Dallas first hi-fi bar, Shyboy opens on Wednesday, March 4, inside The Drakestone. (Courtesy Shyboy)

D.L. Mack's opens in Uptown Dallas’ West Village on Wednesday, March 4. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Autumnal Cannibalism (1936) by Salvador Dalí is on display at the Dallas Museum of Art's "International Surrealism" exhibition through March 22, 2026. (Courtesy Dallas Museum of Art)

ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge, the newest dining concept inside HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District, opens on March 4. (Courtesy ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge)

Culture

Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Latest Cultural Events, Restaurant Openings, and New Fitness Studios

Hi-Fi Bar Shyboy Opens, the DMA's Surrealism Exhibit Winds Down, and ONESWEAT Raises the Heat in Preston Center

BY //
Autumnal Cannibalism (1936) by Salvador Dalí is on display at the Dallas Museum of Art's "International Surrealism" exhibition through March 22, 2026. (Courtesy Dallas Museum of Art)
Dallas first hi-fi bar, Shyboy opens on Wednesday, March 4, inside The Drakestone. (Courtesy Shyboy)

D.L. Mack's opens in Uptown Dallas’ West Village on Wednesday, March 4. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Autumnal Cannibalism (1936) by Salvador Dalí is on display at the Dallas Museum of Art's "International Surrealism" exhibition through March 22, 2026. (Courtesy Dallas Museum of Art)

ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge, the newest dining concept inside HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District, opens on March 4. (Courtesy ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge)

It’s officially March, which has me wondering — is March the new May? The temperatures are pleasant, and Dallas is buzzing with new restaurant openings, art exhibitions, and things to do as a Dallasite About Town. Let’s dive in!

Hi-Fi Bar Shyboy Opens  at The Drakestone

Dallas hi-fi bar, Shyboy opens on Wednesday, March 4, with its inaugural weekend of programming through March 7. Located on the subterranean level of The Drakestone, Shyboy brings a novel nightlife concept to downtown Dallas that is “centered on deep listening, cutting-edge sound, and immersive design.”

Roots for the hi-far bar date back to Tokyo’s post-World War II “jazz kissas,” and the concept provides a type of social and listening experience that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the city. Think “progressive, genre-bending programming, signature hi-balls and cocktails, and two state-of-the-art OJAS sound systems,” designed by Devon Turnbull.

Every detail is designed to “honor the integrity of music.” Blur the lines between listener and participant beginning tomorrow, March 4.

Last Chance To See DMA’s International Surrealism

This is your last chance to plunge into the bizarre with the Dallas Museum of Art’s International Surrealism, which closes on March 22. The exhibition, drawn from the impressive collection of the Tate in London and presented by Texas Instruments, invites viewers into the mind-bending dreamscapes of the Surrealist movement. It features more than 100 works by international artists, including André Breton, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí, and René Magritte. You’ll observe a breadth of practices, techniques, and perspectives that defined the movement and emphasize “the endless reach of the surrealist mindset.” Don’t miss it!

A Smorgasbord of Food News

My colleague Megan Ziots keeps Dallas informed on all the latest and greatest food news with her series, Dallas Dish. It’s only Tuesday, but this week she already shared that Saint Rocco’s is closing, The Henry is expanding to Plano, and Florida-based Oak & Stone is heading to Addison. In Dallas’ ever-evolving dining scene, would you believe there’s already more food news to share? The highlights:

  • D.L. Mack’s opens their third Dallas location tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, in Uptown’s West Village, taking over the space formerly occupied by Midici. Hunter Pond’s Vandelay Companies continues to expand its Uptown presence — the tenth Hudson House recently opened in West Village, and Ten Ramen is slated to open later this year. Designed as a throwback to a retro Chicago-style pizzeria, the 4,600-square-foot space features a color palette of off-white, black, maroon, and Kelly green with Tiffany-style lighting and a layered gallery wall featuring Chicago scenes and sports memorabilia. Grab a slice of their cracker-crust pizza starting tomorrow in West Village.
  • ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge, the newest dining concept inside HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District, also opens on March 4. ASTRA replaces Ellie’s inside the luxury property and will be led by Executive Chef Miguel Antonio (from JW Steakhouse and Fearing’s). In addition to the hotel’s signature namesake HALL Wines, diners can expect a modern menu described as “elevated Americana,” with dishes like French Onion Deviled Eggs and “a dedicated Wellington program.” (Consider me intrigued!) Spencer Finch’s immersive light installation, Asteroid, inspired the reimagined space, which “sets a celestial, high-design tone for the experience.” The work showcases HALL Arts Hotel’s commitment to “art-driven experiences where cuisine, design, and contemporary art converge.” ASTRA’s success seems written in the stars.
HEAT Dallas Opens in Preston Center

ONESWEAT recently announced that HEAT Dallas will open in Preston Center on March 14. The new studio brings high-energy workouts into a “purpose-built heated environment.” (Good thing they aren’t opening in August!) HEAT “redefines what it means to train in heat,” utilizing infrared technology to raise your core temperature while accelerating muscle recovery and detoxifying the body naturally. 

“Dallas is a city that shows up with energy, ambition, and pride,” says Jordan Strouse, founder of ONESWEAT. “HEAT was built for communities exactly like this— people who want more than just a workout. They want connection, challenge, and a place that fuels their growth.” 

In celebration of the opening, HEAT Dallas is offering a $20 promotion for all classes for the entire month of March. In advance of the grand opening on March 14, HEAT Dallas is hosting preview classes from March 9 through 13.

I’m sweating just thinking about it!

