman will appear as a special guest alongside conductor Sarah Hicks. During the performance, original sketches, drawings, and storyboards from Burton’s creative archives will be projected above the stage, providing a truly immersive experience into the two collaborators’ imaginative worlds.

If you’re a Danny Elfman or Tim Burton fan, this is a can’t-miss experience. Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased online.

“More Than a Game” Soccer Exhibit at Perot Opens

An immersive exhibition that examines the science behind the world’s most popular sport, “Soccer: More Than a Game,” recently opened at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and will be on view through September 7, 2026. Ahead of the World Cup’s arrival in North Texas, the exhibit provides a STEM educational experience for visitors of all ages and connects science, technology, engineering, and math, all of which contribute to the “success and excitement of soccer.”

“As the world’s attention turns to North America for the world’s largest soccer tournament, we’re delighted to offer visitors an experience that celebrates discovery, connection, and the spirit of play that inspires us all,” says Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer at Perot Museum.

In the 10,000-square-foot exhibit, museum-goers can join a team, build a stadium, design a jersey, create a mascot, test their athletic skills, and engage in physical, mental, and digital challenges that connect soccer with science. During your visit, you’ll step into the locker room, onto “the pitch,” and behind the scenes. Sounds like a win to me!

TOCA Social Debuts at Grandscape

As DFW enters peak soccer fever before the World Cup, we’ve got more soccer news.

TOCA Social, the “new permanent hub for soccer culture,” officially opened to the public last week. The experience blends immersive technology and interactive play with elevated food and beverages for “vibrant fandom under one roof.” Founded by Eddie Lewis and backed by Abby Wambach, Brandon Aubrey, and Major League Soccer, the venture brings its all-ages, all-access soccer entertainment experience to the Dallas area for families.

The soccer-driven entertainment venue is now accepting reservations.

“Small-Format” IKEA Opens at The Shops at Park Lane

Dallasites, rejoice! Your long journey “up north” for Billy bookcases (with a side of Swedish meatballs) hath ended.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11, IKEA opens its first location in Dallas proper. The new, small-format, two-story store is located at The Shops at Park Lane, next to American Girl. (Note: The “small-format” store still occupies 63,000 square feet!) Its “curated” selection of wares includes a selection of 3,200 articles for immediate takeaway, as well as food options.

You’ll still have to venture to Frisco for your major hauls, but we’re excited about this development.

New Exhibition Announced That Follows Reporters During Kennedy Assassination

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which is dedicated to the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy, announced a new interactive exhibition opening April 29 that highlights the reporting and experiences of key Dallas Times Herald journalists during the weekend of the Kennedy assassination.

“On Assignment: Dallas Times Herald 1963” features 130 historic images and objects, including 43 that have never been seen before by the public. The exhibition follows journalists Keith Shelton, Darwin Payne, Vivian Castleberry, and Jim Lehrer, and photojournalists Eamon Kennedy and Bob Jackson. An indelible image seared in history, Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of nightclub owner Jack Ruby murdering alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, will be on view.

Viewers will be guided through seven key locations in the exhibit: Dallas Love Field Airport, the motorcade, Dealey Plaza and the Texas School Book Depository building, Dallas Trade Mart (where thousands of luncheon guests waited for the President), Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas Police headquarters, and the Dallas Times Herald newsroom.